InsideHook
Food & Drink | November 18, 2022 6:15 am

5 Sommelier-Approved Texas Wines to Drink During the Holidays

We asked Pappas Bros. master sommelier Steven McDonald for recommendations

Sommelier Steven McDonald
Sommelier Steven McDonald
Steven McDonald
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

There are only 273 master sommeliers in the world. The designation is famously difficult to obtain, taking years of training and still sporting an anemic pass rate of less than 10 percent. Steven McDonald is one of this select group, earning his MS in 2018. He moved to Houston from New York in 2011 to work at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, and he currently serves as the executive wine director, overseeing the group’s three locations and the massive Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning wine list that tops 5,000 bottles. 

Naturally, he’s sampled a lot of wines during his tenure and is a great resource for choosing which bottles to drink at home during the holidays.

“As the weather gets cooler, I tend to put some more red wines into rotation,” McDonald tells InsideHook. “During Thanksgiving time, I truly love filling the table with all sorts of red and white Burgundy. I also start putting Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Brunello and Barolo on the table.” He notes that truffle season corresponds with the colder weather, and aged Barolo paired with truffles is one of his favorite food and wine pairings. 

McDonald says that Texas has its challenges as a wine region, simply because it’s so damn hot here. But there are good wines coming out of the Panhandle and the Texas High Plains AVA, as well as the Texas Hill Country. There’s a lot to choose from, with producers making and selling all manner of whites and reds in sweet and dry styles. “Producers are finding certain Spanish and Italian varieties are doing especially well, and those tend to be the styles that I am seeking out when I am exploring Texas wine.”

Below, McDonald shares some of his favorite Texas wineries and specific bottles to pick up this season, whether you’re pairing wine with a holiday meal or sipping a glass around the fireplace.

Duchman Family Wines

Open since 2004, Duchman is located on a picturesque HIll Country estate, making wines with fruit sourced primarily from the Texas High Plains. 

“The Duchman’s love of Italian wine is front and center in these world-class Texas wines,” says McDonald. “The Aglianico is a consistent favorite of mine because its dark fruit, herbs and spices are lifted up by remarkable freshness. This makes it especially good with food.”

Fall Creek Vineyards

Fall Creek is one of the Texas Hill Country’s earliest pioneers and worked with the government to establish the area’s AVA. Today they make a wide range of 100 percent Texas wines, and McDonald gives high praise to their Vintner’s Selection Chardonnay, which features grapes from the winery’s Certenberg Vineyard. Located in the northwest Texas Hill Country, the land’s pink granite soils impact the wine’s structure and flavors.

“It’s truly one of Texas’s best white wines,” he says. “If you like California Chardonnay and haven’t had it, you need to get a hold of a bottle.”

How Quintessa Is Using Architecture to Make Better Wine
How Quintessa Is Using Architecture to Make Better Wine

When "fighting nature" doesn't work, concrete fermentation tanks come next

Hye Meadow Winery

McDonald recommends Hye Meadow for its freshness and purity of fruit, noting that most of its wines stay at or below 14% ABV.

“Depending on the vintage, my favorites rotate between the Tempranillo, Aglianico and the Sangiovese,” he says. “They very much taste like the grapes that they are, and they pair amazingly with food.” 

McPherson Cellars

Kim McPherson launched his eponymous label in 2000 in Lubbock, but the family’s wine-making roots date back to the 1960s, when his father planted some of the Panhandle’s first vines.  

“Kim McPherson’s mastery of certain grapes and styles is consistent year in and year out,” says McDonald. “For crisp whites, try their Albarino or Picpoul. For a richer style white, their Roussanne and Roussanne Reserve are not to be missed. For easy going, refreshing styles of red, try their Cinasult and Les Copains red.”

Southold Farm + Cellar

Southhold operates under a few core tenets of what it calls thoughtful winemaking. They utilize native yeast fermentation and believe that transparency is key, so all processes and additives are publicly available. They also aim for maximum effort in taking care of the vineyard soil but minimal intervention in the cellar.

McDonald describes Southold as creating “beautiful and carefully farmed natural wine that pairs amazingly with food and has a great story.” He particularly likes Everything Is Under Control, a structured and floral Sangiovese.

More Like This

The Not a Damn Change Burger, a cheeseburger currently available at Idle Hands bar in Austin, Texas. We've got the recipe.
This Might Be Austin’s Best Burger. Here’s How to Make It.
Lockhart sausage
These Texas BBQ Joints Will Ship Meat Straight to Your Door
On the course with Random Golf Club
Austin-Based Random Golf Club Proves Golf Is for Everyone

Most Popular

a collage of soccer players in world cup kits Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
soft washed rind cheese wheel with one piece cut out This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig dances in a Belvedere Vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi. Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background. Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Recommended

Suggested for you

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Keep Reading

An aerial view of Khalifa International Stadium at sunrise on June 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar, one of eight stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Your World Cup Primer: Star Players, Key Games and Every Team's Chances
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Menu"

Anya Taylor-Joy Is the Heart of Horror-Comedy “The Menu”
Bardea Steak's turducken croquettes.

Turducken Croquettes Weren't at the First Thanksgiving, But They Should've Been
Cocktails from El Che Steakhouse & Bar

El Che’s Cocktail Experts Have Some Tips for Your Holiday Drinks
Sticky Fingers Fall Cookie Decoration Kit

We Asked DC’s Best Bakeries for Their Most Spectacular Holiday Cakes, Pies and Other Treats
One of the tasting pavilions at Quintessa winery in Napa Valley, California

How Quintessa Is Using Architecture to Make Better Wine
The husand-and-wife duo DABSMYLA, Darren and Emmelene Mate, sit with their artwork for the show "In Technicolor"

Take a Trip Into the Technicolor World of Visual Artists DABSMYLA
Spread of Thanksgiving food on table

Here’s How to Pick Up Thanksgiving Takeout From Miami’s Best Restaurants 
Jason Gay essay collection

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf in His New Book “I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me”

Trending

The Real Reason So Many Old People Are Lonely
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
The Top Week 10 NFL Storylines
This New Company Is Selling Ready-Made, Tiny Houses for Your Backyard