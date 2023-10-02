InsideHook
Food & Drink | October 2, 2023

Celebrate National Coffee Day With Deals on Beans, Machines and More

It's the last day to shop Seattle Coffee Gear's tiered sale

A Breville drip coffee maker and a bag of Stumptown coffee
Hurry, sale ends today.
SCG/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Happy October. Fall is officially here, so we’re back to brewing our coffee at home. Everyone knows summer is for going out and grabbing an overpriced iced coffee from Starbucks every morning. In fall and winter, however, we transition back into our sacred at-home brew routines, with our fancy coffee beans, expert-approved machines and other accessories that make our mornings a little easier.

However, if you need a coffee restock or want to level up your machinery, now’s the perfect time because Seattle Coffee Gear, the leading retailer of coffee equipment and beans, is throwing a pretty insane sale in honor of National Coffee Day. You can save on some of our favorite and expert-recommended espresso machines, coffee makers and grinders, along with 15% off on a variety of coffee beans. Plus, the more you spend the more you save with the brand’s tiered sale:

  • $30 off $299+ with code TAKE30
  • $60 off $499+ with code TAKE60
  • $90 off $699+ with code TAKE90

Below, we’ve highlighted some can’t-miss coffee deals, but you can shop the entire sale — which ends today! — here.

Breville Barista Express
Breville Barista Express

For the adventurous person looking to step into the world of at-home espresso, Breville’s Barista Express is the perfect place to start. Equipped with a 16-setting conical burr grinder that is built right into the machine, it’s a great option to avoid having to invest in a separate grinder.

Buy Here : $900$720
Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker
Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker

One of the best-reviewed drip models, the Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker features a number of customizable settings and a 60-ounce stainless-steel thermal carafe for keeping coffee piping hot all-day

Buy Here : $330$264
Spinn Pro Coffee Maker
Spinn Pro Coffee Maker

The Spinn uses precision grinding and water blending techniques for a better cup of coffee, espresso or americano.

Buy Here : $999$799
Primula Cold Brew Glass Carafe System
Primula Cold Brew Glass Carafe System

Maybe you’re not finished drinking iced coffee just yet. Whipping up cold brew at home has never been easier with this affordable system from Primula.

Buy Here : $35$30
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Holler Mountain
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Holler Mountain

There’s a reason third-wave coffee stalwarts have spread from Portland to grocery stores across the U.S. (and was purchased by Peet’s Coffee), and despite their current ubiquity, their beans haven’t let us down yet. Use code COFFEELOVE to take 15% off.

Buy Here : $17$14

All the Deals

