Health & Fitness | November 22, 2022 10:49 am

One of the Best Black Friday Fitness Deals Is 50% Off the Mirror

It’s the biggest sale of the year on Lululemon Studio’s sleek home workout machine

A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off for Black Friday 2022
Take 50% off the Lululemon Studio Mirror for Black Friday.
Lululemon
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The best advice we can give when it comes to buying workout equipment during this Black Friday/Cyber Monday week? Don’t splurge on a fitness machine you’ll forget about come February. For something that will keep things fresh all year long, may we suggest the Lululemon Studio Mirror? You don’t have to wait until after Turkey Day for the best price of the year: right now it’s already massively discounted at 50% off.

We did a complete review of the Mirror back in April, when the price was $1,495 for the device alone — a full fitness studio in a mirror that can hang on your wall or lean up against it — or up to over $2,000 if you add on other gear like yoga mats, a foam roller and weights that sync up with the machine. Yes, that means this week, you can pick up the sleek, discrete and feature-packed Mirror for as low as $745. Now that’s a Black Friday deal that would be worth waiting in line for on November 25. 

No need to do that though, you can pick one up right now before you’ve even decided which way to cook your turkey. If this is the first time you’re hearing of the Mirror, you should know that it’s a subscription-based piece of equipment, with a required $39 per month membership to Lululemon Studio. (Lululemon acquired the Mirror a while back, then completely integrated it into their company.) What you get with that membership is access to over 10,000 classes (!) streamed right onto the screen embedded in the Mirror, from both Lululemon’s own trainers as well as partner studios like Rumble and Dogpound, as well as other benefits like 10% off most Lululemon gear (nice) and 20% off in-person classes at certain partners. 

As we noted in our review, for all the tech wizardry packed in the Mirror (and there is plenty to discover), Lululemon’s trainers make this a machine worth buying. They’re motivating, creative and easy to follow thanks to the design of this machine that puts them right in front of you, with you able to see yourself alongside them in the reflective surface. 

You can read our full list of pros and cons here before you buy, and then head to Lululemon Studio to see the four Mirror packages available, all featuring the machine itself at 50% off.

BUY HERE: $1,495 $745

