The 7 Best Deals From Bespoke Post’s Black Friday Sale

One of our favorite retailers, Bespoke Post, just launched its Black Friday sale, featuring up to 60% off top brands like Ooni, Zwilling, Henckles Co., Modern Sprout, Klymit, Barebones, Titan International, Sackville & Co., Verve Culture, Line of Trade and more, it’s the perfect opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping (read: treat yourself). Best part? You don’t even need a coupon code.

Below, a few things we’re coveting for ourselves:

Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun Our choice percussion massager, the Hypervolt from Hyperice, is touted as the quietest of its kind. It features a Bluetooth-connected app, three different speeds, five interchangeable head attachments and 30% more power than the original Hyperice. Buy Here : $399 $300

Haptic Co. Knocki Smart Controller Compatible with iOS and Android devices, this smart controller is capable of turning virtually any surface into a control interface. You can program up to 10 unique tap gestures, as well as set tasks lists to execute five simultaneous tasks with one gesture (i.e. find your phone, dim the lights, turn down the music, etc.). Buy Here : $99 $45

Shun Cutlery Japanese Hinoki Cutting Board, Large Hand crafted from Hinoki wood — a Japanese cypress sustainably grown and regulated by the government — this cutting board is soft, conducive to preserving the edges of your favorite knives. Buy Here : $100 $50

Straight Grain Supply Axe Utility Bag This utility bag from Straight Grain Supply is touted as being “a great bag for your everyday carry, when your everyday carry includes an axe. ” It stands to reason that, if it’s hardy enough to hold a hatchet, it’s can probably carry pretty much anything else you might have in mind, too. Buy Here : $139 $120

Modern Sprout Plant Parent Tool Kit The perfect kit for anyone looking to exercise their green thumb, it includes Grow plant nutrient, a soil scoop, plant brush and precision tweezers. In effect, everything one might need to help their houseplants flourish. Buy Here : $68 $40