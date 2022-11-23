Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s here. After a week of waiting through early sales and tons of deals, the big one, Huckberry’s Black Friday sale spectacular, went live this morning. It’s truly a sight to behold, with hundreds of the one-stop gear shop’s best-selling products from brands like Blundstone, Flint and Tinder, Fellow and more heavily discounted, some even up to 40% off.

The few brands we just mentioned not enough to pique your interest? Here’s some more: Wellen, Our Place, Peak Designs, Onsen, Taylor Stitch plus a couple dozen other labels proffering gear built for withstanding the elements and fetching mad compliments. That list goes on and on — in other words, this is really not a sale you want to miss.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 (yes, 20) of our favorite deals from the Huckberry Black Friday sale, each on better than the last, but you can (and should) lose yourself in the full listing here. There are products there that never go on sale, and others that won’t go on sale again until March, when there are only XXLs left. Carpe diem, my rugged friends, carpe diem.

The 20 Best Deals From Huckberry’s Black Friday Sale: