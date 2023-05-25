Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer…and the next few months are gonna be scorching. So why not lean into the sweltering sweatiness of it all and get even hotter and more bothered with a brand new sex toy … or three? Below, we rounded up the best sex toy and sexual wellness sales to shop this Memorial Day Weekend, from larger sex toy retailers to smaller, independent sexual wellness brands. Everything you need to kick off a wet, hot American summer is on sale.

Looking for more Memorial Day sales? Click here.

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sexual Wellness Sales & Deals

Adam and Eve: Take up to 70% off a range of sex toys, lubricants, lingerie and sexual wellness items.

Babeland: Save up to 69% on this selection of top-rated toys or take 15% off a single item. A nice deal if we say so ourselves.

Bloomi: The BIPOC- and sexologist-led wellness brand specializing in clean intimacy products rarely hosts sales. Spend $20 or more and receive 20% off.

Fun Factory: Take up to 30% off sitewide at the German manufacturer, including 20% off the brand’s first-ever wand vibrator and 30% off select dildos and vibes.

Lelo: Masturbation Month is still in full swing at the Swedish lifestyle brand. Save up to 50% on high-tech devices and an extra 10% when you spend $159+ with code MORE.

Lovehoney: Take 60% off one Lovehoney brand item with code WEEKEND. That includes the brand’s vibrators, male toys, lingerie, couples devices and more.

Lovers: Use code SPRUNG to take an extra 20% off already discounted items.

Mysteryvibe: Save up to 25% on Mysteryvibe’s entire line of award-winning sex toys featuring the bendable Crescendo and Poco vibrators, and the Tenuto — a smart wearable vibrator designed to “supercharge your erection.”

Pinkcherry: If you’re really looking to save, Pinkcherry is taking up to 80% off clearance and 30% off everything else with code MAY.

Pulse: The woman-founded wellness brand is offering 20% off its premium lubricant and massage oil Pods with code PulseMay.

Rosy App: Use code MYPLEASURE for a free 1-month Silver Membership to the Rosy app, a platform offering “audio erotica, sex education, personalized intimacy coaching and more.”

Womanizer: The Spring Sale is still going on over at the premiere sex toy brand known for its clitoral suction toy with revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology.

Zalo: The brand’s collection of elaborately decorated, high-end adult products is 20% off with code ZALOLOVE.

Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator If you or your partner are reluctant to try a wearable vibrator, the remote-controlled, app-compatible Aya from Zalo is the perfect introductory device. Particularly because of its extremely slender shape and buttery soft, body-safe silicone material that fits comfortably against the body. Buy it now : $99 $79