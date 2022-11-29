Someone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Allbirds. Here’s What to Buy Them.
Highlights from the massively popular brand's ever-growing line of products
If you haven’t already, it’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts. After all, picking that perfect gift is deceptively tricky — what to get for the hard-to-please wife, the mysterious young brother, the deserves-the-world mom? We’ve got the answer: Allbirds has something for everyone on your list.
Adored by everyone from tech bros to hardcore runners to stay-at-home moms, Allbirds has quickly made a name for themselves with their sustainable designs — their woven sneakers utilize the natural properties of wool and Tencel for a technical, earth-forward approach to footwear — becoming favorites of anyone looking for a sleek, low-key shoe with water-resistant properties and an ultra-comfy fit.
Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best gifts Allbirds have to offer, from plush slippers to their fan-favorite Tree Runner, all impossibly cozy and perfect for anyone on your holiday shopping list. Should you need more options, you can browse the entirety of Allbirds’ wooly gifts here.
Allbirds Gifts for Him:
Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners
The shoe that started it all remains Allbirds’ most popular option, and for good reason — odor- and water-resistant wool and an office-ready design make them the ultimate do-it-all sneaker for any fellow looking to up his footwear game.
Allbirds Men’s Trail Runners SWT
It was with great surprise that we rated the Allbird Trail Runners among our favorite running shoes in 2021, but the grippy outsole and lightweight weave make for an excellent ride — and equally quality gift.
Allbirds Men’s Canvas Pacers
A more laid-back style, the Canvas Pacers are reminiscent of trendy Vans or Converse styles…aka, the perfect gift for the sully sustainably-minded teenager (or young-at-heart) in your life.
Allbirds Men’s Wool Dwellers
Slippers make a great holiday gift, and Allbirds’ Wool Dwellers — made from a blend of reused wool scraps GRS-certified polyester — make for a great slipper. Any questions?
Allbirds Gifts for Her:
Allbirds Women’s Wool Runner Fluffs
Somewhere between a chic slipper and trend-forward sneaker, Allbirds’ Wool Runner Fluff is all but guaranteed to win Christmas.
Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners
Lightweight, cushy and responsibly sourced from eucalyptus tree fiber treads, the Tree Runners are what she’s secretly dying for.
Allbirds Women’s Wool Loungers
Gift her a slipper that will survive beyond the front door with the dainty Wool Loungers.
Allbirds Women’s Wool Runner-Up Mizzle Plus
For the outdoor-inclined, the Wool-Runner-Up Mizzle Plus’ bevy of weather-resistant features and heavenly Merino wool upper will more than suffice. You heard it hear first — mud guards are so in.
