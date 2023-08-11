InsideHook
Sex & Dating | August 11, 2023 9:15 am

The 10 Best Waterproof Sex Toys for a Wet Hot Summer of Sex

Featuring water-ready products from Dame, Lelo, Maude and all of our favorite sexual wellness retailers

Various waterproof sex toys and vibrators on a purple background
Toys and intimacy products that will make a splash this summer
Courtesy of brands
By Kayla Kibbe @Kay_Kibbe

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As anyone who has ever hooked up in a summer fling’s un-air conditioned apartment knows, hot sex in the literal heat has a tendency to turn more swampy than steamy pretty quickly. One surefire way to beat the heat without the turning down the figurative temps on your sex sessions this summer: just add water.

Whether your amorously aquatic activities find you making out in the pool, getting it on in the shower or cooling off in a refreshing post-sex bath, incorporating water-based play into your sex schedule this summer can help you cool down before, during or after sex, all while adding a little seasonal novelty to your summertime rendezvous. If you want to take the novelty (and your orgasms) a step further, you can also enhance your water-based play with any of a wide variety of fully waterproof sex toys and intimacy products designed with a wet hot summer of sex in mind. So grab a toy and a partner (or just yourself) and cool off with a sexy splash in the watery locale of your choice. 

Lelo LOKI Wave VIbrator on purple background
LELO

Lelo Loki Wave

Lelo makes some of the best-looking sex toys around, and their wide range of offerings designed for male bodies are downright handsome. A prostate massager is a must-have for any man’s sex toy collection, and the Loki Wave offers a sleek, high-tech model that provides both external and internal stimulation, complete with a fully waterproof design that invites a man to ride the waves of 10 different stimulation settings wherever water-based play may take him.

BUY HERE: $189
pom flexible vibrator on a womans leg
Dame

Pom

Make bath time (or pool time or whatever kind of aquatic playtime your water-based encounters find you enjoying this summer) lots of fun with Pom, Dame’s fully waterproof vibrator that fits right in the palm of your hand. Soft and flexible, Pom conforms perfectly to the shape of your hand, as well as whatever body parts you choose to use it on — whether your own or a partner’s. Small, pliable and easy to hold and adjust, Pom won’t slip away from you while you’re splashing about, and five different intensity settings make it a versatile addition to whatever kind of water-based play fits the mood, whether a relaxing bath to unwind and de-stress, or the splashiest of summertime sex sessions.

buy Here: $99
Pink We-Vibe Chorus couples vibrator on purple background
We-Vibe

We-Vibe Chorus

Wearable, waterproof and designed for mutual pleasure, the We-Vibe Chorus is perfect for cooling off with a partner this summer. Best known for couples vibes, We-Vibe is the go-to when it comes to toys for partnered play, and optional remote-controlled use allows you to take control of a partner’s pleasure from a distance.

buy here: $199
Brown jar of Foria Intimacy Bath Salts on purple background
FORIA

Foria Intimacy Bath Salts

If you’re not yet familiar with the wonders of the sex bath, you’re missing out. Cuddling up in the tub together before, during or after sex can be a great way to enhance intimacy, and cooling off in the tub is the perfect way to stay close while avoiding a sweaty post-sex cuddle session. Foria’s CDB bath salts are formulated with intimacy in mind, designed to awaken the senses and set the mood. 

BUY HERE: $32
Blue penis ring on purple background
Organic Loven

Organic Loven Romp Juke Cock Ring

An ultra-smooth, super comfortable yet powerful vibrating c-ring perfect for delaying climax or stimulating a partner. Completely waterproof and made from flexible, body-safe silicone, you can wear the ROMP Juke in the bath, shower, or really anywhere else you want to wear a cock ring. 

buy here: $30
Maude

Maude Shine Silicone Personal Lubricant

If there’s one downside to water-based sex, it’s that water has an ironic way of making certain body parts a lot less wet. Unfortunately, most lube isn’t much help when water’s involved, but Maude’s Shine lube holds its own during shower play. All-natural and vegan, this silicone-based lube is designed to increase comfort during sexual activities (even underwater), and it’s also safe to use with condoms.

BUY HERE: $25
Purple vibrator on purple background
We-Vibe

We-Vibe Touch

A classic mini-vibe perfect for use during foreplay, penetrative sex or solo play, We-Vibe’s Touch is a versatile toy ideal for sensual play all over the body. Meanwhile, a fully waterproof design means this small but mighty massager is perfect for use anytime, anywhere. 

BUY HERE: $99
Maude Soak and Bath Tub Kit no 1
Maude

Maude Soak and Bath Tub Kit

Modern wellness brand Maude offers a line of bathtime products perfect for either a solo soak or a tub for two. The brand’s Tub Kit features both bath salts and a soothing coconut milk bath, both of which can be enjoyed alone or with a soaking partner.

BUY HERE: $36
Black butt plug on purple background
Lovense

Lovense Hush 2 Butt Plug

I’ve said this before but it bears repeating: every man should own a butt plug. Lovense’s Hush, proudly the world’s first teledildonic butt plug, offers a sleek, easy-to-use and remove model perfect for butt play newbies and longtime enthusiasts alike. Fully waterproof, it’s safe to use in the bath, shower, or wherever else your fantasies find you.

BUY NOW: $89
Teal masturbator on purple background
Lovehoney

Lovehoney Ignite Mini Male Vibrator

With 20 different vibration settings, this mini male vibe is a small but mighty toy that proves quite versatile. Perfect for either solo or partnered play, the vibrator’s short length leaves plenty of room for a partner to join in on the fun — and yes, in case you haven’t picked up on the theme yet, it’s waterproof. 

BUY NOW: $35 $21

More Like This

The 15 Hottest Sex Products For a Very Hot Summer
The 15 Hottest Sex Products For a Very Hot Summer
Couple hold hands in bed
The Back-to-Sex Special: How to Prepare for the Post-Pandemic Summer of Sex
hot sex
How to Have Sex When It’s Really Hot Out

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

$206$106

Save $100 on AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite Indoor Garden
Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp

$100$70

Govee Cool and Customizable Lamp Is 30% Off
Struggling With Body Acne? This Derm-Approved Solution Is 20% Off.

$38$30

Struggling With Body Acne? This Derm-Approved Solution Is 20% Off.
Gear Up for Jean Jacket Szn With This Classic From Alex Mill

$220$110

Gear Up for Jean Jacket Szn With This Classic From Alex Mill
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
Remembering Robbie Robertson, One of Rock’s Greatest Storytellers
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner

Keep Reading

A photo of David Goggins at a tennis tournament.

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
John Yau's "Please Wait by the Coatroom"

John Yau on the Changes He's Witnessed in the Art World
A photo of Max Holloway in the UFC Octagon with his arms spread out to either side.

What It’s Like to Go to War in the Octagon
The 2023 BMW M2

Review: The 2023 BMW M2 Goes Big, But Stays Fun
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale

Stock Up on Jeans With the Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Sale
a collage of items from the Allbirds sale on a black tech background

The Allbirds Sale Is Absolutely Packed With Tech Bro Grails
a collage of linen items on a crinkled tan background

Three Different Ways to Wear Linen Before Summer Ends
Various waterproof sex toys and vibrators on a purple background

The 10 Best Waterproof Sex Toys for a Wet Hot Summer of Sex
Skyline Drive at Shenandoah National Park starry sky

The Best Places to See the Stars and Meteors Near DC

Trending

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
Remembering Robbie Robertson, One of Rock’s Greatest Storytellers
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner