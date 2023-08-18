The 14 Best Omakase Sushi Joints in Texas

Sushi aficionados and indecisive eaters alike can benefit from omakase, an intimate dining experience in which guests leave their meal in the chef’s hands, usually in a setting of about six to 12 seats. And fortunately for both, Texas is home to some of the best omakase joints in the country, with excellent options in the major cities and a couple places between. These are 14 of our favorites.

For this exercise, we’re only including permanent spaces, but if you do some digging, you’ll also find a few roving omakase pop-ups that bring multi-course dinners to rotating locations across the state. Now, get your reservation-clicking finger ready, and secure some of the most coveted seats around.

Austin

Chef Michael Che honed his craft at sushi restaurants in Tokyo and Chicago before opening his own place in Austin’s Mueller neighborhood. The tiny and bare-bones eight-seat space has become one of the city’s most coveted reservations, and the experience runs 21 courses of mostly Edomae-style nigiri plus a few cooked items. Much of the fish is sourced from Tokyo’s famed Toyosu Fish Market.

Toshokan is designed as a sushi speakeasy. Toshokan

Austin

Billed as a sushi speakeasy, Toshokan was originally accessed through a moving bookshelf in the back of Native in East Austin, but is currently in a temporary home at the Pershing. Serving just six diners at a time, chef Saine Wong applies his L.A. upbringing and world travels to the 14-course menu, often showcasing Korean and Chinese ingredients in addition to the perfectly prepared fish and seasoned rice.

Austin

Originally founded by the Sushi by Scratch team before it was sold to new ownership, the 10-seat Sushi|Bar continues to put out a fun omakase menu of new-school nigiri, often with flair via fermentations, foams and blowtorches. The evening begins with a welcome cocktail, and the menu runs 17 to 20 courses, with optional wine and sake pairings.

Otoko Chad Wadsworth

Austin

Otoko is a fun and lively 12-seat omakase experience that’s located at South Congress Hotel and run by chef Yoshi Okai. The classic omakase menu features a blend of Kyoto-style kaiseki with Tokyo-style sushi and includes nigiri, sashimi and a variety of hot and cold dishes, while the Wednesday-only menu focuses on sushi across 20 courses. Check back often, as offerings change regularly based on ingredient availability and seasonality.

Sushi by Scratch Adahlia Cole

Cedar Creek

Sushi|Bar founders Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee decamped for nearby Cedar Creek, opening Sushi by Scratch Restaurants in an unexpected location: the Hyatt Regency Resort Lost Pines Resort. The 10-seat sushi counter serves a 17-course menu, pairing Japan-sourced fish with a few Texas accents, and many ingredients are made entirely from scratch, including the soy sauce and pickles. The concept, which originally began in Los Angeles, has expanded its footprint and now locations can also be found in Miami, Chicago, Seattle, Montreal and Montecito.

Tatsu Tatsu

Dallas

Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi worked at a couple acclaimed omakase counters in New York before coming to Dallas to open his own restaurant. Tatsu is a handsome, 10-seat space of wood and brick, where Sekiguchi quietly makes some of the best Edomae-style sushi in the state. Dinners run 15 to 18 courses and typically include one or two light appetizers, lots of perfectly treated nigiri, a cup of housemade miso soup, a hand roll and a dessert. Supplement your meal with a few à la carte options and a selection of interesting sakes, beers and wines.

Dallas

Chefs Jimmy Park and Shinichiro Kondo worked their way through a stable of respected Japanese restaurants across the country, including multiple Nobu locations, before opening Shoyo. Their 13-seat omakase spot serves 17 courses of classic and modern sushi, so you can expect a few creative flourishes. Nigiri is complemented by a couple dishes that showcase other cooking techniques and ingredients, and the drinks list gives you plenty to consider between courses.

Namo Namo

Dallas

Namo began life as a casual neighborhood hand-roll bar, but over the past few years it slowly morphed into a serious sushi spot, serving top-notch nigiri, sashimi and makimono at its convivial, U-shaped counter. Omakase is specific to Wednesdays, when Namo serves four to five courses of otsumami — small plates highlighting seasonal fish and vegetables — followed by 10 to 12 courses of nigiri, and then miso soup, tamago (Japanese omelette) and dessert. Optional wine and sake pairings are also available.

Dallas and Houston

With so many locations across the world, it’s easy to dismiss Nobu in favor of what’s new and hot. But that would be foolish, because the restaurant is as good as ever, showing a lot of thought and skill across its extensive menu. It can’t hurt to get a few starters, some wagyu beef and chef Nobu’s famous miso black cod, but the omakase option is a great way to taste a few classics (that cod, the uni shooters) along with a selection of nigiri. And you’ll often be rewarded with a couple items that are seasonal or only around for a limited time.

Chef Leo Kekoa Kinzo

Frisco

Chef Leo Kekoa opened this Edomae-style sushi spot in Frisco after 15 years working in Hawaii and South Korea, and at Nobu Dallas. The menu changes regularly and features seasonal fish sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, along with accents highlighting chef Kekoa’s Hawaiian roots. There’s a dining room and large bar for à la carte meals, but the 18- to 20-course omakase experience is limited to a six-seat counter and served across two seatings each night.

Houston

First up, you need to find Hidden Omakase. Just look for the storefront lined with old comic books, and you’re in the right place. Once inside, you’ll take a seat around the three-sided, 18-person chef’s counter, where chef Niki Vongthong presides over the 15-course menu. She sources fish from Japan and around the world and complements a string of nigiri courses with dishes like A5 wagyu and charcoal-grilled squid.

Oheya Oheya

Houston

Founded in Austin in 2003, Uchi’s presence has spread into multiple markets and resulted in spinoffs like Uchiko and Uchiba. All will create an omakase experience if you ask, but Oheya, which sits next door to Uchi Houston, is exclusively an omakase den. The airy room is full of light woods and white tiles, with a 12-seat counter where chefs dole out 15-course dinners. The menu changes bi‑monthly and is often a collaborative affair featuring chefs from other Uchi restaurants.

Houston

Chef Billy Kin’s omakase spot serves two seatings Thursday through Sunday. The menu runs 13 to 14 courses and features fish flown in straight from Tosoyu Market in Japan, along with other ingredients sourced from all over the world. 5Kinokawa is BYOB, which keeps costs more manageable, and you can bring whatever drinks you want, like sake, beer or Japanese whisky for DIY highballs.

Aya Sushi Aya Sushi

Houston

Aya Sushi opened in 2022 in the Bellaire neighborhood, transforming the former Bernie’s Burger Bus into a handsome restaurant. There’s a dining room and patio, and you can order omakase to your table, but the best experience is at the chef’s counter, where chef Yoshi Katsuyama and his team meticulously prepare each item and place it before you as it’s ready. Choose from the regular omakase or the premium option, which feature 19 and 23 courses, respectively. Then complete your meal with pairings from the beverage list, which is stocked with good wines, sakes and Japanese whiskies.