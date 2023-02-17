The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
This winter sale is a treasure trove of style discounts
Cutting right to the chase: We’ve scoured through pages of the Nordstrom winter sale to find the best discounted style items, and we threw in a few home goods that caught our eye as well. You can get up to 50% off from almost every major brand, from A.P.C to Drake’s to Billy Reid. There’s also fresh style options from more obscure brands like NN07, which made the hyped-up jacket from The Bear. Also included? Some discounted pleated corduroy trousers from Alex Mill, a linen trucker jacket from Billy Reid and an updated Polaroid camera that has a built-in self timer, filters and flash. Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our 15 best deals from the Nordstrom winter sale below.
