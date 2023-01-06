Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Has Landed in NYC at ChickenHawk

InsideHook
Food & Drink | January 6, 2023 6:00 am

ChickenHawk Is NYC’s Newest Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Spot

Piquant poultry is the anchor item at Greenwich Village's newest eatery

The exterior of Chickenhawk in Greenwich Village.
Chickenhawk is a new poultry palace offering both pleasure and pain.
Ben Hon
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Some like it hot. Others like it hotter. For those who fall into that second category, there’s no remedy that can treat their need for heat quite like Nashville-style hot chicken.

First served to serial philanderer Thornton Prince III by his girlfriend after he’d been up to his old tricks on a Saturday night, the chicken was fried and then coated in a blend of cayenne pepper and hot spices in an effort to cause suffering and inflict punishment. Instead, Prince derived pleasure from the pain and decided enough people would enjoy sadomasochistic sustenance that he began selling the hot chicken out of a small spot that would eventually become Nashville landmark Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack.

More Like This

GupShup’s signature fried chicken in a white and red bowl. We got the recipe for the dish.
This Indian Fried Chicken Recipe Is Heating Up in New York City

Thankfully for those who don’t reside in The Volunteer State, Prince’s poultry is no longer confined to Nashville’s city limits and has spread like a piquant plague to many other parts of the United States, including New York City, which is now home to a fast-casual eatery that will always have hot chicken on the menu.

Opened in NYC last month by business partners Chen Zeev and Josh Appelbaum, ChickenHawk will offer Nashville chicken year-round in sandwich or nugget form and let customers choose their preferred level of heat with hot (habanero), extra hot (ghost pepper) and dumb ass (Carolina reaper) all being options. In addition to Nashville chicken, ChickenHawk will also have a globally-inspired chicken collaboration with a local chef on the menu that will rotate each month.

With Indonesian fried chicken from Chef Wulan Del Valle of Urban Hawker’s Jakarta Munch and Portuguese fried chicken courtesy of Chef Nuno Sousa of Leitao on tap, ChickenHawk launched with Persian fried chicken doused in spice-infused oil with feta cheese dressing and red onion pickles by chef Einat Admony of Balaboosta as its first collaboration.

According to Zeev, the concept of having a monthly collab grew out of the initial idea of opening ChickenHawk as a ghost kitchen that multiple chefs would have access to. “As we were talking to different chefs, we realized that many of them were looking to get into the fast-casual space rather than replicate their current concepts via a ghost kitchen model. Similarly, we found that customers preferred to be able to try food from these chefs at a lower price point,” Zeev, a fried chicken lover with a background in tech, tells InsideHook. “So, we ultimately decided to give chefs that opportunity by providing them with a blank canvas, our fried chicken, while also handling all the operations.”

As Zeev points out, ChickenHawk’s sandwiches ($7) are pricier than what you’ll find at most fast-food joints, but not as costly as the offerings at higher-end burger chains. “It was important to me is bring a fried chicken concept to NYC that fills that middle bucket — high quality but still affordable enough to almost everyone,” he says. “It’s also important to me to be working with chefs, the artists, to bring their delicious flavors to the masses. One of the places in the city we really admire is 7th Street Burger. They also focus on high-end products at very affordable prices. We think 7th Street Burger is doing it brilliantly with burgers and we are setting up to do it with chicken.”

Served covered in a custom Hawksauce made from mayo, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, spices and pickle juice, Zeev’s fried chicken recipe is the product of countless hours of experimentation with Appelbaum, who runs the Duck Season stand at Smorgarburg. “We must’ve tested thousands of fried chicken recipes over a three-month period before we settled on our recipe,” Zeev says. “We thought about the brine, the crust, the seasonings, the ratio of meat to crust, the fry temp and time. You’d be surprised at how the tiniest tweaks can make a huge difference.”

More Like This

The Sweet N' Tangy Sticky Wings from the Katherine in Fort Lauderdale. We got the recipe from chef Timon Balloo.
Chef Timon Balloo Shares His Recipe for Asian-Style Barbecue Wings
The Flamin' Hot Cheeto Wings from Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights Los Angeles. We got the recipe.
How to Make the Spiciest, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-iest Wings You’ve Ever Had
The chicken sandwich available at Los Angeles restaurant Short Stories from Chef Jorge Serrano
An Ex-Nobu Chef Shares His Next-Level Fried Chicken Sandwich Recipe

Most Popular

A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men. 20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
Four bottles we liked to start off 2023 The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
Cadillac Celestiq The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
Paul T. Goldman as Paul T. Goldman. Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"
A collage of fitness gear. Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"
Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022

Keep Reading

Skier Adam Ü jumping off a cliff in Norway's Lofoten Islands

Chasing Fresh Powder and True Adventure Above the Arctic Circle
A Wallbox Pulsar Plus EV charger in front, with an electric car charging in the background

Everything You've Wanted to Know About Installing an EV Charger
A pickleball player celebrating.

WTF, Exactly, Is Major League Pickleball?
Beef sirloin, Chimichurri Sauce with Lime and Shoestring Fries

We Have Jean-Georges Vongritchten’s Best Steak Recipe
January 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Exterior of The Beverly Wilshire

Old Hollywood Gets a Modernist Makeover at the Beverly Wilshire
The exterior of Chickenhawk in Greenwich Village.

Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Has Landed in NYC at ChickenHawk
M3GAN

“M3GAN” Brings the Killer-Doll Movie Into the 21st Century
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget

Trending

WTF, Exactly, Is Major League Pickleball?
22 On-Sale Winter Boots to Get You Through the Slushiest Season