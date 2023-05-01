InsideHook
Health & Fitness | May 1, 2023 10:53 am

Save on the Oura Smart Ring, Our Favorite Sleep Tracker

For a limited time, select styles of the health tracker are up to $50 off

An Oura smart ring, now on sale
Oura/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

As someone who wants to track their sleeping habits but refuses to wear their Apple watch to bed because it’s hella uncomfortable, a smart ring is a pretty sick alternative. I’m talking about Oura, an advanced, unobtrusive wearable that provides information about sleep and recovery — and won’t clash with your outfit, like other wearable devices tend to.

If you looked around the InsideHook office, you’d see a bunch of polished Oura rings adorned on our fingers. That’s because we’re quite fond of the smart wearable. As mentioned, it’s an inconspicuous, but design-forward fitness tracker that’s engineered with research-backed sensors to accurately track sleep, activity, recovery, heart rate, stress and even body temperature.

The Oura ring is packed with features, but some notable ones include a Sleep Score, which analyzes how well you slept the night before. This influences your Readiness Score, which helps determine how much activity your body is capable of undergoing throughout the day. For example, if your Sleep Score is low, your ring might recommend resting and taking it easy that day, especially if your ring detects you’re under the weather. After one feverish night, I learned of my ring’s ability to detect illness after it notified me that my body temperature was higher than normal overnight.

The Oura ring also gets points for its fitness and activity tracking. Unlike my smartwatch which requires me to input activity manually, my ring automatically tracks any type of activity. Whether I’m going for a run or just doing chores around the house, Oura will detect that movement.

All of this is to say, the Oura ring is a pretty advanced, design-forward sleep and fitness tracker. However, like most high-tech wearables, it doesn’t come cheap.

It’s why we’re calling your attention to a limited-time sale, in honor of Mother’s Day, where select Oura ring models are up to $50 off.

Whether you want to splurge on a state-of-the-art health gift for mom or treat yourself to one of our favorite fitness wearables, you should do so now. Sale ends May 14.

Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage Gold
Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage Gold
Buy Here : $449$409
Oura Ring Gen3 Gold
Oura Ring Gen3 Gold
Buy Here : $499$459
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Rose Gold
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Rose Gold
Buy Here : $549$499

