InsideHook
Food & Drink | February 17, 2023 7:00 am

LA’s 5 Best New Restaurants

Including a spectacular, 13-course, wagyu-and-caviar-centric tasting menu

Lobster Frites from Saltie Girl
Lobster Frites from Saltie Girl
Mike Cotrone
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

This is one of the best times of the year to dive back into the restaurant scene. So far, 2023 has delivered plenty of exciting newcomers to LA, from an East Coast seafood mainstay to a high-end Japanese concept that focuses on the traditional yakiniku grilling technique. (Also, a meal introduced by a healer, there to help set your intention for the evening.) Here’s a rundown of those and a few other new spots to check out.

Scallop Crudo from Saltie Girl
Scallop Crudo from Saltie Girl
Mike Cotrone

Saltie Girl

West Hollywood

The appearance of this Boston staple, one of the most exciting openings in LA in a minute, on the West Coast is a boon for seafood lovers. With a massive menu of tinned sea snack treats, an extensive caviar selection, seafood towers, raw bar and smoked fish selections, plus inventive, pescatarian-friendly takes on classics like lobster spaghetti and fried lobster and waffles, the under-the-sea options are almost endless. Usual suspects like a burger and steaks are available, too, but why go wagyu when there’s calamari, clam chowder and lobster rolls to be had?

Meat from Niku X
Meat from Niku X
phantom visual

Niku X

Downtown LA

The prix-fixe Yakiniku tasting menu at Niku X might come with a side of sticker shock, but across 13 courses, the samples of caviar, tartare and wagyu add up to one incredibly decadent experience. Guests are seated at large wooden tables with a grill in the center, similar to a Korean barbecue setup, so aged proteins and tender ribeye, striploin and short rib can be cooked to order. If you want to go even bigger than the $230 prix fixe, there’s additional sides of truffle and uni that can be added, or you can go the Tomahawk tasting menu route, either $399 or $499 for two people, which adds a massive, dry-aged cut to the end of the meal. 

Fried Chicken from Willie Mae’s
Fried Chicken from Willie Mae’s
Willie Mae’s

Willie Mae’s

Venice

A beloved New Orleans fried chicken spot made its way to the West Coast, first at a to-go window setup as part of the Colony’s delivery and takeout model in Santa Monica, and now in its own brick-and-mortar in Venice. There’s everything from the famous chicken to cornbread and gumbo on this menu, but don’t sleep on the mac and cheese and candied yams. There are plenty of chefs doing Southern cooking in LA, but these recipes come straight from a bona fide Louisiana legend, and the difference is palpable. 

The 6 Best New Restaurants in DC
The 6 Best New Restaurants in DC

Your favorite spots have new locations

Best new restaurants LA
Beef Tartare from Café Basque
Café Basque

Café Basque

Downtown LA

As the new ground-floor restaurant in The Hoxton’s downtown LA location, Café Basque is competing with Stephanie Izard’s small plates Peruvian, Cabra, on the rooftop. No matter: chef Daniel Rose has crafted one of the more distinctive menus in the area with a substantial mix of Basque Country favorites that combine French and Spanish flavors to great success. Tuna á l’huile in espelette oil, mushroom croquettes and tomatoes stuffed with pine nuts and fennel kick off a beautiful “pinxtos” or finger foods section, with crab gratin, striped bass in vivid green parsley broth, and a classic sirloin with sauce poivre rounding out the mains. A massive serving of fries on the side is a must to accompany the steak — as is a couple of martinis, which are icy and strong.

Interior of Casa Madera
Interior of Casa Madera
Avablu

Casa Madera

West Hollywood

From the minds behind Toca Madera, Sparrow Italia — and even Raya — comes a light, airy and spiritual addition to the Sunset Strip’s dining renaissance. Located on the ground floor of the Mondrian hotel in the heart of West Hollywood, guests at Casa Madera are first greeted by a healer, who will help you set an intention if you’ve got a taste for diving into the woo-woo side of things. With live musicians and performers scattered throughout the sprawling dining room, entertainment is all part of the ambience here. So is elevated coastal Mexican, with “arrachera” skirt steak tacos and a near-perfect wagyu top cap as the standouts. Mayan hummus with olive tapenade and tuna timbale are great starters as well, to begin dinner or round out a happy hour with the kind of city view that makes all the traffic and expensive rent worth it.

More Like This

Karl Steuck
Karl Steuck’s Instagram Account Is LA Cocktail Heaven
Exterior of the Arizona Biltmore
Scottsdale Is the Perfect Desert Destination
Exterior of the Beverly Hills Hotel
A 5-Star Hotel Concierge on What to Do, See and Eat in Beverly Hills

Most Popular

Tyler Childers and Billy Strings Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Jason Jones in "Premature Electrification," the Super Bowl ad for the Ram 1500 REV, an electric pickup truck Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The painting "Paolo and Francesca" by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres and a man with binoculars looking on, illustrating the idea of cuckolding The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
A pair of hands clutching a gymnastics beam. Grip strength may be related to living longer, according to some studies. Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Sunday Roast at Hawksmoor

Forget Brunch — Your Next Sunday Tradition Should Be a Roast
Kingman Island in Washington, D.C.

8 Places in DC That Should Have Landmark Status
The Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago, Illinois, a perfect activity for escaping the cold during the winter

Winter Got You Down? These 10 Chicago Activities Will Help.
Lobster Frites from Saltie Girl

LA’s 5 Best New Restaurants
Joilet Fried Fish Po'Boy

Here’s a Miami-Inspired Po’ Boy Recipe, Just in Time for Mardi Gras
Intersteller BBQ

First Time in Austin? Here’s Where to Eat
Rob Keller, a beekeeper in Napa Valley, is seen with one of his many beehives

Meet Rob Keller, the Man Who Talks to Bees

Trending

Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
The Best Waterproof Running Shoes for All-Weather Running
Does the Four-Minute Mile Matter Anymore?