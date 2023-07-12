InsideHook
Health & Fitness | July 12, 2023 11:55 am

The 14 Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Items

Time to get some reps in with these fitness deals

Prime Day Fitness Deals
Getty Images / InsideHook
By The Editors @insidehook

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Drop those dumbbells! Amazon’s Prime Day is in full swing, and among the endless stream of watch deals and discount luggage are genuinely excellent savings to be had on top-notch fitness products for the gym rats and road warriors alike. Brands like Reebok, NordicTrack, Bowflex and more are all offering their fitness wares for cheap, and seeing as how today is the last day to grab them, we’d recommend you pause your workout for a second and add some of this gear to cart.

We know you’ve got a strict schedule to stick to, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best of the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals below for your ease and accessibility. Go wild.

Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
Buy it now : $150$100
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
Buy it now : $200$148
Shokz Open Run
Shokz Open Run
Buy it now : $130$90
Liquid IV
Liquid IV
Buy it now : $24$18
Plankpad Pro
Plankpad Pro
Buy Here : $129$89
Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
Buy it now : $2,495$1,995
Apple Watch Series 8
Apple Watch Series 8
Buy it now : $399$280
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug
Buy Here : $38$27
Amazon Basics Weights
Amazon Basics Weights
Buy it now : $38$27
Hypervolt Go 2 Massage Gun
Hypervolt Go 2 Massage Gun
Buy it now : $199$99
Vital Proteins 19.3 Oz Collagen Peptides Powder
Vital Proteins 19.3 Oz Collagen Peptides Powder
Amazon : $47$42
NordicTrack T Series Treadmills
NordicTrack T Series Treadmills
Amazon : $799$599
Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes
Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes
Amazon : $130$85
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon : $549$350

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2 Piece Fry Pan Set

$110$70

All-Clad’s Fry Pan Set Is Now 36% Off
AncestryDNA and Traits Genetic Test Kit

$119$59

Learn All About Yourself With This AncestryDNA Kit
The Perfect Gift for Her Is 50% Off at Amazon

$219$110

The Perfect Gift for Her Is 50% Off at Amazon
Take 30% Off Yeti’s Roadie 24 Cooler

$250$175

Take 30% Off Yeti’s Roadie 24 Cooler
