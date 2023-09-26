InsideHook
Music | September 26, 2023 6:49 am

56 Must-See Concerts in Texas This Fall

We live in Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show now

Collage of musicians
Don't miss out on Texas's best fall concerts.
Getty
By Brandon Wetherbee

This fall in the Lonestar State is shaping up to be a music lover’s dream, with massive stars filling massive spaces, and a guy that’s seemingly connected to everyone playing Texas’s oldest dance hall. All of the following shows are technically sold-out, so standard tickets aren’t available for face value. But because it’s 2023, there are dozens (if not hundreds) of tickets available for each show on the resale market, or crazy expensive VIP-level-type tickets available. We’re going with Stubhub because they tend to have the most options, and their pricing is slightly more up front than other resellers. 

September

That Mexican OT

Paper Tiger (San Antonio) September 26, The Ballroom at Warehouse Live (Houston) September 27, House of Blues Dallas September 28

He’s 23, but he’s been rapping since he was four, so is he an almost 20-year vet? September 26 tickets start at $108, September 27 at $86 and September 28 at $88.

Tate McRae

House of Blues Dallas September 27, Bayou Music Center (Houston) September 29 

On-the-rise pop stars with more than a billion streams for one song tend to sell-out smallish venues. September 27 tickets start at $109, September 29 at $19.

The Bacon Brothers 

Gruene Hall (New Braunfels), September 28

What is going on with Kevin Bacon? Tickets start at $71.

Kaitlin Butts 

Gruene Hall (Austin) September 29

Man, what a powerful voice. Listen to “White River,” and you’ll understand why you want to see her live. Tickets start at $50.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie

Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Austin) September 30, Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie) October 1

This co-headlining bill with the same frontman is unique. It’s technically a nostalgia tour, as both Give Up and Transatlanticism turn 20 this year, but Ben Gibbard looks younger than he did in 2003. It’s weird, man. It’s like you’ll look younger if you no longer tour in a van and start long-distance running. September 30 tickets start at $43, October 1 at $81.

October

Maisie Peters 

House of Blues Dallas October 3, Emo’s (Austin) October 4

See the good witch (her words) this Halloween season. October 3 tickets start at $10, October 4 at $6.

Depeche Mode 

Toyota Center (Houston) October 4

See the good, spooky Brits (my words) this Halloween season. Secondary market tickets start at $65.

Death Grips

Emo’s (Austin) October 5 and 7

If you told me a decade ago the band that no-showed major music festivals would be selling out clubs across America, I’d say, “Yeah, that makes sense, you gotta show up if you wanna get paid.” October 5 tickets start at $32, October 7 at $34.

Portugal. The Man

Granada Theater (Dallas), October 7 and 8

This band exists to give copy editors a hard time. October 7 tickets start at $32, October 8 at $58.

Teddy Swims 

House of Blues Houston October 8, The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas) October 10, Aztec Theatre (San Antonio) October 11

This tour is named the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour. It’s just a tour name — you should absolutely consider therapy. October 8 tickets start at $98, October 10 at $40, October 11 at $53.

Foo Fighters 

Don Haskins Center (El Paso) October 5, 713 Music Hall (Houston) October 10

This generation’s Wings. October 5 tickets start at $182, October 10 at $406.

Hozier 

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) October 10

The guy who wants to take you to church does not look like a guy who wants to take you to church. Secondary market tickets start at $85.

Texas Wine Month Means Free Tastings at More Than 45 Hill Country Wineries
Texas Wine Month Means Free Tastings at More Than 45 Hill Country Wineries

It’s a classy bacchanal

Clay Walker 

Gruene Hall (Austin) October 12

Now this is a guy who looks like he wants to take you to church. Secondary market tickets start at $131.

Los Lobos 

Gruene Hall (Austin) October 12

A rare fall, non-LA performance from East LA’s finest. Secondary market tickets start at $114.

SZA 

Toyota Center (Houston) October 14, Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center, San Antonio) October 15

Maybe this tour should be in football stadiums? October 14 tickets start at $218, October 15 at $156.

Gayle 

The Studio at Warehouse Live (Houston) October 19, The Studio at the Factory Deep Ellum (Dallas) October 20

Someone grew up listening to Taylor Swift and enjoys using the F-word! October 19 tickets start at $27, October 20 start at $6.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show 

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Woodlands) October 13, Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center, San Antonio) October 19, Moody Center ATX October 20 and 21, Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas) October 27 and 28

We may be living in Taylor and Beyoncé’s world, but Stapleton may move just as many tickets. October 13 tickets start at $72, October 19 at $63, October 20 at $105, October 21 at $126, October 27 at $114 and October 28 at $88.

