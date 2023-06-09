Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve rounded up 19 great booze-related gifts for Father’s Day. Everything’s here, from an outstanding Scotch to an equally outstanding Old Fashioned cocktail kit. No matter your liquor preference or your budget, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve also put together guides to luxury gifts, style giftsand even some budget-friendly options. Sit back, crack open a bottle of your finest, take a sip and pick up something new.

The Best Booze Gifts for Father’s Day

Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 12th Edition Schwarzwald Dry Gin Every year, we wait with baited breath for Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut, when the makers of the German spirit search for the perfect 48th ingredient to add to their already-perfect gin. This year’s addition was Woodruff, sourced from the distillery’s home in the Black Forest, which gives the gin right top notes of cinnamon and vanilla. For the Martini or G&T loving dad, this bottle is unparalleled. Caskers : $80

Tullibardine Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky In partnership with Tullibardine Show Dad he’s a treasure with Pure Highland gold, aka Tullibardine whisky, so nicknamed for the ancient Ochil Hills the family-owned Scottish distillery sources its water from — the same hills that were once famously mined for the shiny stuff. Today, Tullibardine stands for traditionally distilled, passionately crafted single malt. The U.S.-exclusive Artisan expression is fully aged in ex-bourbon casks for a smooth, subtly sweet whisky that any dad worth his weight in gold would surely appreciate. Buy Here

Riedel Nick & Nora Glasses Speaking of Martinis, the classic cocktail’s most iconic enthusiasts — Nick and Nora from the 1934 film The Thin Man — loved the drink so much, they named a glass after the characters. Riedel’s Nick & Nora glass is as elegant as it gets, and it’s perfect for sipping Martinis, Manhattans and anything else you might typically serve in a coupe (so long as the drink isn’t too big). Amazon : $35

Cuisinart Private Reserve 16-Bottle Wine Cellar Not everyone is lucky enough to have a wine fridge built into their kitchen island. But those with smaller spaces and smaller bottle collections should also be able to enjoy a perfectly chilled glass whenever the mood strikes. Cuisinart’s 16-bottle wine cellar is built for countertops and features a dual-zone thermoelectric cooling system so dad can keep his reds, rosés and whites at the perfect temps. Sur La Table : $925 $500

Ilegal Mezcal Añejo Maybe your dad is already a fan of agave spirits. Or perhaps he’s a whiskey or cognac drinker who wants to expand his horizons. No matter his palate, one thing’s for certain — he’ll probably love Ilegal’s Añejo Mezcal, which has been aged for 13 months in a combination of new and used American oak. The wood gives the mezcal a rich, chocolatey flavor, perfect for sipping neat or mixing into an Old Fashioned. Drizly : $100

Seedlip Trio If your dad is like a lot of people these days, he might be experimenting with low- and no-abv drinks occasionally. As the first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, Seedlip has some great cocktails in their archives, which he can try out at home with this trio of all three expressions. Gift this set then have dad mix you a Seedlip Martini or Seedlip Spice Spritz next time you’re together. Amazon : $90

Maison Balzac Amber Coucou Jug It really doesn’t get sleeker than this. Maison Balzac’s Coucou Jug is hand-crafted from amber borosilicate glass and has a faceted design that adds an elegant, modern touch to any tabletop. If dad loves to mix up cocktails when he entertains, this acts as the perfect vessel so guests can help themselves. By him a set of the Coucou Tall Glasses for bonus points. Nordstrom : $149

DAOU Soul of a Lion Hailing from the Adelaida District of Paso Robles (the grapes are planted at an elevation of 2,200 feet on a 212-acre mountaintop), this marks the 10th anniversary of the Soul of a Lion annual release. Named in honor of the father of vineyard co-proprietors (and brothers) Georges and Daniel Daou, this Cabernet Sauvignon features notes of black cherry, raspberry, dark chocolate, cassis and a hint of minerality and oak. Wine Enthusiast gave it a nearly perfect (97) score — it’s a standout and full of complexity and depth. Drizly : $150

