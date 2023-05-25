InsideHook
Sex & Dating | May 25, 2023 11:16 am

The Best Sexual Wellness Sales to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

Gear up for a hot, sweaty summer

Three sex toys on a blue wavy background.
It's getting hot.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer…and the next few months are gonna be scorching. So why not lean into the sweltering sweatiness of it all and get even hotter and more bothered with a brand new sex toy … or three? Below, we rounded up the best sex toy and sexual wellness sales to shop this Memorial Day Weekend, from larger sex toy retailers to smaller, independent sexual wellness brands. Everything you need to kick off a wet, hot American summer is on sale.

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sexual Wellness Sales & Deals

Adam and Eve:  Take up to 70% off a range of sex toys, lubricants, lingerie and sexual wellness items.

Babeland: Save up to 69% on this selection of top-rated toys or take 15% off a single item. A nice deal if we say so ourselves.

Bloomi: The BIPOC- and sexologist-led wellness brand specializing in clean intimacy products rarely hosts sales. Spend $20 or more and receive 20% off.

Fun Factory: Take up to 30% off sitewide at the German manufacturer, including 20% off the brand’s first-ever wand vibrator and 30% off select dildos and vibes.

Lelo: Masturbation Month is still in full swing at the Swedish lifestyle brand. Save up to 50% on high-tech devices and an extra 10% when you spend $159+ with code MORE.

Lovehoney: Take 60% off one Lovehoney brand item with code WEEKEND. That includes the brand’s vibrators, male toys, lingerie, couples devices and more.

Lovers: Use code SPRUNG to take an extra 20% off already discounted items.

Mysteryvibe: Save up to 25% on Mysteryvibe’s entire line of award-winning sex toys featuring the bendable Crescendo and Poco vibrators, and the Tenuto — a smart wearable vibrator designed to “supercharge your erection.”

Pinkcherry: If you’re really looking to save, Pinkcherry is taking up to 80% off clearance and 30% off everything else with code MAY.

Pulse: The woman-founded wellness brand is offering 20% off its premium lubricant and massage oil Pods with code PulseMay.

Rosy App: Use code MYPLEASURE for a free 1-month Silver Membership to the Rosy app, a platform offering “audio erotica, sex education, personalized intimacy coaching and more.”

Womanizer: The Spring Sale is still going on over at the premiere sex toy brand known for its clitoral suction toy with revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology.

Zalo: The brand’s collection of elaborately decorated, high-end adult products is 20% off with code ZALOLOVE.

Lelo Tor 2 Luxury Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring
Lelo Tor 2 Luxury Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring

One of the most sophisticated vibrating rings on the market, Lelo’s TOR 2 is a super smooth, waterproof silicone ring that’s designed to be worn during sex, ratcheting up sensations for both parties.

Buy Here : $130$103
Bloomi Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil
Bloomi Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil

Formulated with a ton of natural ingredients like passionflower and pumpkin seed oil, this pleasure oil is a libido firestarter. (Trust us, we’ve tried it.)

Buy Here : $20$16
The Viral Rose Vibrator Is a Whopping 75% Off
The Viral Rose Vibrator Is a Whopping 75% Off

Sex toy retailer PinkCherry is taking half off the internet-famous suction toy with code MAY.

Buy Here : $50$25
Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch
Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch

With ten settings, this tiny but mighty silicone butt plug is ideal for beginner anal play — and now under $20.

Buy Here : $27$16
Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator
Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator

If you or your partner are reluctant to try a wearable vibrator, the remote-controlled, app-compatible Aya from Zalo is the perfect introductory device. Particularly because of its extremely slender shape and buttery soft, body-safe silicone material that fits comfortably against the body.

Buy it now : $99$79

