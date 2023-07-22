Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Beats launches the upgraded Studio Pro over-ear headphones, Yeti announces zodiac sign customization and Vans unearths the Knu Slip.

The Beats Studio Pro might have the same exterior design, but all new features make this a worthwhile upgrade. An improved ear cushion has memory foam padding for added comfort, and one of the most important additions is Transparency Mode, which allows sounds to pass through the headphones seamlessly, so you’ll be able to hear announcements while traveling or when the barista calls out your order at your local cafe. We also can’t forget to mention the 40 hours of battery life and multiple color options including black, brown, navy and sandstone.

If Cowboy boot purveyors Tecovas and country artist Thomas Rhett appear to be a match made in heaven, it’s because they are. The “Die a Happy Man” artist has stamped his iconography and style of nine distinct pieces — six boots and odd apparel — and boy, do they look finer than a lifted truck after a particularly rainy day. The collection is live now — giddyup.

For the astrology girlies who also love the backcountry, Yeti recently launched a limited-edition collection of zodiac sign decals you can have stamped onto your favorite Yeti mugs, tumblers, ramblers and other drinkware. We’d also recommend checking out Yeti’s new Camp Green and Cosmic Lilac colorways.

One of the few individuals to actually hit the man-myth-legend trifecta, Mike Tyson has entered the ring alongside one of the leaders in advanced vaporization technology, Grenco Science, to deliver a true knockout of a vaporizer. Delivered in a boxing glove-shaped hemp travel case, the hybrid device works with concentrates or dried flower and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece. This is Tyson’s third collab with Grenco Science and it likely won’t be his last.

R&B star Jeremih teamed up with Napa Valley winemaker Russell Bevan and music company LiveOne to launch a “Naked” Chardonnay named after his debut hit single (all together now: “We grindin’ with passion, ’cause it’s your birthday / Been at it for hours, I know you thirsty”). Note: Orders of six bottles or more will be signed by Jeremih himself.

The latest EDC from Gerber might present unassuming, but the Assert Knife is 7″ of S30V stainless steel and compact carry functionality. We’re particularly impressed with the ease of the new locking system.

Think of the Knu Slip Shoe as a modern evolution of the Half Cabs of days past — a chunky, slightly higher version of your average Slip On, complete with suede upper and heel puffs. It’s exactly the era of kicks we’ve been crazing…and maybe the sneaker to help us get over our Samba fatigue.

Craighill’s Beacon Flux Table light is meant to function as a calming beacon of light. The designers took inspiration from classical architecture and candlelights. They intended it to be a lamp you might turn to after a long day at work. The sides of the lamp are assembled by hand from 3D-printed plant-based polymers. To add the elements of relaxation the Flux Lamp has a large diffuser and a dimmer switch. It casts a warm orange glow and was specifically designed to sit on a bookshelf or end table.

Featuring active noise-canceling, wireless charging and dual connectivity that allows them to pair with multiple devices simultaneously, these minimalist earbuds are made out of recycled plastic and have the ability to provide up to 26 hours of playtime. Listen to music, podcasts or make a phone call while supporting Urbanears’ goal of trailblazing sustainable practices in the audio electronics industry and becoming climate neutral by 2030.

A Music City favorite, Nashville hot chicken was originally created by the girlfriend of a serial philanderer to teach him a lesson after he’d been up to his old tricks on a Saturday night. Serving up pleasure and pain in every bite, Nashville hot chicken combines the heat of chili pepper with the tangy touch of pickle flavoring. The folks at Hanover have simply captured the signature flavor of Nashville chicken and released it in pretzel form. Hot stuff.

While we personally love a burly, hairy man, some men might prefer a full-blown manscape in the form of waxing. And this summer, Twisted Tea — the popular spiked iced tea brand — wants to help those insecure about their body hair, specifically the hair on their backside (er, upper backside) with its new cosmetic launch: Twisted Tea Back Wax. The kit includes hair removal strips, detailed waxing instructions and, of course, the wax which supposedly looks and smells like Twisted Tea.

The latest in a long line of Timex x Todd Snyder collabs, the MK-1 Jet Stream pulls inspiration straight from the field watches of yore (particularly, the MIL-W-46374) with a military-inspired timepiece for the modern man. Featuring a two-toned dial, 40MM stainless steel case and a rugged strap., it’s a handsome addition to any WWII aficionado’s collection.