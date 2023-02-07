The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
For sexier Valentine's Day sex
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
What’s going to make this Valentine’s Day the most memorable one yet (besides getting them something really, really nice, of course)? Some mind-blowing Valentine’s Day sex. How will you accomplish this? Well, that’s your business. Our business is to recommend the best toys, vibrating devices and sexual wellness essentials you can gift to your partner (or yourself) that’ll help you achieve sexier sex on V-day and beyond.
Take It From a Woman: How to Buy Lingerie She’ll Actually Wear
Plus our top lingerie picks to gift this Valentine's Day
So below, you’ll find stimulating toys and vibrators, orgasm-enhancing oils, massage candles, bondage accessories, post-coital cleanup essentials and more fun, sensual goodies you and your partner will surely enjoy.
Lovers x Playboy Pleasure Palm Vibrator
We recently got our hands on a few items from Playboy’s first-ever sex toy collection, including this croissant-shaped, duel-sided bullet vibrator. Our verdict? It’s pretty, powerful (with ten speeds and rhythms) and fits comfortably in hand. A solid device for beginners and veterans alike.
Hims Ultra Thin Condoms
It’s about time you upgrade your condoms. These natural latex rubbers are made up of tiny hexagons designed to enhance sensitivity and strength while providing a snug fit and barely-there feel for a closer sexual experience.
Fleur du Mal Luxe Crotchless Thong
A silky, red-hot panty from luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal with a titillating open gusset and peek-a-boo o-ring cutout panel at back. Pairs perfectly with the Satin Luxe Balconette Bra.
Unbound “Spike” Sensation Play Pinwheel
An affordable BDSM/impact play/foreplay accessory, Spike is a small, spikey device designed to generate newfound sensations for you and your partner.
Maude Couples Libido
Start your engines with Maude’s new libido gummies set, available in any combination of male or female formulas. Formulated with a strong blend of natural and plant-based ingredients, the passion fruit-flavored treats are designed to decrease stress, boost testosterone and increase blood flow for both parties.
Athena Club TLC Wipes
And when all is said and done and done again, cleanup has never felt so luxurious with these flushable, biodegradable wipes from the Athena Club that are full of natural extracts like chamomile, cucumber and aloe leaf juice. Her vag will thank you.
Biird Evii
Offering some of the most uniquely designed array of award-winning devices, the Netherlands-based, female-led pleasure-positive brand offers an approachable, but an almost futuristic approach to sexual wellness toys and accessories. Included in that lineup is the Evii — an innovative, squishy vibe with two hefty motors.
Liberator Bondi Bondage Board
Now 15% off at Lovehoney, the Bondi Bondage Board is an impressively functional piece of BDSM furniture. The tri-fold design makes storage easy and discreet. But despite its portable size, the board is still stacked with a blindfold, tethers, wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, thigh cuffs and 16 attachment points.
Lorals Pleasure Bikinis
The first-ever underwear for cunnilingus, Lorals’ comfortable, sexy and FDA-approved (!) bikini cut helps prevent STI transmission during oral sex.
Tenga Flex Rocky Spiraling Masturbation Cup for Men
A couple of Redditors hail stroker products by Tenga, particularly the Flex. With a malleable, ribbed case, the Flex creates a unique twisting sensation as you pump. The function of the airhole at the end is only optional. Plug it with your finger to enhance the vacuum.
Dame Aer
The Aer, from female-founded sexual wellness company Dame, employs pressure wave technology to produce targeted and powerful stimulation. Of the many devices we’ve tried this year, Aer was an unexpected knockout.
Cake Tush Pops
Anal play can be daunting for first-timers. Cake’s trio trainer set, featuring three various-sized butt plugs, will help the act of exploring the backside a little less intimidating.
Bloomi Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil
Formulated with a ton of natural ingredients like passionflower and pumpkin seed oil, this pleasure oil is a libido firestarter. (Trust us, we’ve tried it.)
Dsquared2 Mysecretcase X D2 Sex Toy
The international fashion house recently partnered with Italian online retailer MySecretCase to produce a trio of intimate lifestyle toys. Included in the collection is this high-end silicone penis ring that’s designed to heighten sensations for penis owners.
Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator
If you or your partner are reluctant to try a wearable vibrator, the remote-controlled, app-compatible Aya from Zalo is the perfect introductory device. Particularly because of its extremely slender shape and buttery soft, body-safe silicone material that fits comfortably against the body.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Recommended
Suggested for you