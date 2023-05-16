The 8 Best Brunch Spots in DC, From Bottomless Drinks to Buffets

InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | May 16, 2023 7:08 am

The 8 Best Brunch Spots in DC, Whether You Want Bottomless Drinks or a Buffet

Here’s where to eat the most important meal of the weekend

Dishes from the brunch menu at Anju, one of our favorite brunch restaurants in Washington, D.C.
Anju is just one of our brunch favorites around the city.
Anju/LeadingDC
By Brandon Charles

Washington, D.C. is, of course, the nation’s capital. Washington, D.C. may also be the nation’s brunch capital. We are not a late-night city. We are not a nightclub city. We are not a shot-and-a-beer city. But we are definitely a too-many-mimosas-before-noon-with-a-group-of-fellow-diners-with-no-kids-and-disposable-income city.

The following brunch spots are some of the best restaurants to spend a few hours somewhere between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Some are the hottest places to enjoy eggs and egg-based dishes. Some are ideal for the entire family. Some are good for imbibing too much because it’s the weekend and there are all-you-can-drink mimosas. You can’t go wrong with any of them.

Anju, Dupont Circle

Anju regularly makes roundups of the best restaurants in D.C. for good reason. Its chef, Angel Barreto, was recently nominated for multiple James Beard Awards (emerging chef and best chef: Mid-Atlantic). You’re not going to find a better, more beautiful restaurant-of-the-moment brunch than at Anju. Also, it’s insanely delicious. That helps. Enjoy some kimchi burgers and coffee French toast you’re never going to make better at home.

Compass Rose, U Street

It’s much more affordable to brunch at Compass Rose than visit any of the far-flung destinations that have inspired the menu at this award-winning restaurant. With sister restaurant Maydan, the Sunday brunch offerings here include dishes from across the globe (shakshuka from North Africa, cauliflower bezule from India, poutine from Canada, etc.) and the entire space has a party vibe — a classy party vibe, like a party full of people from 25 to 45 who own original art pieces and only drink natural wine. 

Founding Farmers & Distillers DC, Chinatown

Founding Farmers is not going to be on any roundup of hot restaurants or garner any James Beard Awards nominations. But if you have parents visiting from out of town or you’re going out with a picky eater, Founding Farmers’ weekend brunch buffet has all of the classics with a few items that should please the person who typically does not enjoy a mini-chain (the donuts are legit great). Before making your Father’s Day reservation, make sure it’s at Founding Farmers & Distillers DC and not Founding Farmers DC (the one three blocks from the White House) or their suburban locations. Not all of them offer a brunch buffet. If you’re ordering from the menu, then go with Ted’s Bulletin.  

A Michelin-Starred Pizza Guy Picks His Favorite DC Pies
A Michelin-Starred Pizza Guy Picks His Favorite DC Pies

Chris Morgan talks about his new spot, Pizza Serata, then weighs in on other local slices

The Imperial, Adams Morgan 

The restaurant on the corner of 18th and Florida is gorgeous inside and out and inside-outside (they have a bright dining room, a separate raw bar and a two-tier rooftop garden terrace). It’s also another critically acclaimed destination, with the Michelin Guide’s Plate designation (which recognizes establishments that “simply serve good food”) for the last three years. This is our pick for brunch for people who enjoy both seafood (lobster Benedicts, dayboat halibut and grits, etc.) and reimagined classics (beef Wellington, brunch-ified and served with eggs). Go for the setting and the cuisine, and stay for the cocktails — they were a 2022 RAMMY Cocktail Program of the Year finalist. Oh, and they have bottomless mimosas. 

Le Diplomate, Logan Circle

Stephen Starr’s extremely successful D.C. outpost may be the one destination both the Biden and Trump administration officials can agree on. The French restaurant is busy most every brunch, and most weekend nights, catering equally to tourists and locals. It’s a great destination for any type of celebration, or the morning after a celebration. Related: Order the basket of breakfast pastries. It includes a rotating selection of pastries, and every time I’ve got them for the table, the table has been happy.  

The Runaway, Brookland

The Runaway, and their sister bar/restaurant Slash Run, is your party-into-the-evening brunch. Brunch begins at noon, there’s a $40 option for bottomless mimosas/’Gansett/Bellinis/Micheladas/Bloody Marys, and you can easily spend the entire afternoon making the most of that $40 before deciding on a second location. Or skip the second location entirely and stick around for another 11 hours (they’re open until 3 a.m. on Saturday night/Sunday morning). This is your dive bar brunch destination.

Unconventional Diner, Shaw

The name may be a bit misleading. If you’re searching for a diner in D.C., you do not want Unconventional Diner. If you want cutting-edge food in a somewhat odd location (the building is technically part of the Convention Center), you want Unconventional Diner. They also offer brunch every day of the week (which ranks as slightly unconventional).

Zinnia, Silver Spring

The folks behind neighborhood favorite Takoma Beverage Company recently opened Zinnia in the former Mrs. K’s Toll House space. The restaurant looks like something you’d find hours away from D.C., quaint and friendly. But the outdoor area is why it makes this list. The space was great during COVID and it remains a wonderful, green setting for couples and families alike.

More Like This

Embassy of Greece, Washington DC, USA.
DC’s EU Embassies Are Open to Everybody This Saturday
A vista is seen from Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park
Road-Tripping From DC to Shenandoah National Park: The Best Stops Along the Way
A waiter holding an ax handle steak at St. Anselm, one of the best steakhouses in Washington, D.C.
The 8 Best Steakhouses in DC

Most Popular

Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder drops back to pass. NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
flight of 8 beers on a wooden board World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
A TRX system dangling across the frame. If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin warrior monk clenching his fist towards the camera. A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld

Recommended

Suggested for you

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld

Keep Reading

Music Lover's Guide to NYC poster

The Music Lover’s Guide to NYC
A conference room in the middle of a fantastical forest.

How to Design an Office We’ll Actually Want to Commute To
Don't wait to take these trips with your kids

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
Cocktail shaker, negroni and martini cocktails on dark background

6 Podcasts to Check Out If You Love Cocktails and Mixology
Starward Ginger Beer Cask #7

Review: Starward’s Ginger Beer Cask Is the Best Thing to Happen to Whisky This Summer
Dishes from the brunch menu at Anju, one of our favorite brunch restaurants in Washington, D.C.

The 8 Best Brunch Spots in DC, From Bottomless Drinks to Buffets
Al Scorch, one of the two Chicago natives who discovered "Chonkosaurus," a giant snapping turtle living in the Chicago River that went viral

This Man Discovered "Chonkosaurus," Chicago's Viral Turtle
greenery and green seating area at restaurant. tampa michelin stars

This Florida City Just Earned More New Michelin Stars Than Miami
James Hetfield and Metallica perform during the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2022 in Napa, California

12 California Music Festivals Worth the Drive This Summer

Trending

Meet the “Beer Moms” Challenging Drinking Stereotypes
Study Shows That Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Interested in Wellness Travel
The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
Doc Rivers Blowing Game 7 With the 76ers Was Par for the Course