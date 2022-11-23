InsideHook
Gear | Updated November 23, 2022 6:25 am

Huckberry’s Black Friday Sale Offers Massive Deals on Blundstone, Proof and More

Save on gear from Blundstone, Flint and Tinder, Our Place and so much more

a collage of items from Huckberry's black friday sale on an orange background
The Huckbery Black Friday Sale is here, and boy, is it something.
By Paolo Sandoval and Jordan Bowman

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s here. After a week of waiting through early sales and tons of deals, the big one, Huckberry’s Black Friday sale spectacular, went live this morning. It’s truly a sight to behold, with hundreds of the one-stop gear shop’s best-selling products from brands like Blundstone, Flint and Tinder, Fellow and more heavily discounted, some even up to 40% off.

The few brands we just mentioned not enough to pique your interest? Here’s some more: Wellen, Our Place, Peak Designs, Onsen, Taylor Stitch plus a couple dozen other labels proffering gear built for withstanding the elements and fetching mad compliments. That list goes on and on — in other words, this is really not a sale you want to miss.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 (yes, 20) of our favorite deals from the Huckberry Black Friday sale, each on better than the last, but you can (and should) lose yourself in the full listing here. There are products there that never go on sale, and others that won’t go on sale again until March, when there are only XXLs left. Carpe diem, my rugged friends, carpe diem.

The 20 Best Deals From Huckberry’s Black Friday Sale:

Blundstone #587 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone #587 Chelsea Boots
Buy Here : $220$187
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $128$96
Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant
Buy Here : $98$73
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
Buy Here : $195$156
Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
Buy Here : $110$66
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry : $30$21
Mystery Ranch 2-Day Assault 27-Liter Backpack
Mystery Ranch 2-Day Assault 27-Liter Backpack
Buy Here : $219$153
Baloo King French Linen Sheet Set
Baloo King French Linen Sheet Set
Buy Here : $299$239
Proof Rover Pants – Slim
Proof Rover Pants – Slim
Buy Here : $118$83
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants
Buy Here : $118$70
Neighbor The Coffee Table
Neighbor The Coffee Table
Buy Here : $900$765
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Buy Here : $155$105
Danner Mountain Light
Danner Mountain Light
Huckberry : $390$293
Easymoc Slipper
Easymoc Slipper
Huckberry : $269$208
Peak Design Travel Backpack 30L
Peak Design Travel Backpack 30L
Huckberry : $230$207
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Huckberry : $100$70
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Huckberry : $228$159
Wellen Organic Cotton Cashmere Sweater
Wellen Organic Cotton Cashmere Sweater
Huckberry : $98$58
Willis Cable Knit Wool Sweater
Willis Cable Knit Wool Sweater
Huckberry : $148$81
Upstate The Robe
Upstate The Robe
Huckberry : $128$96

