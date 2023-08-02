InsideHook
Internet | August 2, 2023 1:34 pm

No, Fathers, Anorexia Is Not Preferable to Obesity

A Twitter poll with over 160,000 responses shows most dads would rather their daughters risk starving to death than be fat

A woman's feet on a bathroom scale
Why are we trying to decide whether anorexia or obesity is "worse" for women?
Universal Images Group via Getty
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Twitter is always a cesspool, but today, because we live in hell, users of the social media platform were greeted with two especially triggering trending topics: “Anorexia” and “Obesity.” It turns out those two conditions are trending because of a poll by Tristan Tate — influencer, brother of Andrew Tate and alleged sex trafficker — asking fathers whether they’d rather their daughter struggle with starving herself or being too heavy.

“Fathers, Would you rather your daughter struggle with anorexia or obesity?” Tate wrote. “(Of course the answer is neither. But if you had to choose) settle an argument.”

As you might’ve guessed, given Tate’s target audience and society writ large’s long-standing insistence that women and girls be impossibly thin, at the time of this writing, anorexia is winning, with 54.5% of the vote compared to obesity’s 45.5%. And the replies to the original tweet are a nightmare: “i’m not a father but as a future mother one day , i would choose anorexia,” one woman replied. “it’s alot easier to gain weight then it is to lose it so if i absolutely has to make that decision. that would be my choice.”

“Anorexia, need only to fix the mind and beliefs, which is more easily doable. Obesity need to fix the mind and the body while at huge health risks,” another commenter wrote. (Hear that, anorexics? Just fix your brain! Easy!)

“For everyone claiming that ‘obesity is much easier to fix’ … why are there so many obese people?” one asked. “The reality doesn’t match this take.”

The answer to that bone-headed question, of course, is that so many of the anorexic people are dead. Obviously no one would wish any health condition or body image issue on their daughter, but anorexia is objectively worse than obesity — it kills you faster, and it’s got the highest mortality rate of any mental disorder. Up to one-fifth of anorexia patients eventually die of the disorder. It’s such an awful, painful disease that some terminal anorexia patients are currently fighting for the right to choose death over continuing to fight it.

Why We Still Aren’t Talking About Men’s Eating Disorders
Why We Still Aren’t Talking About Men’s Eating Disorders

We know that "men get eating disorders too," but gendered stereotypes still keep men from getting the help and representation they need

It’s not, as so many people on Twitter seem to think, simply a matter of waking up one day and deciding you’re going to start eating again. Obesity is closely linked to depression — how could it not be, when people who suffer from it must also deal with weight discrimination and shame on a daily basis? — but it is not a mental illness itself. There are plenty of overweight and obese people who don’t have any underlying psychological issues; anorexia nervosa, on the other hand, is a horrific psychiatric disorder that often results in patients being put on feeding tubes against their will because they still think they’re fat and refuse to eat.

And yet, the fathers who responded to Tate’s poll would rather their daughters be skinny and saddled with a miserable mental illness than fat and happy. Who cares if she’s suicidal, as long as she’s still hot, right fellas?

Furthermore, why are we specifically asking about “daughters” here, as if women are the only ones who struggle with body image or disordered eating? Is the implication here that sons are acceptable at any size while daughters aren’t, or is it just that we’re not supposed to care as much when their physical appearance deviates from the norm? It’s estimated that between 10% and 25% of all anorexia patients are male; to think of it as a disorder that primarily afflicts bullied teenage girls is irresponsible, dangerous and flat-out wrong.

So please, dads, don’t cross your fingers for an anorexic child, regardless of gender, over an obese one — and maybe do a little self-interrogation to figure out why you’d rather take a higher risk of having to plan their funeral than helping them navigate a few extra pounds.

More Like This

eating disorder bmi
The Relationship Between Eating Disorders and High BMI, Explained
Person standing on a scale
TikTok Could Be Increasing Eating Disorder Risk in Young Users
Novo Nordisk
The FDA Just Approved a Landmark Drug to Address Obesity

Most Popular

Republic of the Congo's shot put athlete Franck Elemba stretches during a training session on July 24, 2019 in Eaubonne, on the outskirts of Paris. - Fourth during the 2016 Rio Games, the impressive Congolese shot put Franck Elemba dreams of wearing the colors of the French team for the 2024 Paris Games, after a tortuous course marked by a precarious status. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Phil Foden and Jack Grealish of the EPL in training. Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
"We’re dancing animals," Vonnegut said. "How beautiful it is to get up and go do something." Kurt Vonnegut’s Famous Quote for Making the Most of Your Day
Paul Reubens in "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday" Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
An image of hands gripping a pull-up bar. This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Kurt Vonnegut’s Famous Quote for Making the Most of Your Day
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups

Keep Reading

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August
Hippo Pockets make something that resembles a Taco Bell creation.

Recipe: The Perfect Cross Between a Crunchwrap and a Big Mac
A scene from "Reservation Dogs"

Why You Need to Get Caught Up With “Reservation Dogs”
August 2023 book covers

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
A bottle of Huy Fong Foods sriracha sauce.

An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
A woman's feet on a bathroom scale

No, Fathers, Anorexia Is Not Preferable to Obesity
Close-up images of old creatine labels.

How Much Creatine Is Too Much?
a collage of goods from the Patagonia Summer Sale on a blue striped background

The Patagonia Summer Sale Is Basically an Outdoor Gear Mecca
The Mylle Inflatable Pool, on a water background

The Case for the Adult Inflatable Pool

Trending

10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Traveling to the Mediterranean?
Kyler Murray Was Refreshingly Honest About His Injury
How San Miguel Become One of Mexico’s Leading Luxury Destinations