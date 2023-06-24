InsideHook
Products of the Week: Surf Sandals, VR eReaders and Movie Cookbooks

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
From cookbooks to VR eReaders, this is the best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Kelly Slater drops a surf sandal, Sol Reader introduces a new eReader headset and A24 roots around with “Scrounging: A Cookbook.”

a pair of ereader glasses
Sol Reader
Sol Reader

Sol Reader

Forget Apple’s Vision Pro headset — what you really need is a wearable e-reader. Why? Besides using e-ink to mimic a book (and help with eye strain), the Sol offers more comfort and a less cumbersome experience than lugging around a Kindle — and no one will bother you when you have one on.

Buy Here: $350
a man next to a Barsys 2.0+ machine
Barsys 2.0+
Barsys

Barsys 2.0+

Capable of mixing assembly-line-style cocktails just like Tom Cruise and Bryan Brown, the Barsys 2.0 can be loaded with up to five spirits and three mixers. What those cocktails are and how strong they are depends on the instructions you give the Barsys App, but the options are almost limitless. The machine weighs 55 pounds and most drinks are done in 15 to 30 seconds. Bottles of booze not included.

Buy Here: $1,500
a pair of black Klly Sandals on a grey background
Klly Sandals
Klly

Klly Sandal

World champion surfer Kelly Slater has launched a new sustainable and performance-based footwear brand. Slater’s first (and so far only) product offering? The Klly Sandal, a responsive, sleek-looking slip-on made from upcycled material and algae. It looks to be a pretty neat summer sandal, one with a top sole that supposedly “mimics the moon’s surface for traction.” The design is also low-profile enough that you can easily wear it — say it with us — from the beach to the bar

Buy Here: $90
a A24’s Scrounging: A Cookbook open to a recipe
A24’s “Scrounging: A Cookbook”
A24

A24’s Scrounging: A Cookbook

A spiral-bound gem coming in at 128 pages, A24’s new cookbook contains six sections: beverages, breakfast, appetizers and snacks, sandwiches, dinner and dessert. Following an introduction from The Bear actor Matty Matheson where he waxes poetic about the Fluffernutter sandwich come recipes for 54 dishes from films including the Ram-Don noodles from Parasite and the Pixy Stix sandwich from The Breakfast Club. The cookbook will ship by July 7th.

Buy Here: $38
Cake Oral Play
Cake

Cake Oral Play

The Los Angeles-based startup known for its line of lubrication products tailored to every kind of sexual play (solo, vaginal, backdoor) wants to make oral sex a tad tastier. Cake has dropped a line of flavored lubricants developed “to enhance the oral experience for both givers and receivers.” The three new flavors include Vanilla Chai, Peach Ginger and Coconut Lime. The line also includes an all-new ingenious sex toy. Made of premium silicone, the Oral Stroker is designed to lend an extra hand, increasing pleasure during oral stimulation. 

Shop Here
Clae Malone Lite Vuori

Clae Malone Lite Vuori

Two perennial IH favorites unite in the Clae Malone Lite x Vuori sneaker, a collaborative, co-branded sneaker from one of our favorite shoemakers and one of our favorite athleisure labels, available in three ready-for-life colorways. It’s built for comfort and quality out of 100% vegan materials and is essentially minimalist for even the least flashy among us.

Buy Here: $160
a Tails Ready Made Cocktails
Tails Ready Made Cocktails
Tails

Tails Ready Made Cocktails

Bacardi enters the ready-to-drink market with a line of cocktails that are simply “pour over ice” simple to make. At launch, you’ll get an Espresso Martini, Daiquiri, Passion Fruit Martini and, soon, a Pomegranate Margarita.

Shop Here
Rowing Blazers x Café De Fluer

Rowing Blazers x Café De Fluer

In celebration of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Rowing Blazers is once again tapping the perpetually preppy Babar and iconic Parisian coffeehouse Café de Flore for a multi-piece graphic capsule that features one of Laurent de Brunhoff’s iconic Babar à Paris illustrations on a ton of tees, button-ups, chore coats and more. One of everything, s’il vous plaît.

Shop here

