Culture > Internet

The Gaming World Is Getting Its Own Version of the Manti Te’o Scandal

Did a prominent figure in the gaming world not exist at all?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 23, 2024 11:22 pm
Video game controller and keyboard
Did a high-profile gaming advocate never exist?
Getty Images

In 2024, it’s not remotely out of the ordinary to have a deep friendship with someone you’ve met online who you might never have met in the flesh. At its best, this can lead to unexpected connections and rewarding conversations with people who you might never have encountered a generation or two before. At its worst, though, it can lead to fraud. Perhaps the most prominent example of this transpired a decade ago, when football player Manti Te’o learned that the tragic death of his girlfriend had never happened, because she never existed.

This is far from the only case of a nonexistent person causing confusion online; the show Catfish — which follows a documentary of the same name — has run on MTV for nine seasons. And screenwriter Josh Olson’s “The Life and Death of Jesse James,” published in 2007, now reads like an unsettling precursor to the years that follow. And now, the video gaming world seems to be on the verge of its own scandal involving one — and possibly more than one — prominent personality.

In an investigation published at IGN, Grant Stoner reckoned with a very serious question: whether or not a prominent advocate for disability access in video games may never have existed. At the center of the investigation is a Deaf gamer and advocate named Susan Banks, who — according to her partner Coty Craven — died in 2019. Since then, things have grown more complicated. “[M]ounting evidence and accounts from those close to her work suggest that she was not the person she claimed to be,” Stoner wrote. “In fact, some are convinced that Banks may never have existed at all.”

As Stoner recounts, the people who interviewed Banks for news stories communicated with her via Craven. On its own, that Banks communicated with journalists via a third party isn’t terribly suspicious. In tandem with some of the other details in the article — including that a hospital where Banks underwent major surgery had no record of her being a patient there — it starts to read like more of a pattern.

Netflix Is Betting Big on Gaming. Here’s What That Means.
Netflix Is Betting Big on Gaming. Here’s What That Means.
 The streaming giant just acquired its third gaming studio after debuting a line of free mobile games in November

There’s also the matter of two other women Craven has been in public relationships with since 2019, where there’s also a pattern of nominally verifiable details — including therapeutic licenses and the obituary of a family member — that were unable to be verified. As Stoner writes, Craven has deleted a number of his social media accounts since learning of the IGN investigation, which also raises some questions.

The work that Baker did has, by Stoner’s account, been positive for disabled representation in the gaming world. “From awards, to recognition, to funds shared for alleged partners, Craven has cemented himself as an authority within the accessibility space,” Stoner wrote. That there may have been a long-term and complex case of fraud at the heart of years’ worth of work complicates matters tremendously — and gives a community plenty to reckon with.

More Like This

Adderall bottles
A Massive Fraud Case Could Disrupt Adderall Supplies For Thousands
An old TV from the 1980s with a video game being played. We look into the science behind video game addiction.
How Many Men Are Secretly Addicted to Video Games?
U.S. Army patch
Army Financial Advisor Changed With Defrauding Gold Star Families
A digital landscape.
Could Playing Video Games Be a Secret Anxiety Cure?

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Three of the best watches under $500, including pieces from Shinola, Autodromo and Timex
The Best Watches Under $500
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
A Tesla Cybertruck surrounded by reaction emojis. What's with the hate?
What’s It Like Owning the Most Hated Vehicle in America?
Time to pay homage to the OG 1000m certified dive watch
The First Dive Watch Certified to 1,000 Meters Is Back
A 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer sitting in front of a red brick wall
What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Luxury hotel brand Banyan Tree has big plans for the Bahamas
This Tiny Island Is Going to Be the Bora Bora of the Caribbean

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Video game controller and keyboard

The Gaming World Is Getting Its Own Version of the Manti Te'o Scandal

glitchy file icon

Should You Be Worried About the NPD Data Breach?

Google Gemini

Google Pulls Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone AI Ad After Failing to Read the Room

U.S. men's gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

Is Everyone as Obsessed With Stephen Nedoroscik as I Am?

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago