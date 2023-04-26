InsideHook
Home Goods | April 26, 2023 11:10 am

The Best Wayfair Way Day 2023 Deals Under $100

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year has begun

Furniture and appliances under $100 during Wayfair's Way Day sale
From outdoor furniture to kitchen appliances, don't sleep on these very limited time deals.
Wayfair
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year has officially commenced. Way Day is a two-day shopping event at Wayfair, where all the furniture is up to 80% off and everything ships for free. There are endless pages to comb through, but if you want the biggest deals from Way Day, we’ve rounded them up below.

Everything you see here is under $100, meaning you can furnish your place with $30 carpets or top-rated kitchen appliances for a serious steal. However, if you want to shop the entire event, you can do so here, and if you’re in the market for a nice piece of outdoor furniture, you can check out our top on-sale picks here.

The Best Wayfair Way Day 2023 Deals Under $100

Herrod Performance Off White/Light Gray Rug
Herrod Performance Off White/Light Gray Rug
Buy Here : $45$30
Cuisinart 4 – Cup Coffee Maker
Cuisinart 4 – Cup Coffee Maker
Buy Here : $75$43
Le Creuset 4 Piece Coffee Mugs Coffee Mug Set￼
Le Creuset 4 Piece Coffee Mugs Coffee Mug Set￼
Buy Here : $96$76
Grindle Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge
Grindle Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge
Buy Here : $83$76
Melissus Outdoor Side Table
Melissus Outdoor Side Table
Buy Here : $120$57
Kitchen Canisters With Bamboo Lids, Airtight Metal Canister Set
Kitchen Canisters With Bamboo Lids, Airtight Metal Canister Set
Buy Here : $47$29
MyAir Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
MyAir Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
Buy Here : $95$40
Evangelista 108” Lighted Market Umbrella
Evangelista 108” Lighted Market Umbrella
Buy Here : $200$81
Pure Series Planter
Pure Series Planter
Buy Here : $30$24
Scott Living Rafaela Woven Pattern Chenille 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Scott Living Rafaela Woven Pattern Chenille 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Buy Here : $60$35

