InsideHook
Food & Drink | March 14, 2023 7:00 am

The 8 Best Non-Chain Sports Bars for March Madness

The best spots to hit for every game

High angle view of excited sports fans toasting beer glasses at counter in bar
March Madness is here. This is where you should be.
The Good Brigade via Getty
By Brandon Charles

March Madness is nearly here! Whether your alma mater made the Big Dance or you’re participating in your office pool, you may want to watch some college basketball in a sports bar. So here are eight sports bars, or bars where you can watch sports, that aren’t chains. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Buffalo Wild Wings (I watched the 2004–05 Illinois Fighting Illini undefeated men’s basketball team lose the 2005 National Championship game to North Carolina at a Buffalo Wild Wings), but it’s usually more fun to enjoy a game at a neighborhood bar.

Cork & Kerry at The Park

Some of the best sports bars are near stadiums for good reason: They’re able to handle large crowds on game day, so a slightly busy March afternoon won’t pose any issues. The bar closest to Guaranteed Rate Field (we’re not counting the bar attached to the stadium, since it’s only open on game days) is great for the Bridgeport resident who can’t wait until Opening Day. It’s ideal for the fan of Irish pours and Irish egg rolls.

D’Agostino’s Pizza and Pub

Another pick tangentially related to baseball, D’Agostino’s is old-school in the best possible way. The pizza place is a few blocks west of Wrigley Field, so it knows how to handle unruliness of all ages. The pizza is good; there’s a decent number of TVs. If you’re not happy with the setting, just walk back towards Wrigley, and you have another few dozen options. My favorite Cubs bar on Clark is Full Shilling Public House, but they don’t open until later in the afternoon (unless the Cubs have a day game), so you may miss some early games.

The Embassy

This Little Italy Irish pub on Taylor Street will be playing all the tournament games with sound on, which is great and potentially a sound issue in the first round when multiple games are on at once. But I’m sure they’ll figure it out! The space is large enough for multiple games without sound bleed. Take advantage of their 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday happy hour and outdoor beer garden. The beergarden also has TVs.

Five Star Bar

The outlier on this list, Five Star Bar is part neighborhood bar, part punk rock pool destination, part sports bar. The Chicago Avenue spot may look more inviting to a music scene lifer than a sports diehard, but for the person who appreciates a good draft list, a good draft happy hour (half off Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.), DJs that spin seven-inch punk classics and Chicago sports, it’s a very fine destination. They don’t open until 4 p.m. on weekdays, but if you’re the kind of college basketball fan who needs to see every minute of action, you’re probably not going to Five Star anyway. Somewhat related, Five Star is a great bar to watch Bears games.

5 Compelling Storylines in the NCAA Tournament
5 Compelling Storylines in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is sure to bring its usual dose of insanity in 2023 — maybe even more

The Globe Pub

Chicago’s best old-school soccer bar occasionally plays WWE Premium Live Events (formerly known as Pay-Per-Views), NFL games and, obviously, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. It’s mostly known for getting way more traffic during soccer matches, but it’s one of the best all-around sports bars in the city. It has a classic British pub atmosphere, a massive draft list (they have 39 taps and usually only one is dedicated to Miller Lite or other super-popular domestics), knowledgeable staff, and yes, TVs with lots of sports on. And since they’re first and foremost a soccer bar, they’re open early so you can catch all the NCAA March action.

Kelly’s Pub

The DePaul bar that’s been around since 1933 on Webster Street caters more to DePaul alumni and Lincoln Park locals than students. As an alumni, I appreciate it more with each passing year. Sure, there’s the much larger McGee’s across the street, but Kelly’s is the bar with part of the old DePaul Blue Demons’ basketball court on the outside of the bar. It’s the 1975 to 1999 logo, the demon sitting on top of a basketball hoop…the logo DePaul used when they used to regularly appear in the NCAA Tournament.

Leader Bar

If you want a bro-y but not too bro-y option in North Center on Irving Park Road, here you go. The staff is nice, it’s a sports bar that’s not a “sports bar” and they’ve got 21 TVs to watch pretty much any/every game. Go on Monday night for half-price pizza and any time the University of Iowa has a game (they’re an Iowa bar).

The Ogden Chicago

Once again, sports bars near stadiums are some of the best sports bars. Before or after a Bulls or Hawks game, The Ogden is packed. During March Madness, they open early, so you can watch every second of NCAA action. If you’re looking for a SPORTS BAR SPORTS BAR, here you go.

More Like This

A martini with a lemon twist
Chicago Bartenders Offer Strong Opinions and Fresh Takes on the Martini
Chicago Blackhawks logo is seen on a t-shirt in the shop in Chicago, United States on October 19, 2022
It’s Time for the Blackhawks to Change Their Name
Spread from Don Bucio’s in chicago
A 17-Course Omakase Leads Chicago’s 6 Best New Restaurants

Most Popular

A pictograph of exercises. There is a quick fitness test you can take at home to see if you're fit. A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
journey on tour What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
Bill Maher David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
An older couple on a boat in a picturesque body of water. As a new survey shows, being wealthier does make you happier. If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
John Melfi and his wife, Jackie What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years

Keep Reading

A collage of photos of Iceland adventures.

Knocking Around Iceland’s Adventure Coast
A THC seltzer being poured into a glass

How Cannabis Saved Minnesota Craft Beer
The Toyota Mirai, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, next to its hydrogen port. We tested and reviewed the 2023 model.

The Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Is the Future
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background

The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
a collage of the best rain boots for men on a grey rainy background

The Best Rain Boots for Men Are Splash-Proof Perfection
weighted blankets on a purple background

Everything You Need to Know About Weighted Blankets
Almond Blossoms in Merced, California

Superblooms Vary, But You Can Rely on Merced Almond Blossoms
The inside of a Vonlane bus, what the Texas company calls a "private jet on wheels"

Traveling in Texas? Hop Aboard Vonlane, the “Private Jet on Wheels.”
Atlantis Paradise Island

Let’s Put the Bahamas Back on Your To-Visit List

Trending

Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
Products of the Week: Sonos Stereo Speakers, Kung Fu-Inspired Nikes and More
How Many New Pro Sports Leagues Can We Possibly Have?