Aged & Ore Travel Decanter Dad (or you) can bring 500ml of a favorite booze on the road in this cool and classy hand-blown decanter, which is nestled in a stainless steel case that’s double-wall vacuum insulated to keep things at the proper temp, hot or cold. And that case doubles as two tumblers. Huckberry : $58

Goode Co. Chocolate Bourbon Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie A chocolate pecan pie infused with spirits from Milam & Green Distillery, this spirited dessert arrives (if you pay a bit extra) in an iconic wooden box that “captures the essence of Texas.” Gold Belly : $75

Stanley Milestones Hip Flask Honoring its 110-year anniversary, Stanley released three limited-edition flasks inspired by designs from the 1920s, 1940s and 1960s — so tailor it to dad’s age. These pocket-sized flasks feature a wide smouth and leakproof cap. Stanley : $43

Flaviar Grilled & Distilled Box Co-created with six-time World Barbecue Champion BBQ pitmaster Tuffy Ston, this whiskey-and-BBQ bundle features 10 whiskey samples, a cookbook, a spice rub, BBQ sauce, a rocks glass and a free year’s membership to Flaviar (which gets you free shipping on more whiskey). Caskers : $225 $199

Beachbum Berry’s Sippin’ SafarI: 10th Anniversary Edition Learn the history of Tiki cocktails and get some of the finest recipes from an expanded version of this classic drinks tome, written and curated by vintage drinks expert Jeff “Beachbum” Berry (who The New York Times once called the “Indiana Jones of Tiki drinks”). Cocktail Kingdom : $33

Viski 55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker Sure, there are other ways to create cool ice sphere, but how many of them would you proudly display in your kitchen? Viski’s ice ball maker uses gravity and the conductivity of aluminum to turn a solid ice chunk into a perfect sphere. (If you’d prefer dad make clear ice, we’ve also got a book for you). Huckberry : $250

Negroni Cocktail Poster Sandgrain’s artwork is minimalist beauty, allowing the typeface, simple shapes and color to tell a story. Like the story of a classic cocktail, printed with a giclée fine art process on thick artisan paper with a matte finish. Frame not included — but we have some suggestions on how to do that simply. Huckberry : $56

Cut Above Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit There’s a joy to the art of making drinks, even if you’re not currently imbibing. So you can still find happiness (and flavor) with this non-alc kit from Cut Above, which features the brand’s “whiskey” plus an ice mold, Cheeky simple syrup, garnishes and non-alcoholic orange bitters. Plus … if you have leftovers, there’s no saying you can’t use your own stash to make a drink? Cut Above : $55

Roscioli Italian Wine Club The leather brand Moore & Giles, now celebrating its 90th year, has created the quintessential bottle opener. Crafted from hand-forged iron and a hand-stitched Italian veg-tanned leather, this one’ll look better over time. Join The Roscioli Italian Wine Club

The Morning Dram Coffee: The Barrel Aged Box Set Coffee beans for spirits fans from the owner of NYC’s The Flatiron Room, this set features four bags of specialty beans aged in freshly-emptied spirits barrels, including Scotch, rye, bourbon and American Single Malt. There’s no booze here, but nobody said you couldn’t add a little to your daily java habit. The Morning Dram Coffee : $99

Sailor Jerry Ironside BBQ Sauce Sailor Jerry teamed up with the Texas-based, veteran-owned business Grill Your Ass Off to create this barbecue sauce, crafted with 92-proof Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. Figure it to be smooth, spicy, sweet and smoky treat. Bonus: Half the profits benefit The Independence Fund, a 501c3 non-profit committed to restoring the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual independence of our nation’s veterans. Grill Your Ass Off : $15 $13

Modern Saddle Bottle Opener The leather brand Moore & Giles, now celebrating its 90th year, has created the quintessential bottle opener. Crafted from hand-forged iron and a hand-stitched Italian veg-tanned leather, this one’ll look better over time. Moore & Giles : $120