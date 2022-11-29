InsideHook
Shoes | November 29, 2022

Someone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Allbirds. Here’s What to Buy Them.

Highlights from the massively popular brand's ever-growing line of products

a collage of Allbirds Gifts on a snowy background
You'll be hard pressed to find a better gift than Allbirds.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

If you haven’t already, it’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts. After all, picking that perfect gift is deceptively tricky — what to get for the hard-to-please wife, the mysterious young brother, the deserves-the-world mom? We’ve got the answer: Allbirds has something for everyone on your list.

Adored by everyone from tech bros to hardcore runners to stay-at-home moms, Allbirds has quickly made a name for themselves with their sustainable designs — their woven sneakers utilize the natural properties of wool and Tencel for a technical, earth-forward approach to footwear — becoming favorites of anyone looking for a sleek, low-key shoe with water-resistant properties and an ultra-comfy fit.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best gifts Allbirds have to offer, from plush slippers to their fan-favorite Tree Runner, all impossibly cozy and perfect for anyone on your holiday shopping list. Should you need more options, you can browse the entirety of Allbirds’ wooly gifts here.

Allbirds Gifts for Him:

Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners
Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners

The shoe that started it all remains Allbirds’ most popular option, and for good reason — odor- and water-resistant wool and an office-ready design make them the ultimate do-it-all sneaker for any fellow looking to up his footwear game.

Buy Here : $110
Allbirds Men’s Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds Men’s Trail Runners SWT

It was with great surprise that we rated the Allbird Trail Runners among our favorite running shoes in 2021, but the grippy outsole and lightweight weave make for an excellent ride — and equally quality gift.

Buy Here : $140
Allbirds Men’s Canvas Pacers
Allbirds Men’s Canvas Pacers

A more laid-back style, the Canvas Pacers are reminiscent of trendy Vans or Converse styles…aka, the perfect gift for the sully sustainably-minded teenager (or young-at-heart) in your life.

Buy Here : $110
Allbirds Men’s Wool Dwellers
Allbirds Men’s Wool Dwellers

Slippers make a great holiday gift, and Allbirds’ Wool Dwellers — made from a blend of reused wool scraps GRS-certified polyester — make for a great slipper. Any questions?

Buy Here : $75$54

Allbirds Gifts for Her:

Allbirds Women’s Wool Runner Fluffs
Allbirds Women’s Wool Runner Fluffs

Somewhere between a chic slipper and trend-forward sneaker, Allbirds’ Wool Runner Fluff is all but guaranteed to win Christmas.

Buy Here : $120$84
Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners
Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners

Lightweight, cushy and responsibly sourced from eucalyptus tree fiber treads, the Tree Runners are what she’s secretly dying for.

Buy Here : $105$94
Allbirds Women’s Wool Loungers
Allbirds Women’s Wool Loungers

Gift her a slipper that will survive beyond the front door with the dainty Wool Loungers.

Buy Here : $105
Allbirds Women’s Wool Runner-Up Mizzle Plus
Allbirds Women’s Wool Runner-Up Mizzle Plus

For the outdoor-inclined, the Wool-Runner-Up Mizzle Plus’ bevy of weather-resistant features and heavenly Merino wool upper will more than suffice. You heard it hear first — mud guards are so in.

Buy Here : $165

