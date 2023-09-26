56 Must-See Concerts in Texas This Fall

This fall in the Lonestar State is shaping up to be a music lover’s dream, with massive stars filling massive spaces, and a guy that’s seemingly connected to everyone playing Texas’s oldest dance hall. All of the following shows are technically sold-out, so standard tickets aren’t available for face value. But because it’s 2023, there are dozens (if not hundreds) of tickets available for each show on the resale market, or crazy expensive VIP-level-type tickets available. We’re going with Stubhub because they tend to have the most options, and their pricing is slightly more up front than other resellers.

September

That Mexican OT

Paper Tiger (San Antonio) September 26, The Ballroom at Warehouse Live (Houston) September 27, House of Blues Dallas September 28

He’s 23, but he’s been rapping since he was four, so is he an almost 20-year vet? September 26 tickets start at $108, September 27 at $86 and September 28 at $88.

Tate McRae

House of Blues Dallas September 27, Bayou Music Center (Houston) September 29

On-the-rise pop stars with more than a billion streams for one song tend to sell-out smallish venues. September 27 tickets start at $109, September 29 at $19.

The Bacon Brothers

Gruene Hall (New Braunfels), September 28

What is going on with Kevin Bacon? Tickets start at $71.

Kaitlin Butts

Gruene Hall (Austin) September 29

Man, what a powerful voice. Listen to “White River,” and you’ll understand why you want to see her live. Tickets start at $50.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie

Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Austin) September 30, Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie) October 1

This co-headlining bill with the same frontman is unique. It’s technically a nostalgia tour, as both Give Up and Transatlanticism turn 20 this year, but Ben Gibbard looks younger than he did in 2003. It’s weird, man. It’s like you’ll look younger if you no longer tour in a van and start long-distance running. September 30 tickets start at $43, October 1 at $81.

October

Maisie Peters

House of Blues Dallas October 3, Emo’s (Austin) October 4

See the good witch (her words) this Halloween season. October 3 tickets start at $10, October 4 at $6.

Depeche Mode

Toyota Center (Houston) October 4

See the good, spooky Brits (my words) this Halloween season. Secondary market tickets start at $65.

Death Grips

Emo’s (Austin) October 5 and 7

If you told me a decade ago the band that no-showed major music festivals would be selling out clubs across America, I’d say, “Yeah, that makes sense, you gotta show up if you wanna get paid.” October 5 tickets start at $32, October 7 at $34.

Portugal. The Man

Granada Theater (Dallas), October 7 and 8

This band exists to give copy editors a hard time. October 7 tickets start at $32, October 8 at $58.

Teddy Swims

House of Blues Houston October 8, The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas) October 10, Aztec Theatre (San Antonio) October 11

This tour is named the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour. It’s just a tour name — you should absolutely consider therapy. October 8 tickets start at $98, October 10 at $40, October 11 at $53.

Foo Fighters

Don Haskins Center (El Paso) October 5, 713 Music Hall (Houston) October 10

This generation’s Wings. October 5 tickets start at $182, October 10 at $406.

Hozier

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) October 10

The guy who wants to take you to church does not look like a guy who wants to take you to church. Secondary market tickets start at $85.

Clay Walker

Gruene Hall (Austin) October 12

Now this is a guy who looks like he wants to take you to church. Secondary market tickets start at $131.

Los Lobos

Gruene Hall (Austin) October 12

A rare fall, non-LA performance from East LA’s finest. Secondary market tickets start at $114.

SZA

Toyota Center (Houston) October 14, Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center, San Antonio) October 15

Maybe this tour should be in football stadiums? October 14 tickets start at $218, October 15 at $156.

Gayle

The Studio at Warehouse Live (Houston) October 19, The Studio at the Factory Deep Ellum (Dallas) October 20

Someone grew up listening to Taylor Swift and enjoys using the F-word! October 19 tickets start at $27, October 20 start at $6.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Woodlands) October 13, Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center, San Antonio) October 19, Moody Center ATX October 20 and 21, Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas) October 27 and 28

We may be living in Taylor and Beyoncé’s world, but Stapleton may move just as many tickets. October 13 tickets start at $72, October 19 at $63, October 20 at $105, October 21 at $126, October 27 at $114 and October 28 at $88.

Ivan Cornejo

Abraham Chavez Theatre (El Paso) October 17 and 18, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) October 20, 713 Music Hall (Houston) October 21 and 22

This kid looks like a kid because he’s still a kid, but he does not sound like a kid. October 17 tickets start at $18, October 18 at $18, October 20 at $34, October 21 at $61 and October 22 at $55.

Nick Cave

The Moody Theater (Austin) October 23

Get some hope from the saddest, spookiest man ever to emerge from Australia. Secondary market tickets start at $68.

Aerosmith

Moody Center ATX October 23

This tour is billed as their farewell tour. Call me a cynic, but there’s no way this is their final tour. What is Steven Tyler going to do after tour life? Garden? Secondary market tickets start at $86.

Slow Pulp

White Oak Music Hall (Houston) October 24

Modern country that’s classified as modern indie rock. Secondary market tickets start at $60.

Heilung

The Moody Theater (Austin) October 30

The costumes are fantastic. It must be a nightmare at airports. Secondary market tickets start at $81.

November

Megan Moroney

Gruene Hall (Austin) November 2, The Ballroom at Warehouse Live (Houston) November 3, The Studio at the Factory (Dallas) November 4

Congrats to all the ticket holders who got these at face. Moroney is on the way up and won’t be playing stages this small in 2024. November 2 tickets start at $179, November 3 at $99, November 4 at $177.

Periphery

The Echo Lounge and Music Hall (Dallas) November 9, Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth) November 10

Ozzfest guitars with Warped Tour vocals. November 9 tickets start at $65, November 10 at $40.

Mass of the Fermenting Dregs

Club Dada (Dallas) November 10

What a name! What a modern alternative band from Japan! Well, they’re getting a bit more shoe-gazey with their new stuff, but they still fit under the alternative umbrella. Secondary market tickets start at $68.

Faye Webster

Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (Austin) November 14

Webster’s intimate songwriting is getting used to less intimate stages. Secondary tickets start at $97.

Morgan Wallen

Moody Center ATX November 16, Minute Maid Park (Houston) November 18

Do you ever think Usher regrets picking him on season six of The Voice? November 16 tickets start at $450, November 18 at $389.

Sexyy Red

Bayou Music Center (Houston) November 20

Do you miss the golden age of No Limit Records? Secondary market tickets start at $60.

December

Jazmin Bean

The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston December 9

Hyperpop is a beautiful nightmare. Secondary market tickets start at $30.

Queens of the Stone Age

713 Music Hall (Houston) December 9, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving) December 10

Spiritualized is the opener! This is going to be so loud and so distorted and so good. December 9 tickets start at $76, December 10 at $63.