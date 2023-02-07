InsideHook
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts

For sexier Valentine's Day sex

A black stroker, grey condom wrapper, red panty, pink pinwheel and orange suction vibrator,perfect Valentine's Day gifts, on a red background
From stimulating toys and vibrators to sexual wellness essentials, everything you need for sexier V-Day sex is here.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

What’s going to make this Valentine’s Day the most memorable one yet (besides getting them something really, really nice, of course)? Some mind-blowing Valentine’s Day sex. How will you accomplish this? Well, that’s your business. Our business is to recommend the best toys, vibrating devices and sexual wellness essentials you can gift to your partner (or yourself) that’ll help you achieve sexier sex on V-day and beyond.

So below, you’ll find stimulating toys and vibrators, orgasm-enhancing oils, massage candles, bondage accessories, post-coital cleanup essentials and more fun, sensual goodies you and your partner will surely enjoy.

Lovers x Playboy Pleasure Palm Vibrator
Lovers x Playboy Pleasure Palm Vibrator

We recently got our hands on a few items from Playboy’s first-ever sex toy collection, including this croissant-shaped, duel-sided bullet vibrator. Our verdict? It’s pretty, powerful (with ten speeds and rhythms) and fits comfortably in hand. A solid device for beginners and veterans alike.

Buy it now
Hims Ultra Thin Condoms
Hims Ultra Thin Condoms

It’s about time you upgrade your condoms. These natural latex rubbers are made up of tiny hexagons designed to enhance sensitivity and strength while providing a snug fit and barely-there feel for a closer sexual experience.

Buy Here : $24
Fleur du Mal Luxe Crotchless Thong
Fleur du Mal Luxe Crotchless Thong

A silky, red-hot panty from luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal with a titillating open gusset and peek-a-boo o-ring cutout panel at back. Pairs perfectly with the Satin Luxe Balconette Bra.

Buy Here : $65
Unbound “Spike” Sensation Play Pinwheel
Unbound “Spike” Sensation Play Pinwheel

An affordable BDSM/impact play/foreplay accessory, Spike is a small, spikey device designed to generate newfound sensations for you and your partner.

Buy Here : $18
Maude Couples Libido
Maude Couples Libido

Start your engines with Maude’s new libido gummies set, available in any combination of male or female formulas. Formulated with a strong blend of natural and plant-based ingredients, the passion fruit-flavored treats are designed to decrease stress, boost testosterone and increase blood flow for both parties.

Buy Here : $85
Athena Club TLC Wipes
Athena Club TLC Wipes

And when all is said and done and done again, cleanup has never felt so luxurious with these flushable, biodegradable wipes from the Athena Club that are full of natural extracts like chamomile, cucumber and aloe leaf juice. Her vag will thank you.

Buy Here : $9
Biird Evii
Biird Evii

Offering some of the most uniquely designed array of award-winning devices, the Netherlands-based, female-led pleasure-positive brand offers an approachable, but an almost futuristic approach to sexual wellness toys and accessories. Included in that lineup is the Evii — an innovative, squishy vibe with two hefty motors.

Buy it now : $89
Liberator Bondi Bondage Board
Liberator Bondi Bondage Board

Now 15% off at Lovehoney, the Bondi Bondage Board is an impressively functional piece of BDSM furniture. The tri-fold design makes storage easy and discreet. But despite its portable size, the board is still stacked with a blindfold, tethers, wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, thigh cuffs and 16 attachment points.

Buy Here : $350$298
Lorals Pleasure Bikinis
Lorals Pleasure Bikinis

The first-ever underwear for cunnilingus, Lorals’ comfortable, sexy and FDA-approved (!) bikini cut helps prevent STI transmission during oral sex.

Buy it now : $25
Tenga Flex Rocky Spiraling Masturbation Cup for Men
Tenga Flex Rocky Spiraling Masturbation Cup for Men

couple of Redditors hail stroker products by Tenga, particularly the Flex. With a malleable, ribbed case, the Flex creates a unique twisting sensation as you pump. The function of the airhole at the end is only optional. Plug it with your finger to enhance the vacuum.

Buy Here : $39$35
Dame Aer
Dame Aer

The Aer, from female-founded sexual wellness company Dame, employs pressure wave technology to produce targeted and powerful stimulation. Of the many devices we’ve tried this year, Aer was an unexpected knockout. 

Buy Here : $95
Cake Tush Pops
Cake Tush Pops

Anal play can be daunting for first-timers. Cake’s trio trainer set, featuring three various-sized butt plugs, will help the act of exploring the backside a little less intimidating.

Buy Here : $32
Bloomi Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil
Bloomi Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil

Formulated with a ton of natural ingredients like passionflower and pumpkin seed oil, this pleasure oil is a libido firestarter. (Trust us, we’ve tried it.)

Buy Here : $20
Dsquared2 Mysecretcase X D2 Sex Toy
Dsquared2 Mysecretcase X D2 Sex Toy

The international fashion house recently partnered with Italian online retailer MySecretCase to produce a trio of intimate lifestyle toys. Included in the collection is this high-end silicone penis ring that’s designed to heighten sensations for penis owners.

Buy it now : $145
Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator
Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator

If you or your partner are reluctant to try a wearable vibrator, the remote-controlled, app-compatible Aya from Zalo is the perfect introductory device. Particularly because of its extremely slender shape and buttery soft, body-safe silicone material that fits comfortably against the body.

Buy it now : $99

