The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

What’s going to make this Valentine’s Day the most memorable one yet (besides getting them something really, really nice, of course)? Some mind-blowing Valentine’s Day sex. How will you accomplish this? Well, that’s your business. Our business is to recommend the best toys, vibrating devices and sexual wellness essentials you can gift to your partner (or yourself) that’ll help you achieve sexier sex on V-day and beyond.

So below, you’ll find stimulating toys and vibrators, orgasm-enhancing oils, massage candles, bondage accessories, post-coital cleanup essentials and more fun, sensual goodies you and your partner will surely enjoy.

Lovers x Playboy Pleasure Palm Vibrator We recently got our hands on a few items from Playboy’s first-ever sex toy collection, including this croissant-shaped, duel-sided bullet vibrator. Our verdict? It’s pretty, powerful (with ten speeds and rhythms) and fits comfortably in hand. A solid device for beginners and veterans alike. Buy it now

Hims Ultra Thin Condoms It’s about time you upgrade your condoms. These natural latex rubbers are made up of tiny hexagons designed to enhance sensitivity and strength while providing a snug fit and barely-there feel for a closer sexual experience. Buy Here : $24

Maude Couples Libido Start your engines with Maude’s new libido gummies set, available in any combination of male or female formulas. Formulated with a strong blend of natural and plant-based ingredients, the passion fruit-flavored treats are designed to decrease stress, boost testosterone and increase blood flow for both parties. Buy Here : $85

Athena Club TLC Wipes And when all is said and done and done again, cleanup has never felt so luxurious with these flushable, biodegradable wipes from the Athena Club that are full of natural extracts like chamomile, cucumber and aloe leaf juice. Her vag will thank you. Buy Here : $9

Biird Evii Offering some of the most uniquely designed array of award-winning devices, the Netherlands-based, female-led pleasure-positive brand offers an approachable, but an almost futuristic approach to sexual wellness toys and accessories. Included in that lineup is the Evii — an innovative, squishy vibe with two hefty motors. Buy it now : $89

Liberator Bondi Bondage Board Now 15% off at Lovehoney, the Bondi Bondage Board is an impressively functional piece of BDSM furniture. The tri-fold design makes storage easy and discreet. But despite its portable size, the board is still stacked with a blindfold, tethers, wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, thigh cuffs and 16 attachment points. Buy Here : $350 $298

Tenga Flex Rocky Spiraling Masturbation Cup for Men A couple of Redditors hail stroker products by Tenga, particularly the Flex. With a malleable, ribbed case, the Flex creates a unique twisting sensation as you pump. The function of the airhole at the end is only optional. Plug it with your finger to enhance the vacuum. Buy Here : $39 $35

Cake Tush Pops Anal play can be daunting for first-timers. Cake’s trio trainer set, featuring three various-sized butt plugs, will help the act of exploring the backside a little less intimidating. Buy Here : $32

Bloomi Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil Formulated with a ton of natural ingredients like passionflower and pumpkin seed oil, this pleasure oil is a libido firestarter. (Trust us, we’ve tried it.) Buy Here : $20

Dsquared2 Mysecretcase X D2 Sex Toy The international fashion house recently partnered with Italian online retailer MySecretCase to produce a trio of intimate lifestyle toys. Included in the collection is this high-end silicone penis ring that’s designed to heighten sensations for penis owners. Buy it now : $145

Zalo Aya Wearable Vibrator If you or your partner are reluctant to try a wearable vibrator, the remote-controlled, app-compatible Aya from Zalo is the perfect introductory device. Particularly because of its extremely slender shape and buttery soft, body-safe silicone material that fits comfortably against the body. Buy it now : $99