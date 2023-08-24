Prepare for Peak Bonfire Season With Solo Stove’s Labor Day Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Summer bonfires are great, fantastic even. Fall bonfires? They’re even better, what with the temperatures actually being cool enough to warrant a roaring fire, and malty Oktoberfest beers pairing much better with s’mores than summer ales. As we’re approaching the changing of the seasons, you’ll want to prepare by taking advantage of Solo Stove’s Labor Day Sale.

The Solo Stove Labor Day blowout, running now through September 10, features deals on their stainless steel fire pits and various accessories up to 49% off.

If you’re simply in the market for their easy-to-use, near-smokeless, perfectly-sized Bonfire 2.0, you can get that for $160 off. If you want their largest model, the Yukon 2.0, with all the trappings (lid, stand, ember shield, weather-resistant cover), you can score that bundle for $630 off. And if you already own a Solo Stove and want one of the brand’s slick Surround consoles, which encircle the fire pit for safety and add a surface to set drinks, marshmallow sticks and s’more materials, you can take up to $120 off those depending on what size you need.

