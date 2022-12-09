Now’s the Best Time to Buy a Robe

Now through 12/13, you can take 20% off Parachute’s stylish robes and loungewear with code COZY20, including the home goods brand’s best-selling Cloud Cotton Robe.

I’ve had the lightweight, cozy bathrobe for a couple of years now and it’s still one of my favorite pieces of loungewear. Whether I’m stepping out of the shower or making a cup of coffee in the morning, I’ve got this thing wrapped around me. It’s made from premium 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and boasts a very stylish, relaxed fit.

Beyond the Cloud Cotton Robe, Parachute’s many other robe offerings are also on sale, including the brand’s super plush Turkish Cotton Robe and breathable Linen Robe. It’s also not often Parachute puts its full-priced items on sale, so we’d suggest picking up one of these top-rated robes, for either yourself or someone else, before the sale ends next week.

Shop the entire sale here.