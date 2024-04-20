Culture > Internet

Scientists Are Looking For Ways to Make AI Less Racist

Machine learning has some drawbacks

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 20, 2024 9:25 pm
Robot hand on keyboard
This is a recurring issue with machine learning.
Getty Images

AI technology is trained to amass more knowledge and sound more human. This often comes from analyzing large sets of data, whether that comes from millions of books or countless social media posts. There are a few issues that have come up as a result of this. One is that some AI-generated text can exhibit some telltale characteristics — which can, in turn, make it easier to spot. Another, unfortunately, is that some AIs are starting to sound — how best to phrase this? — deeply racist.

In an article for Business Insider, Monica Melton chronicled several ways in which AI systems exhibited racial bias in multiple disquieting ways. Some of this, Melton observes, comes from the fact that the tech world is still largely white and male — which can mean that the ways in which machine learning systems are trained do not account for large portions of the global population.

Unfortunately, this is also far from the first time that these issues have come up. You might recall the time in 2016 when Microsoft debuted a chatbot, Tay, that was designed to learn from users on Twitter. What happened next is best described by The Verge’s headline: “Twitter taught Microsoft’s AI chatbot to be a racist asshole in less than a day.” Tay went offline less than a day after being turned on.

Machine Learning Could Provide a Diagnosis After a Single Cough
Machine Learning Could Provide a Diagnosis After a Single Cough
 A Google AI system has shown promise in testing

While the technology behind circa-2024 AI is more powerful than what enabled Tay to work, some of the same concerns have endured. A recent update to a 2019 article at IEEE Spectrum cited comments made by Jay Wolcott of the generative AI company Knowbl. “How do you control the content pieces that the [large language model] will and won’t respond to?” Wolcott told IEEE Spectrum. And it creates serious tension between the more utopian vision that AI’s boosters advocate and the more disquieting elements of the most hostile parts of the internet.

More Like This

Octopus
The Next Big Thing in Medical Technology Could Come From the Octopus
Sleeping man
Can Technology Help You Lucid Dream?
A wi-fi symbol crossed out in front of a mountain range
Are Technology-Free Hotels the Future of Hospitality?
The Walt Disney Company text and Mickey Mouse character on a smartphone. Disney recently patented virtual reality, metaverse adjacent tech for their theme parks.
New Metaverse Technology Patented by Disney Sounds a Little Dystopian

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 2024 Masters.
Ratings Show Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Stardom Is Far From Confirmed
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2021.
Did Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Gamble Pay Off?
An illustration of two phones with hands extending from them. Can friendship apps really lead to true friends? Our writer tested two of them to find out.
Do Friendship Apps Work? One Man Swiped to Find Out.
Bill Belichick coaching for the New England Patriots in 2019.
Bill Belichick Gets ESPN Hit Piece for His Birthday
Ex-Michigan Wolverines Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy.
Jim Harbaugh Is Still Using J.J. McCarthy to Help Him Win
Rolex and Tudor new watch releases
Rolex and Tudor Just Released a Crop of Awesome New Watches

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Robot hand on keyboard

Scientists Are Looking For Ways to Make AI Less Racist

A hacker using a computer. Here's why some money launderers are using sports betting platforms.

Is Online Sports Betting Making Money Laundering Easier?

An illustration of a man lying on a couch, daydreaming about a podcaster. We look at how parasocial relationships with podcasters are impacting real friendships

What If Your Best Friends Are Podcasters You’ve Never Met?

Mannequin in suit

Scammers Reportedly Created Fake Lawyers For SEO Scheme

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District