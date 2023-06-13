InsideHook
The Best Gifts for the Pizza Lover in Your Life

P-I-Z-Z-A

Brightland pizza oil, a pizza from Goldbelly and Solo Stove's backyard pizza oven, some of the best gifts to give the pizza lover in your life
Time to elevate your pizza game with these products.
Courtesy of brands/InsideHook
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Gimme pizza. It’s not just the title of the iconic singalong from the straight-to-VHS 1995 film You’re Invited to Mary Kate and Ashley’s Sleepover Party, but probably what your pizza-obsessed buddy is thinking whenever you ask them what they want for their birthday/holiday/special occasion. 

You could obviously just send them a pie from their favorite pizzeria — or you could gift them something a tad more thoughtful and long-lasting. Something that’ll elevate their pizza game for many dinners, date nights and backyard BBQs to come.

From our favorite at-home pizza ovens to zesty olive oils perfect for crust dunking, there is an ever-growing library of cookware, complementary condiments, cookbooks and more that make for practical, personal gifts.

We’ve abridged that lengthy selection of at-home pizza-making kits, pizza stones and hot sauces to put on your pizza, and decided these 12 items below are the best gifts you can give to the pizza lover in your life. (Or just gift them to yourself, we know you love that cheesy goodness too.)

Brightland Pizza Oil
Brightland Pizza Oil

With this deliciously zesty artisanal olive oil infused with jalapeños, garlic, oregano, and basil, they’ll have the best pizza game in town.

Buy it now : $32
LloydPans Kitchenware Aluminum Pizza Pan
LloydPans Kitchenware Aluminum Pizza Pan

At just over $40, this pan is a very affordable way to elevate your home pizza game. Rather than chasing extremely high temperatures and rapid cooking times, you can embrace styles of pizza that are well-suited to the constraints of your home oven.

Buy Here : $41
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

If they’re looking for that perfect Neapolitan crust — thin, chewy, airy on the edges with leopard-spotted charring on the bottom — this bring the heat to achieve that.

Buy Here : $599
Balmuda Toaster
Balmuda Toaster

It may look like your run-of-the-mill toaster oven, but what sets this Japanese appliance apart is the steam. Before starting, you must pour a small amount of water into a funnel in the top, which will be turned into steam to facilitate a toasting process that provides a crisp exterior without burning and while retaining the interior fluffiness. Toast, pizza, pastries, it’s all fair game. Oh, and it can act as a regular oven as well with temperature settings from 350 to 450 degrees.

Buy Here : $299
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

They have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and their favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, holy basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential summer pizza party candle.

Buy Here : $58
Pizzeria Bianco Wood Fired Pizzas Bestseller 4-Pack
Pizzeria Bianco Wood Fired Pizzas Bestseller 4-Pack

Pizzeria Bianco is a small, Phoenix-based pizzeria nationally revered for its award-winning wood-fired pizzas. But they don’t have to travel all the way to Arizona to taste what many critics call the best pizza in America. You can just send them four of Chef Chris Bianco’s best-selling pizzas via Goldbelly.

Buy Here : $130
Boska Ceramic Pizza Stone
Boska Ceramic Pizza Stone

A pizza stone should, honestly, be a staple in everyone’s kitchen, but especially the pizza-obsessed’s kitchen. The stone mimics the effects of cooking pizza in a brick oven, reaching levels of high heat your regular stove can’t and absorbing moisture due to the porous nature of ceramic, resulting in a pizza with a much crispier crust.

Buy Here : $50
Verve Culture Homemade Pizza Bundle
Verve Culture Homemade Pizza Bundle

Making pizza at home has never been easier, thanks to Verve Culture’s authentic pizza-making bundle that features all the essentials. Includes a sturdy serving board, sharp-edged pizza slicer, a bag of soft wheat flour (from Italy) and a spreadable pizza sauce made from 100% Italian tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Buy Here : $50
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

A beginner-friendly, backyard pizza oven that makes creating wood-fired pizzas as much fun as eating them. Also, Solo Stove’s unique dual fuel option allows the use of both wood and propane.

Buy Here : $520$400
Made In Pizza Steel
Made In Pizza Steel

This artisan-made pizza steel looks a bit different than most. With a whopping 86 perforations, Made In’s sturdy Carbon Steel plate allows for optimum airflow when baking, yielding grade-A pies with perfectly crisp, brown crust every single time.

Buy Here : $49
Melinda’s Pizza Hot Sauce
Melinda’s Pizza Hot Sauce

Slice missing some excitement? A few dabs of this flavorful crushed red pepper hot sauce should do the trick. And it’s not just perfect on pizza — Melinda’s Pizza Hot Sauce gives any red sauce dish an added zhuzh.

Buy Here : $8
Salad Pizza Wine: And Many More Good Things from Elena
Salad Pizza Wine: And Many More Good Things from Elena

A vibrant take on Italian cooking, Salad Pizza Wine is filled with over 115 exciting yet easy-to-conquer recipes, including some very cool, and very delicious, pizza dishes of course.

Buy Here : $30

