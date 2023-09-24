InsideHook
Music | September 24, 2023 7:56 pm

Taylor Swift Made a Non-Musical Stop at Arrowhead Stadium

Swift was there for the Chiefs-Bears game

Taylor Swift at Chiefs game
Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jason Hanna/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

It’s safe to say, at this point, that the sight of Taylor Swift in a stadium is not uncommon; being one of the biggest touring musicians in the world will have that effect. But it’s worth pointing out that sometimes, even musicians who regularly perform in stadiums around the world show up there for other reasons — like, say, taking in a game of football.

As Jenna West reports for The Athletic, Swift was seen at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears. (The home team won, 41-10.) Swift was there along with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce. West writes that Swift and Kelce are rumored to be dating.

For the record, I have no strong feelings one way or another on the dating habits of celebrities, but I will point out that the two of them have each memorably tormented the members of Please Don’t Destroy on Saturday Night Live in memorable sketches. One can only imagine what a theoretical Swift-Kelce union might be able to do to the trio in a post-strike season of SNL.

Prior to Sunday’s Chiefs-Bears game, Swift’s last appearance at Arrowhead Stadium was when her Eras tour stopped there in July, an appearance that drew a massive crowd and substantial critical acclaim. As The Athletic’s article on Swift’s gameday appearance pointed out, Kelce was in attendance for the concert, though the two did not interact beforehand.

