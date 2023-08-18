Kosher, French and Atop the List of Miami’s Best New Restaurants

This month, Miami welcomes a slate of new restaurants including Ostrow Brasserie, a kosher French restaurant in Buena Vista led by decorated chef Olivia Ostrow. We have two new spots in Aventura: Joey Aventura, from the Canadian brand Joey Restaurants, and Toku, a modern pan-Asian restaurant with a 200-seat patio. And there’s the latest from Nick Cannon, who’s revived his restaurant, Wild’n Out Sports Bar. Whether you’re looking for salade Lyonnaise, sushi, serious patio time or classic arcade games with a celebrity tie-in, see below for details.

Buena Vista

Ostrow Brasserie is a kosher French restaurant helmed by chef and native Parisian Olivia Ostrow. The restaurant’s aesthetic is inspired by Ostrow’s childhood home in France but features elements of Miami, with an art wall that includes pieces from Ostrow’s personal collection: The hanging copper bubble lights are intended to evoke the image of French Champagne, while the white leather seating has been repurposed from the iconic Delano South Beach hotel. Chef Ostrow’s menu offers classic French dishes made kosher — standout dishes include the salad Lyonnaise with poached egg, crab cakes with truffle beet mousse and the orange duck confit. For now, the restaurant is open for dinner, with plans to expand to lunch and brunch hours.

4850 NW 2nd Ave (map)

Joey Aventura Joey Aventura

Aventura

This popular Canadian restaurant brand just opened its newest outpost in Aventura, the brand’s first foray in Florida. The restaurant feels warm and inviting, and the potted plants, framed abstract art and warm wood accents add to the homey setting. Guests can choose from three different dining areas: the main dining room on the first floor, the second-floor mezzanine or a large patio. Matthew Stowe, a Top Chef Canada winner, serves as the corporate executive chef of Joey Restaurants and has crafted a menu with diverse flavors: Guests can dig into fire-torched salmon sushi, creamy truffle ravioli or fresh crab cakes, which can be paired with an array of wines recommended by the in-house sommelier. If you still have room at the end of your meal, order the homemade Italian donuts.

19505 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 1150 (map)

Toku Toku Restaurant

Aventura

Toku recently opened in Aventura Mall — it’s the second location of the popular restaurant that first opened on Long Island. Open for lunch and dinner, Toku’s modern pan-Asian menu offers hot and cold noodle dishes, skirt and strip steaks, and nearly 20 different kinds of sushi and sashimi rolls. There’s also an open-concept kitchen and sushi bar, and guests have the option of eating al fresco on the nearly 200-seat patio. Along with a good selection of wines and beers, the restaurant offers craft cocktails and a special Toku-Gria drink, a twist on the classic sangria that’s made with sake, plum wine, ginger and fruit.

19575 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 1109 (map)

Wild’n Out Sports Bar is a 9,000-square-foot entertainment space Richard Alvarez

South Beach

You may have seen Nick Cannon’s high-energy improv TV show, Wild ‘N Out. Now there’s a two-story sports bar — on Ocean Drive, inside Victor Hotel South Beach — to match. It’s actually a reboot of the original, which opened in 2018. The 9,000-square-foot entertainment space is now open for brunch, lunch and dinner, serving American bar fare like burgers, wings and nachos. After dinner, the space transforms into a club-like atmosphere, with live comedic and musical performances. The bar promises a fun night out, and part of the bar’s allure is its playful atmosphere, which is aided by classic arcade games. If you’re familiar with Wild ‘N Out, you’ll recognize that some of the personalities from the show have their own dishes and drinks, and memorabilia from the show is on display throughout the restaurant.

1144 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach (map)