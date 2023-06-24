Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Kelly Slater drops a surf sandal, Sol Reader introduces a new eReader headset and A24 roots around with “Scrounging: A Cookbook.”

Sol Reader Sol Reader

Forget Apple’s Vision Pro headset — what you really need is a wearable e-reader. Why? Besides using e-ink to mimic a book (and help with eye strain), the Sol offers more comfort and a less cumbersome experience than lugging around a Kindle — and no one will bother you when you have one on.

Barsys 2.0+ Barsys

Capable of mixing assembly-line-style cocktails just like Tom Cruise and Bryan Brown, the Barsys 2.0 can be loaded with up to five spirits and three mixers. What those cocktails are and how strong they are depends on the instructions you give the Barsys App, but the options are almost limitless. The machine weighs 55 pounds and most drinks are done in 15 to 30 seconds. Bottles of booze not included.

Klly Sandals Klly

World champion surfer Kelly Slater has launched a new sustainable and performance-based footwear brand. Slater’s first (and so far only) product offering? The Klly Sandal, a responsive, sleek-looking slip-on made from upcycled material and algae. It looks to be a pretty neat summer sandal, one with a top sole that supposedly “mimics the moon’s surface for traction.” The design is also low-profile enough that you can easily wear it — say it with us — from the beach to the bar.

A24’s “Scrounging: A Cookbook” A24

A spiral-bound gem coming in at 128 pages, A24’s new cookbook contains six sections: beverages, breakfast, appetizers and snacks, sandwiches, dinner and dessert. Following an introduction from The Bear actor Matty Matheson where he waxes poetic about the Fluffernutter sandwich come recipes for 54 dishes from films including the Ram-Don noodles from Parasite and the Pixy Stix sandwich from The Breakfast Club. The cookbook will ship by July 7th.

Cake Oral Play Cake

The Los Angeles-based startup known for its line of lubrication products tailored to every kind of sexual play (solo, vaginal, backdoor) wants to make oral sex a tad tastier. Cake has dropped a line of flavored lubricants developed “to enhance the oral experience for both givers and receivers.” The three new flavors include Vanilla Chai, Peach Ginger and Coconut Lime. The line also includes an all-new ingenious sex toy. Made of premium silicone, the Oral Stroker is designed to lend an extra hand, increasing pleasure during oral stimulation.

Clae Malone Lite Vuori

Two perennial IH favorites unite in the Clae Malone Lite x Vuori sneaker, a collaborative, co-branded sneaker from one of our favorite shoemakers and one of our favorite athleisure labels, available in three ready-for-life colorways. It’s built for comfort and quality out of 100% vegan materials and is essentially minimalist for even the least flashy among us.

Tails Ready Made Cocktails Tails

Bacardi enters the ready-to-drink market with a line of cocktails that are simply “pour over ice” simple to make. At launch, you’ll get an Espresso Martini, Daiquiri, Passion Fruit Martini and, soon, a Pomegranate Margarita.

Rowing Blazers x Café De Fluer

In celebration of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Rowing Blazers is once again tapping the perpetually preppy Babar and iconic Parisian coffeehouse Café de Flore for a multi-piece graphic capsule that features one of Laurent de Brunhoff’s iconic Babar à Paris illustrations on a ton of tees, button-ups, chore coats and more. One of everything, s’il vous plaît.