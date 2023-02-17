InsideHook
Style | February 17, 2023 10:45 am

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

This winter sale is a treasure trove of style discounts

The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Cutting right to the chase: We’ve scoured through pages of the Nordstrom winter sale to find the best discounted style items, and we threw in a few home goods that caught our eye as well. You can get up to 50% off from almost every major brand, from A.P.C to Drake’s to Billy Reid. There’s also fresh style options from more obscure brands like NN07, which made the hyped-up jacket from The Bear. Also included? Some discounted pleated corduroy trousers from Alex Mill, a linen trucker jacket from Billy Reid and an updated Polaroid camera that has a built-in self timer, filters and flash. Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our 15 best deals from the Nordstrom winter sale below.

Drake’s Plaid Cotton Flannel Button-Up Work Shirt
Drake’s Plaid Cotton Flannel Button-Up Work Shirt
Buy it now : $300$144
A.P.C Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C Petit New Standard Jeans
Buy it now : $265$132
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Buy it now : $170$127
Polaroid Now+ i-Type Analog Instant Camera
Polaroid Now+ i-Type Analog Instant Camera
Buy it now : $150$97
Corridor Corduroy Military Jacket
Corridor Corduroy Military Jacket
Buy it now : $265$199
Alex Mill Corduroy Pleated Pants
Alex Mill Corduroy Pleated Pants
Buy it now : $145$99
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Buy it now : $140$112
Campo Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser
Campo Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser
Buy it now : $108$49
NN07 Joey 3512 Long Sleeve Polo
NN07 Joey 3512 Long Sleeve Polo
Buy it now : $165$65
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Buy it now : $46$36
Billy Reid Linen Trucker Jacket
Billy Reid Linen Trucker Jacket
Buy it now : $348$174
Birkenstock Zermatt Genuine Shearling Slipper
Birkenstock Zermatt Genuine Shearling Slipper
Buy it now : $100$75
Alex Mill Corduroy Work Jacket
Alex Mill Corduroy Work Jacket
Buy it now : $195$117
Alex Mill Corduroy Popover Shirt
Alex Mill Corduroy Popover Shirt
Buy it now : $160$112
Billy Reid Tweed Wool Sport Coat
Billy Reid Tweed Wool Sport Coat
Buy it now : $598$269

More Like This

two model shots from the J.Crew Spring Lookbook
J.Crew’s Spring Lookbook Just Dropped…And So Did Its Presidents Day Sale
Burrow's Range 4-Piece Open Sectional Lounger on a beige background
Burrow’s Presidents Day Sale Has Furniture Discounts for the Entire House
Three different Koio sneakers in blue, teal and grey, all up to 60% off during the summer sale
Deal: Save Up to $150 on Koio’s Handmade Italian Sneakers Today

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Paravel Travel Sets Are 25% Off

From Our Partner

Paravel Travel Sets Are 25% Off
Lululemon’s Cargo Jacket Is Sleek AF — and 60% Off

$198$79

Lululemon’s Cargo Jacket Is Sleek AF — and 60% Off
A sunlight home office with two desks with Herman Miller chairs (which are now 20% off)

From Our Partner

WFH Alert: Save 20% on Herman Miller Office Chairs
Breville Barista Express espresso machine in black, now on sale at Amazon

$750$600

This Breville Espresso Machine Is Now 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Abstract white heart shape made from torn walls inside a red box.

Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
Eight Sleep mattress

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.
a mattress on a nice wooden frame in a minimal room

The Best Sales to Shop This Presidents Day
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
a collage of red and blue sweaters from Brooks Brothers on a star background

This Big Ol’ Brooks Brothers Sale Is Particularly Presidential

Trending

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks