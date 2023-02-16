For many of us born in the 80s and 90s, the first we heard about a curved penis was while watching Clueless. The film’s three main characters — Tai, Cher and Dion — are sitting in a restaurant booth at the mall talking about sex. At one point, Tai says the one thing that would stop her from having sex with someone is if their “thing” is crooked.

Which brings us to the topic of today: is it normal to have a curved penis? According to a 2018 study, nearly 20% of people with a penis have a curvature of some kind. Meaning, this is a pretty common occurrence. Dr. Anika Ackerman, a urologist specializing in sexual medicine, goes a step further, telling us that it is “extremely common.”

Yet, people still feel self-conscious about it. Thank you, terrible sex education system and unrealistic expectations set by porn! Ben*, 35, tells us that his anxiety around his penis’ curve stemmed from his first sexual experience. “When I was 15, I had sex for the first time,” he said. “My girlfriend at the time pointed it out. It wasn’t mean or anything. I just knew that it was weird. It wasn’t until years later that I felt okay about it.”

Let’s break down curved penises, why they happen and how you can let go of any shame you might be harboring about the way your junk looks. Because, frankly, shame has no business coming in and muddying up your sexual enjoyment.

Is It Normal to Have a Curved Penis?

The short answer: absolutely, yes, it’s completely and totally normal. Gregory Quayle, a ABMS-Certified Urologist at Phoenix, a Canadian telehealth service for men, says that it’s actually less common for a penis to be perfectly straight. “There is nothing wrong with [a curved penis] and it doesn’t have to be a cause for shame or worry,” he says. “Nature is beautiful even without having straight lines.”

Why a Penis Might Be Curved

Did you know that the penis contains two chambers called the corpus cavernosum? Yep, it isn’t just one simple bit of anatomy. When a penis becomes erect, blood flows into the chambers, stiffening the spongy tissue. Thus, an erection is born.

According to data from The Mayo Clinic, a curve happens when blood doesn’t fill these chambers evenly or when one chamber is slightly shorter than the other. This is completely normal. Every penis is unique, and the way they look varies widely. So, if you’re the owner of a curved penis, you can rest assured that differences in genital anatomy are simply a thing that happens in nature.

Does a Curved Penis Affect Sexual Performance?

If you have a curved penis, your sexual performance will not be negatively impacted. There is zero evidence to support that having a slight curve will affect your erections or your ability to give or receive pleasure. In fact, Ackerman suggests that a curve may even improve your game in the bedroom. “Having some curve to the penis can be normal, and some partners may experience heightened pleasure from this bend,” she says.

This happens because of the placement of the G-spot, the area in the back part of the clitoral structure that sits inside of the body. To reach it, you can insert two fingers into the vagina and curve your fingers up behind the pubic bone. Hence, if your penis is curved in a way that allows you access to the G-spot, you’re in a pretty awesome position, my friends.

How to Overcome Anxiety About Your Penis Shape

The best way to dispel shame around how genitals look is to talk about them and normalize them. When we don’t know we’re normal, we’re subject to all kinds of false messaging.

“It is important for individuals who may be self-conscious about their curved penis to understand that every human body is unique and diverse in its presentation,” says Dr. Jack Pacey, a urology doctor and CEO of Pacey Cuff. “A curved penis should not be considered a determinant of one’s masculinity.”

It can really help to educate yourself. For Ben, reading and listening to podcasts were key in “not feeling broken anymore.”

Pacey also suggests talking to your partner to further alleviate anxiety. “It is essential for open and honest communication with [your] partner about any concerns related to [your] penis or sexual performance,” he says. When we’re able to seek validation from our partners, it can make us feel more at peace with ourselves.

When a Curved Penis Could Be a Medical Problem

A curved penis could be a problem in some cases, especially if a bend appears suddenly. If the curve of the penis is extreme (think: more than five to 20 degrees) and causing pain with erections or urinating, you definitely want to see a doctor ASAP.

Dr. Kimberly Langdon, a doctor with Medzino, says this could be a sign of Peyronie’s disease. “[This] causes curved penises and is due to internal scar tissue that builds up in the tissue of the penis,” she says. “It’s not normal and can lead to painful intercourse.” Ackerman adds that some people with Peyonie’s disease may experience erectile difficulties, which could stem from the emotional or physical distress of managing its symptoms.

Lastly, in super extreme cases, a curved penis may result from trauma to the penis through injury. Again, because it bears repeating, this is an extreme situation. We just want you to have all the information in the interest of science.

The bottom line is that a lot of penises are curved, and it’s very normal. Only in rare cases is it something to be concerned about. We need to do away with these unrealistic expectations of how genitals should look. Everyone is different, and it’s all glorious.

Now, go have an orgasm and don’t be so hard on yourself.

*Name has been changed.