Ivan Cornejo 

Abraham Chavez Theatre (El Paso) October 17 and 18, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) October 20, 713 Music Hall (Houston) October 21 and 22

This kid looks like a kid because he’s still a kid, but he does not sound like a kid. October 17 tickets start at $18, October 18 at $18, October 20 at $34, October 21 at $61 and October 22 at $55.

Nick Cave 

The Moody Theater (Austin) October 23

Get some hope from the saddest, spookiest man ever to emerge from Australia. Secondary market tickets start at $68.

Aerosmith 

Moody Center ATX October 23

This tour is billed as their farewell tour. Call me a cynic, but there’s no way this is their final tour. What is Steven Tyler going to do after tour life? Garden? Secondary market tickets start at $86.

Slow Pulp 

White Oak Music Hall (Houston) October 24

Modern country that’s classified as modern indie rock. Secondary market tickets start at $60.

Heilung 

The Moody Theater (Austin) October 30

The costumes are fantastic. It must be a nightmare at airports. Secondary market tickets start at $81.

November

Megan Moroney 

Gruene Hall (Austin) November 2, The Ballroom at Warehouse Live (Houston) November 3, The Studio at the Factory (Dallas) November 4

Congrats to all the ticket holders who got these at face. Moroney is on the way up and won’t be playing stages this small in 2024. November 2 tickets start at $179, November 3 at $99, November 4 at $177.

Periphery 

The Echo Lounge and Music Hall (Dallas) November 9, Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth) November 10

Ozzfest guitars with Warped Tour vocals. November 9 tickets start at $65, November 10 at $40.

Mass of the Fermenting Dregs 

Club Dada (Dallas) November 10

What a name! What a modern alternative band from Japan! Well, they’re getting a bit more shoe-gazey with their new stuff, but they still fit under the alternative umbrella. Secondary market tickets start at $68.

Faye Webster 

Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (Austin) November 14

Webster’s intimate songwriting is getting used to less intimate stages. Secondary tickets start at $97.

Morgan Wallen 

Moody Center ATX November 16, Minute Maid Park (Houston) November 18

Do you ever think Usher regrets picking him on season six of The Voice? November 16 tickets start at $450, November 18 at $389.

Sexyy Red

Bayou Music Center (Houston) November 20

Do you miss the golden age of No Limit Records? Secondary market tickets start at $60.

December

Jazmin Bean 

The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston December 9

Hyperpop is a beautiful nightmare. Secondary market tickets start at $30.

Queens of the Stone Age 

713 Music Hall (Houston) December 9, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) December 10

Spiritualized is the opener! This is going to be so loud and so distorted and so good. December 9 tickets start at $76, December 10 at $63.

More Like This

Corn dog being held outside of Fletcher's
35 Wacky and Wonderful Foods to Eat at the Texas State Fair
Collage of the iconic foods and drinks of Texas, including brisket, puffy tacos, chili, pecan pie and kolaches
15 Iconic Foods Texas is Known For (And Where to Try Them)
Spread of food on a table
Where to Eat in Houston Right Now, According to Its Top Chefs

Most Popular

Best pumpkin beers The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked
a lineup of olive oils on a grey background with olive branch illustrations We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
A black watch, a silver watch and a brown watch The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
Shocked TV viewers The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun. These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan

Keep Reading

A bartender pouring pebbled ice into a glass on a bar counter. A viral TikTok trend of asking for "less ice" will only hurt your drink.

Why “Less Ice” Doesn’t Equal More Booze
The Genesis GV70 Electrified in gray

The 2023 Genesis GV70 Electrified Expands Battery Punch Past Brand True Believers
An expedition cruise differs from a traditional cruise in several ways

How Expedition Cruising Appeals to the Adventurous Traveler
Daniel Jones take a hit against San Francisco.

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 3: Zach Wilson, Jordan Love and Daniel Jones
Five different bottles of Chemist Gin

Review: Chemist Is a Gin Built Differently
The Comfortably Numb martini, with Thai chili, green Szechuan peppercorns, vanilla vodka and lychee

Unconventional Martinis Are Taking Miami by Storm
Collage of musicians

56 Must-See Concerts in Texas This Fall
Sean Doolittle #63 of the Washington Nationals talks at a press conference about his retirement at Nationals Park on September 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A Long Goodbye to Sean Doolittle, the Retiring Nats Pitcher Who Epitomized DC Nerd Culture
Camping tent in woods in Big Sur

These Are California’s 20 Best State Parks for Fall Camping

Trending

Is Miami the Best Steak City in the World?
Buffalo Trace’s Newest Whiskey Collection Is a Nod to Prohibition
The Colts Are Already Doing a Great Job Ruining Anthony Richardson
The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States