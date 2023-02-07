The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
Get your tickets for Billy Joel, The Killers and Lil Wayne
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone.
Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now through the end of May. Get your tickets before they sell out.
Bruce Springsteen at American Airlines Center (Dallas) on Feb. 10, Toyota Center (Houston) on Feb. 14 and Moody Theater (Austin) on Feb. 16
There are some not-terribly priced tickets available on resellers, FWIW.
John Mellencamp at Majestic Theater (San Antonio) on Feb. 26, Bass Concert Hall (Austin) on Feb. 28 and Texas Trust CU Theater (Grand Prairie) on March 1
You already know all the words.
Muse at Toyota Center (Houston) on March 2 and Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) on March 3
Everyone loves a good synchronized light show.
Buddy Guy at Moody Theater (Austin) March 3-4, 713 Music Hall (Houston) March 5 and the Majestic (Dallas) on March 8
You don’t want to miss Buddy’s self-proclaimed “damn right farewell tour.”
Silversun Pickups at Aztec Theater (San Antonio) on March 4, Tannahill’s Tavern (Fort Worth) on March 5 and House of Blues Dallas on March 6
Twenty years later, the alt-rockers are still going strong.
Carrie Underwood at American Airlines Center (Dallas) on March 8
Carrie’s got pipes.
SZA at American Airlines Center (Dallas) on March 10
You’ve seen the album cover, now see the show.
A Flock of Seagulls at Echo Lounge (Dallas) on March 10 and Tannahill’s Tavern (Fort Worth) on March 11
It’s a nostalgic trip back to the ‘80s.
Lil Wayne at Clayton’s Beach Bar (South Padre Island) on March 11
Channel your inner spring breaker.
Reverend Horton Heat at Trees (Dallas) on March 11
Have a religious experience.
SXSW Music Festival (Austin) March 13-18
The annual festival brings hundreds of bands to town, from Chiiild to Killer Mike.
Vance Joy at Moody Theater (Austin) on March 21
“Joy” is right there in the name.
The Killers at Toyota Center (Houston) on March 25
Give karaoke a break, and let the pros sing “Mr. Brightside.”
Luke Combs at AT&T Stadium (Arlington) on March 25
A chance to break out your cowboy boots.
Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium (Arlington), March 31 – April 2
You can’t let allegations of antitrust violations derail a good show.
Citing High Ticket Prices, Long-Running Springsteen Fanzine Backstreets Announces Closure
It's the end of a 43-year-long run
Depeche Mode at AT&T Center (San Antonio) on April 2
See your own personal Jesus.
Journey with TOTO at AT&T Center (San Antonio) on April 4
Don’t stop believing, but do bless the rains down in Africa.
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium (Arlington) on April 8
Two icons, one stage.
Lyle Lovett at the Majestic Theater (Dallas), April 13 – 15
Seeing Lyle in Texas is like reaching peak Texas.
Willie Nelson with ZZ Top at Whitewater Amphitheater (New Braunfels) April 14-15
Celebrate legends and beards.
Lil Wayne at Stubbs BBQ (Austin) on May 4
Lil Wayne plus barbecue? Yes, please.
Santana at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas) on May 6 and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (The Woodlands) on May 7
Santana is still “smooth” after all these years.
Ed Sheeran at AT&T Stadium (Arlington) on May 6 and NRG Stadium (Houston) on May 13
Because he’s in love with the shape of you.
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Alamo Dome (San Antonio) on May 17 and Minute Maid Park (Houston) on May 25
Another brand proving that age is just a state of mind.
They Might Be Giants at House of Blues Dallas on May 19, House of Blues Houston on May 20 and Moody Theater (Austin) on May 21.
They might be giants, but they will put on a good show.
This article was featured in the InsideHook Texas newsletter. Sign up now for more from the Lone Star State.
Most Popular
Recommended
Suggested for you