InsideHook
Food & Drink | May 23, 2023 6:30 am

This Is the Best, Last Roast Chicken Recipe You’ll Ever Need

A Peruvian take on a classic from Victoriano Lopez at Jaranita

spread of food on a tray
Chef Victoriano Lopez’s pollo alla brasa is rich with flavor and full of texture.
Jaranita
By Emily Monaco

Every Tuesday, diners flock en masse to the Marina District’s Jaranita for “Pollo Tuesday,” where they dig into the succulent roast chicken the Peruvian-inspired spot is known for. But for those who’d rather enjoy their pollo at home, executive chef Victoriano Lopez is sharing the restaurant’s beloved recipe for home cooks.

Lopez’s Pollo Alla Brasa begins with top-quality chicken: Only free-range, pasture-raised will do. Studies have shown that pasture-fed chicken, which gives into its natural instinct to forage for grass, seeds and insects, contains significantly higher levels of healthy omega-3 fatty acids. And the gustatory experience is unparalleled, with deeper flavor and a slightly firmer texture.

Kaiyo’s Alex Reccio Shares His Recipe for Fried Chicken and Waffles, the Nikkei Way
Kaiyo’s Alex Reccio Shares His Recipe for Fried Chicken and Waffles, the Nikkei Way

Nori-spiked panko and a chicha morada syrup testify to the Japanese and Peruvian influences

A chicken this good could easily stand on its own, but at Jaranita, sourcing is just the beginning. The birds get pampered with a salt rub, resting for three hours to improve their flavor and tenderize the meat. Next up is a flavorful marinade characteristic of Peru: a marriage of sweet honey, cola and cloves, herbaceous oregano and rosemary, umami-rich soy and black bean paste, and a host of other seasonings ranging from mustard to ginger to beer. 

After 12 hours getting friendly with all of these phenomenal flavors, the chicken is ready to cook — and luckily, all of this patient waiting is rewarded with a last step that couldn’t be simpler: a no-nonsense hour in the oven, no manhandling required.

“The chicken doesn’t need to be flipped or turned while it’s roasting,” Lopez explains. “Our method of marinating for a longer period of time makes the meat juicy and succulent.”

The finished chicken is just as richly flavored as you’d expect, served alongside beans, buttery rice with corn or even sweet potatoes. At Jaranita, Lopez opts for the traditional fries and salad — the perfect pair for what may be the perfect roast chicken.

Alla Brasa

Servings: 4

Ingredients
  • 1 whole chicken
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) honey
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • 1 ginger root, peeled and diced
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon black bean paste
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 tablespoons salt
  • 2 tablespoons vinegar
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 can light beer
  • ½ can cola
Directions

    1. The day before, generously rub the chicken in salt. Let rest for 3 hours.

    2. Combine the marinade ingredients and set aside.

    3. After the chicken has sat in the salt for three hours, cover with the marinade and chill at least 12 hours.

    4. Preheat the oven to 350º F. Roast the chicken for 45 to 60 minutes, or until you reach an internal temperature of 165º F. Let rest before carving and serving with fries or the side of your choice.

More Like This

James Hetfield and Metallica perform during the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2022 in Napa, California
12 California Music Festivals Worth the Drive This Summer
mountains at yosemite national park
The 5 Best Road-Trip Stops From San Francisco to Yosemite
Sommeliers Kelly Evans and Michael Lagau of Bin 415 posing at a table with glasses of wine in their hands
SF’s Super-Luxe Sommelier Recommends His Favorite Bottles

Most Popular

Vieques National Wildlife Refuge on Viques The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
Succession characters drinking wine All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A rocket ship blasting into a starry sky A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
washington commanders football team logo behind mannequin in NFL football uniform It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
The 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS that was owned by Eddie Van Halen is up for auction at Mecum's Indy 2023 sale Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction

Keep Reading

collage of kids watches

The Best Watches for Kids
Chef Jimmy Kennedy’s smoked mac and cheese.

You Can’t Grill Mac and Cheese, But You Can Smoke It
The 2023 BMW XM in black with gold-rimmed kidney grilles. Here's our full review of the SUV.

BMW XM Is an Unapologetically In-Your-Face SUV
vintage bottles of chartreuse

Here’s What’s Going on With the Chartreuse Shortage – and What to Use Instead
Outside of Torch & Crown, the brewery's new outpost in Union Square

Inside the Beer Garden That Just Opened in Union Square
Fields Ranch East golf course at Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas

A Trip to the PGA’s Frisco Resort, With Three Golf Courses and 13 Restaurants
pizza and meatballs on a plate with a cocktail.

Miami’s Best New Restaurants Include the City’s Favorite Burger and Pizza via NYC
Capitol Hill behind projector screen showing movie on a lawn with people watching in Washington, D.C.

A Comprehensive Guide to a Summer of Outdoor Movies in DC
plate of hot dogs

All the Best Chicago Hot Dog Merch

Trending

Hims Review: A Hair Loss Treatment that Actually Works
Products of the Week: Fuji Whisky, EDC and Beats Studio Buds +