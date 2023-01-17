InsideHook
Food & Drink | January 17, 2023 7:00 am

First Time in DC? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat and Drink.

From adult juice boxes to the best whiskey bar in the Mid-Atlantic

Platter from Federalist Pig
Platter from Federalist Pig
Federalist Pig
By Brandon Charles

Whether you’re a high-roller with a penchant for high-end whiskey or traveling with a family of picky eaters, there’s something for everyone in the Nation’s Capital. And there are good views, too. 

But those views are a lot less enjoyable on an empty stomach, of course, so your first order of business on your trip to DC should be figuring out where you’re going to eat and drink. You don’t need to go to Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street for a half smoke. (You can get a Ben’s half smoke at the airport. And Nats Park. And the Convention Center.) So with DC’s most iconic sandwich already covered, here are five other spots that should please any/every tourist.

One of José Andrés’s Restaurants

Why you’re here: Because José Andrés is as iconic and tied to Washington as mumbo sauce, Ben’s Chili Bowl and jumbo slice

What you’re ordering: Well, it depends. Are you with your family? Got time for a nice meal downtown that may take a few hours? Then check out Oyamel, Jaleo or Zaytinya. Are you with your adventurous significant other? Then eat at the bar at China Chilcano. With a picky/healthy vegetarian who needs a fast casual bowl? Beefsteak is excellent. But the ideal experience, one you’ll plan a return visit around, is a cocktail flight at minibar. The extremely small bar is gorgeous, and the drinks match the atmosphere. If you can, sit at the bar. If you can, plan far ahead. Reservations are filled well in advance. 

855 E St NW (map)

Exterior of Calico
Exterior of Calico
Calico

Calico

Why you’re here: Because Blagden Alley is one of D.C.’s best not-exactly-hidden gems 

What you’re ordering: Calico bills itself as an urban backyard. It’s a laidback place great for after-work drinks. If you’re stuck at the Washington Convention Center for, well, a convention, walk a block and find yourself in a cute, brick-lined alleyway full of hip restaurants and bars. Enjoy a classic tomato pie and adult juice box — or rather, adult juice boxes. You’re going to get more than one. 

50 Bladgen Alley NW (map)

Federalist Pig

Why you’re here: BBQ, baby!

What you’re ordering: BBQ, baby! D.C. has a large number of excellent BBQ options. Federalist Pig is one of the best because they mastered the to-go/take out process due to the pandemic. Eating at Federalist Pig, specifically their Columbia Road location, is fine, but this is best enjoyed at home/at your friend’s place/in your hotel. Order the Sampler Platter and/or the tofu banh mi if you’re with a vegetarian. Everyone deserves good BBQ. 

1654 Columbia Rd NW (map)

Jack Rose Dining Bar
Jack Rose Dining Bar
Greg Powers, Courtesy of Jack Rose

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Why you’re here: Whiskey. So much whiskey. 

What you’re ordering: Whether you want to geek out on the main floor’s massive selection, drink some cocktails on the roof or spend a few hours in a leather booth, Jack Rose is the best option for whiskey in the DMV. 

2007 18th St NW (map)

where to eat DC
Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn

Union Market / Hi-Lawn / La Cosecha  

Why you’re here: Because between Union Market and La Cosecha, there’s at least one meal option everyone can agree on

What you’re ordering: Whatever you want. If you can’t find something between the dozens of options at Union Market and La Cosecha, there’s fine dining (St. Anselm), fast casual (Shouk), fancy coffee (Blue Bottle) and a grocery store (Trader Joe’s) within a block. Whatever you do decide on eating, eat it on Hi-Lawn. The roof of Union Market has some pretty excellent views and is kid-friendly. You’re welcome to bring whatever you purchase at Union Market, La Cosecha or wherever to the roof, just not alcohol. Get your drinks from them. 

1309 5th St NE (map)

More Like This

Port City Brewing’s Tim Quintyn, who recently recommended his favorite winter beers
Port City Brewing’s Tim Quintyn on His Favorite Winter Beers
Catch DC's best concerts this winter
25 DC Concerts You Don’t Want to Miss This Winter
Row of townhouses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward 

Most Popular

The NFA Burger, a smash burger created by Billy Kramer that can be found at a Chevron gas station in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Two men sitting in bathtubs filled with ice. Apparently cold plunge pools are now sites for business meetings. Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September. Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Passengers boarding an airplane with the baggage compartments open. A flight attendant explains why you should be the last person to board a plane. Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Keep Reading

The box and bottle for Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila
The Playboy Pleasure line of sex toys.

Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Waves of brown sand.

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket

We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set, now on sale

Our Favorite Cookware Deals From the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event
The Spinn Coffee Makers on a brown background

Stuff We Swear By: The Spinn Coffee Maker Is an Essential Part of My Morning Routine
a collage of Adidas Slides on a metallic background

Get Some Adidas Slides and Never Look Back
Allure of the Seas at the Port of Galveston.

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Bruce Springsteen performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Trending

Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland
19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience