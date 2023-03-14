Everything You Need to Know About Weighted Blankets

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When I was first introduced to the idea of weighted blankets, I was confused. I don’t even sleep with a top sheet, why would I sleep with a 20-pound blanket on top of me? But, here I am three years later, now a proud owner of three blankets with varying poundage. And as a converted weighted blanket lover, I’m here to sing their praises.

Weighted blankets are exactly what they sound like: a blanket with quite a bit of heft added to it — anywhere from 5 to 30 pounds. Most of them have some sort of fill (glass microbeads or plastics) sandwiched between a soft, fabric cover. While less common, some weighted blankets get their heft simply from using naturally heavy fabrics.

Why Would I Need One?

To the uninitiated, a weighted blanket might sound uncomfortable or just weird. But there’s something oddly comforting about laying under a heavy layer. It grounds your body with light pressure, which can put your sympathetic nervous system — the part of your brain that activates your fight or flight response, quickening your heart rate and breathing when it feels a threat of stress or danger — at ease. Put simply, the pressure of a weighted blanket is thought to provide an overall sense of calm and even reduce symptoms of anxiety. It’s the same reason hugs and cuddles feel so comforting. While actual research on the effectiveness of weighted blankets is still quite limited, many individuals use them to help remedy insomnia, anxiety and restlessness. Even if you never find yourself anxious or stressed, you’ll probably enjoy the soothing feel of a weighted blanket.

What Size Weighted Blanket Should I Get?

There is some general guidance when picking out a weighted blanket. Go for one that is roughly 10% of your body weight. So, if you’re 150 pounds, try a 15-pound option. That’s the standard advice, but the truth is everybody is different. Some people might like a lighter weight, while others can go much heavier than that 10% suggests. It’s quite subjective, so if you have the chance to try some out before making a commitment, we highly recommend doing so.

Whether you’re looking for a new accessory to help you fall asleep or something cozy for snuggling up during Netflix marathons, we’ve rounded up 3 of the best weighted blankets out there. Find our picks below.

Best weighted blanket for hot sleepers

If you’re looking for a blanket that’s as stylish as it is practical, look no further than the Bearaby Cotton Napper. This chunky knit looks amazing draped over a couch or on the foot of your bed. If you want a weighted blanket that can also function as a throw blanket, this is probably the most attractive option on the market. But, it’s not just the aesthetics that are great. Unlike most other options, the Napper gets its weight from its chunky, knit layers. Thanks to the loose weave, this blanket is super breathable making it a great choice for hot sleepers. Choose from one of the 10-, 15-, 20- or 25-pound options and get ready for some of your best sleep yet.

Best easy-wash weighted blanket

This two-sided blanket gives you options, and who doesn’t like options? One side is made of a simple, soft cotton, while the other boasts a plush, mink-like fur (but don’t worry, it’s made of polyester) feel. The blanket is filled with small glass beads that give it its heft. Layla uses a unique hexagon stitching that keeps the weight spread evenly across the blanket and the beads locked in place. The 15-, 20- and 25-pound blankets are sized to fit a full, queen, and king-sized bed respectively. If you share a bed with someone else, this is a great choice as it’ll cover the whole surface of your bed, so you don’t have to fight over who gets the weighted blanket. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy care. There’s a 120-night trial so you can see if you really love it, too.

Best affordable weighted blanket

Weighted blankets can run you a pretty penny, but don’t let that deter you. The Luna Weighted Blanket offers a quality option at a great price. Made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton and filled with medical grade glass beads, this blanket is hypoallergenic and free of harmful chemicals. Constructed with air channels to keep air flowing, Luna is breathable enough for sweaty sleepers. All Luna blankets are made for one, except for their king-sized options which are well-suited for sharing. You’ll find full, queen, and king-sized blankets in weights of 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 pounds.