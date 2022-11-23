InsideHook
Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven

The whole site is 30% off

a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale
Todd Snyder's Black Friday Sale is a certified menswear bonanza.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Haven’t you heard? Todd Snyder has one of the hottest Black Friday sales around, with 30% off virtually everything storewide — we’re talking new arrivals, best sellers, even already discounted items. There’s menswear galore up for grabs, including a bevy of sick steals and deals even as compared to the plethora of other Black Friday sales floating around. Yes indeed: until 11/27, code BLACKFRIDAY30 will score you 30% off on almost everything Todd has to offer.

To help you on your way, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite selections from the bonkers Todd Snyder Black Friday Sale to get you started, but you can peruse hundreds more on-sale items from the Todd here. No need to thank us, just get to shopping. These deals will not hang around forever.

Todd Snyder x Peanuts French Terry Greenwich Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts French Terry Greenwich Hoodie
Buy Here : $228$160
Todd Snyder Moleskin Double-Breasted Maddison Suit Pant
Todd Snyder Moleskin Double-Breasted Maddison Suit Pant
Buy Here : $298$209
Todd Snyder Japanese Mid Down Parka
Todd Snyder Japanese Mid Down Parka
Buy Here : $998$699
Paraboot Michael Shoe
Paraboot Michael Shoe
Buy Here : $527$369
Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Date Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Marlin Date Watch
Buy Here : $259$139
Todd Snyder x Champion Sun-Faded Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder x Champion Sun-Faded Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $98$69
Todd Snyder Slim Fit Selvedge Paint Splattered Jeans
Todd Snyder Slim Fit Selvedge Paint Splattered Jeans
Buy Here : $228$104
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Chore Coat
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Chore Coat
Buy Here : $368$258
Clarks Wallabee Shoe
Clarks Wallabee Shoe
Buy Here : $170$119
Todd Snyder Contrast Collar Oxford Shirt
Todd Snyder Contrast Collar Oxford Shirt
Buy Here : $178$125
Todd Snyder Wide Wale Corduroy Officer Chino
Todd Snyder Wide Wale Corduroy Officer Chino
Buy Here : $288$202
Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Argyle Full-Placket Sweater Polo
Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Argyle Full-Placket Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $368$258
CHUP Santa Wool Sock
CHUP Santa Wool Sock
Buy Here : $38$27
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $268$188
Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 “Black+White” 40mm
Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 “Black+White” 40mm
Buy Here : $138$97
R.M. Williams Gardener Boot
R.M. Williams Gardener Boot
Buy Here : $495$347
Todd Snyder Italian Donegal Tweed Madison Suit Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Donegal Tweed Madison Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $548$384
Todd Snyder Made In L.A. Premium Jersey T-Shirt
Todd Snyder Made In L.A. Premium Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68$48
Todd Snyder Fine Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Todd Snyder Fine Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Buy Here : $178$125
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
Buy Here : $118$62

Converse Chuck 70 Tonal Utility
Converse Chuck 70 Tonal Utility
Buy Here : $85$60

