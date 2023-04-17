The water on the lagoon is still most nights, clear and deep under the stars until the sound of a single dinghy makes its way through the dark. Dressed to the nines — or dressed down — guests at the Rosewood Mayakoba wait hopefully on the dock, ready to make this watery journey only once the sun has set, eager to imbibe in an entirely unknown location.

Even for Rosewood, a brand notorious for over-the-top luxury, a hidden speakeasy that’s only reachable by boat is pretty special, and it’s not difficult to parse what “La Isla Secreta” is all about, whether or not you understand Spanish. This secret bar tucked away on a private island is the hotel’s newest opening, and though the journey requires clambering in and out of a truly tiny boat with wooden seats, the short trip is more than worth it.

The interior of La Isla Secreta by day Rosewood Hotels

Candlelit steps lead up from the dock to the bar, where a cozy, open-air structure with a thatched roof, thick rugs, and scattered chairs, tables and cushions make up the speakeasy space. With woven, Tulum-inspired lamps, calligraphed scroll menus rolled up in glass bottles, and an overall air of casual elegance, the lakefront bar is perfect for a nightcap, an evening out with friends, or a romantic moment for two. Once you’re inside the bar, servers will present you with a series of classic cocktails that have been pre-batched and sent over to the bar in bottles, Prohibition-era style. It specializes in small-batch agave spirits and local gin, whiskey, rum and charanda, along with Mexican wines and beers.

In some ways, La Isla Secreta is exactly what post-pandemic hospitality should look like — an ultra-private (and ultra-casual hang) that still manages to feel cooler and more inviting than your living room. It’s also, in the eyes of the Rosewood Mayakoba’s beverage director, Joshua Monaghan, a natural extension of what the property already does well, as their lagoon system is a huge part of the property’s look and feel. It’s worth noting the lagoons are also a replication of the Riviera Maya’s natural ecosystem and part of Mayakoba’s sustainability efforts to preserve the wildlife habitat along the coast. In this case, however, they serve the purpose of instilling a real sense of place in visitors.

“The lagoons are one of the resort’s distinctive features, and guests love to travel from the lobby to their suites by boat upon arrival,” Monaghan told InsideHook. “This sparked the idea — where else can we go by boat within the resort, and where can we create something new and exciting? In the cocktail world, speakeasies exist as incredible destinations that offer classic cocktail experiences in hidden places, usually behind closed doors. In that spirit, La Isla offers a sense of adventure and discovery in a way that few destinations can.”

Some pre-batched cocktails at La Isla Secreta Rosewood Hotels

Over the last few decades, as high-end cocktail culture makes its way across the entire globe, visitors from major cities don’t have to sacrifice their appreciation for a craft drink just because they’re somewhere more remote. Though plenty of people associate Mexico with a simple margarita or a pack of cervezas, the Rosewood in Mayakoba has made an effort to provide multiple spaces for guests to experience fine wine and spirits. Monaghan himself has been recognized as one of Mexico’s Best Bartenders by the Bartenders Awards, won several cocktail competitions, and most recently worked at Fifty Mils, a renowned cocktail bar at the Four Seasons in Mexico City that has been repeatedly tapped as one of the best bars in the country.

Now that he’s taken the helm at the Rosewood, the property’s more traditional bar, a mezcal-focused space near the lobby called Zapote Bar, has become a go-to for all the guests visiting Mayakoba, even those staying at other resorts. Recently celebrating its second anniversary, Monaghan explains that Zapote is affectionately called “Zapote Journey Bar” because there are many ways to experience it. “You can stop for a cocktail before or after dinner, learn more about mezcal or join a party like Martes de Locales,” he continued. “The intention behind Zapote Bar was to create a special space. Before its inception, there was a lobby bar in place, but Zapote Bar has become a destination.”

Designed in a modern hacienda style, the bar serves up distinctive craft cocktails, many of which are bottled up nightly and shipped over to the speakeasy for guests who are craving a quieter time. But even in their newest opening, Monaghan and his crew chose to honor the spirits that come from Mexico’s vibrant spirits heritage. “Because there is a discovery element to La Isla, it made sense to create Prohibition-era cocktails in a speakeasy-style,” he said. “With that in mind, we chose to focus on Mexican distillates to pay homage to our home.”

In the same way, the speakeasy builds on a long history of hidden-away bars and secret watering holes, and a sense of magic is part of what makes the private island a truly exclusive experience. “When you arrive at the dock at La Isla you are transported to another environment entirely, which feels very remote,” Monaghan said. “There is something really magical about gliding through the lagoons under the stars. The secretive and discovery elements definitely point to the speakeasy tradition. The bar is hidden among the mangroves, and only those in the know are able to access it.”

Reservations at La Isla Secreta may be made Thursday through Sunday 8–11 PM with guests’ personal butlers. Book a stay at Rosewood Mayakoba here.