InsideHook
Gear | August 24, 2023 2:01 pm

Prepare for Peak Bonfire Season With Solo Stove’s Labor Day Sale

Score up to 49% off the bonfire pit and accessories you’ll use all fall, and beyond

A bonfire pit from Solo Stove, on sale for Labor Day 2023, sitting on the beach
Fall beach bonfires, fall backyard bonfires, fall post-football bonfires...
Solo Stove
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Summer bonfires are great, fantastic even. Fall bonfires? They’re even better, what with the temperatures actually being cool enough to warrant a roaring fire, and malty Oktoberfest beers pairing much better with s’mores than summer ales. As we’re approaching the changing of the seasons, you’ll want to prepare by taking advantage of Solo Stove’s Labor Day Sale.

The Solo Stove Labor Day blowout, running now through September 10, features deals on their stainless steel fire pits and various accessories up to 49% off. 

Review: Solo Stove's Fire Pit 2.0 Addresses a Persistent Customer Complaint
Review: Solo Stove's Fire Pit 2.0 Addresses a Persistent Customer Complaint

It’s the first update to the brand’s smokeless, stainless steel model since 2016

If you’re simply in the market for their easy-to-use, near-smokeless, perfectly-sized Bonfire 2.0, you can get that for $160 off. If you want their largest model, the Yukon 2.0, with all the trappings (lid, stand, ember shield, weather-resistant cover), you can score that bundle for $630 off. And if you already own a Solo Stove and want one of the brand’s slick Surround consoles, which encircle the fire pit for safety and add a surface to set drinks, marshmallow sticks and s’more materials, you can take up to $120 off those depending on what size you need.

You can shop all the Solo Stove Labor Day deals here, and find some of our favorite discounts below. 

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove : $400$240
Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove : $840$425
Solo Stove Surround Small
Solo Stove Surround Small
Solo Stove : $450$340
Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove : $1,370$740
Solo Stove Surround Large
Solo Stove Surround Large
Solo Stove : $510$390

More Like This

Hero End clothing summer sale
Get Some Fits Off With the End Clothing Summer Sale
Mr.Porter Sale Hero
The Massive Mr Porter Sale Features Over 15,000 Items Up to Half Off
Brooks Brothers Memorial day sale hero
Brooks Brothers’ Memorial Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Closet

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ember Smart Mug 2

$150$110

Today Only, Ember’s Blue Smart Mug 2 Is $40 Off
Beats Studio Pro

$350$250

Beats Studio Pro Headphones Are Now $100 Off
Todd Snyder Brown Kalamkari Chore Coat

$328$269

Add a Pop Of Color to Your Wardrobe With Todd Snyder’s Discounted Chore Coat
Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer

$99$80

The Yummly Meat Thermometer Is on Sale for 20% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach

Keep Reading

a collage of private chefs and photos of the hamptons

The Private Chefs of the One Percent Are an Internet Sensation
Black-owned spirits and wines you should be drinking, including Greenwood Whiskey and Sorel Liqueur

8 Black-Owned Spirits and Wines You Should Be Drinking
Spanish Love Songs, who just released a new album called "No Joy"

Spanish Love Songs Are the World’s Most Anguished Great Band
Alligator Pear chef Dominick Lee's charbroiled oysters.

It’s Not Summer Until You’ve Made Charbroiled Oysters
An artistically blurry photo of runners' legs zooming by in a race.

How to Prevent the Most Common Running Injuries
A bonfire pit from Solo Stove, on sale for Labor Day 2023, sitting on the beach

Prepare for Peak Bonfire Season With Solo Stove’s Labor Day Sale
The logo of Google Chrome is seen on laptop's screen in Ankara, Turkey on February 18, 2020.

The 10 Best Chrome Extensions for Everyday Use
a collage of L.L. Bean products on a tree background

21 Tasty Deals From the L.L.Bean End of Summer Sale
digiorno pickle pineapple pizza

There Are No Bad Pizza Toppings

Trending

Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach