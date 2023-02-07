InsideHook
Culture | February 7, 2023 7:00 am

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

Get your tickets for Billy Joel, The Killers and Lil Wayne

Catch these upcoming performances in venues large and small
Catch these upcoming performances in venues large and small
Getty
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. 

Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now through the end of May. Get your tickets before they sell out.

Bruce Springsteen at American Airlines Center (Dallas) on Feb. 10, Toyota Center (Houston) on Feb. 14 and Moody Theater (Austin) on Feb. 16

There are some not-terribly priced tickets available on resellers, FWIW. 

John Mellencamp at Majestic Theater (San Antonio) on Feb. 26, Bass Concert Hall (Austin) on Feb. 28 and Texas Trust CU Theater (Grand Prairie) on March 1

You already know all the words.

Muse at Toyota Center (Houston) on March 2 and Dickies Arena (Fort Worth) on March 3

Everyone loves a good synchronized light show.

Buddy Guy at Moody Theater (Austin) March 3-4, 713 Music Hall (Houston) March 5 and the Majestic (Dallas) on March 8

You don’t want to miss Buddy’s self-proclaimed “damn right farewell tour.” 

Silversun Pickups at Aztec Theater (San Antonio) on March 4, Tannahill’s Tavern (Fort Worth) on March 5 and House of Blues Dallas on March 6 

Twenty years later, the alt-rockers are still going strong.

Carrie Underwood at American Airlines Center (Dallas) on March 8

Carrie’s got pipes.

SZA at American Airlines Center (Dallas) on March 10

You’ve seen the album cover, now see the show.

A Flock of Seagulls at Echo Lounge (Dallas) on March 10 and Tannahill’s Tavern (Fort Worth) on March 11

It’s a nostalgic trip back to the ‘80s.

Lil Wayne at Clayton’s Beach Bar (South Padre Island) on March 11

Channel your inner spring breaker.

Reverend Horton Heat at Trees (Dallas) on March 11

Have a religious experience.

SXSW Music Festival (Austin) March 13-18

The annual festival brings hundreds of bands to town, from Chiiild to Killer Mike. 

Vance Joy at Moody Theater (Austin) on March 21

“Joy” is right there in the name.

The Killers at Toyota Center (Houston) on March 25

Give karaoke a break, and let the pros sing “Mr. Brightside.”

Luke Combs at AT&T Stadium (Arlington) on March 25

A chance to break out your cowboy boots.

Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium (Arlington), March 31 – April 2

You can’t let allegations of antitrust violations derail a good show.

Citing High Ticket Prices, Long-Running Springsteen Fanzine Backstreets Announces Closure
Citing High Ticket Prices, Long-Running Springsteen Fanzine Backstreets Announces Closure

It's the end of a 43-year-long run

Depeche Mode at AT&T Center (San Antonio) on April 2

See your own personal Jesus.

Journey with TOTO at AT&T Center (San Antonio) on April 4

Don’t stop believing, but do bless the rains down in Africa.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium (Arlington) on April 8

Two icons, one stage.

Lyle Lovett at the Majestic Theater (Dallas), April 13 – 15

Seeing Lyle in Texas is like reaching peak Texas.

Willie Nelson with ZZ Top at Whitewater Amphitheater (New Braunfels) April 14-15

Celebrate legends and beards.

Lil Wayne at Stubbs BBQ (Austin) on May 4

Lil Wayne plus barbecue? Yes, please.

Santana at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas) on May 6 and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (The Woodlands) on May 7

Santana is still “smooth” after all these years.

Ed Sheeran at AT&T Stadium (Arlington) on May 6 and NRG Stadium (Houston) on May 13

Because he’s in love with the shape of you.

Red Hot Chili Peppers at Alamo Dome (San Antonio) on May 17 and Minute Maid Park (Houston) on May 25

Another brand proving that age is just a state of mind.

They Might Be Giants at House of Blues Dallas on May 19, House of Blues Houston on May 20 and Moody Theater (Austin) on May 21.

They might be giants, but they will put on a good show.

More Like This

Lockhart wings
The Made-in-Texas Super Bowl Spread to Order for the Big Game
Mayakoba Coastline
Mayakoba Is a Grown-Up Vacation Spot Just South of Cancún
Grand Seafood Platter
How to Build the Perfect Seafood Tower

Most Popular

Diff'rent Strokes in 1983: Conrad Bain as Philip Drummond, Gary Coleman as Arnold Jackson, Todd Bridges as Willis Jackson, Dana Plato Kimberly Drummond How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
a collage of EDC pocket knives on a brown steel background The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Chris Evans in the movie Knives Out wearing a white fisherman sweater on a blue toned background The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
a large pickle next to a cornichon on a gradient purple background What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Kyrie Irving is booed against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Could Kyrie Irving Go to Lakers After Asking Nets Trade to Trade Him?

Recommended

Suggested for you

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Could Kyrie Irving Go to Lakers After Asking Nets Trade to Trade Him?

Keep Reading

a bunch of wines, beers and cheese on a wooden background

Does Wine or Beer Pair Better With Cheese?
Older women pop culture sexuality

It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
Watching television. Sports bar or local pub. Football, food, beer. The best places to watch the Super Bowl in NYC that aren't traditional sports bars.

The Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl (That Aren’t Traditional Sports Bars)
Exterior of the Beverly Hills Hotel

A Five-Star Hotel Concierge on What to Do, See and Eat in Beverly Hills
Bears from the resort's vintage sign are being re-homed across the property

Sierra Nevada Resort, Beloved of the Rat Pack, Gets a New Look
Platters from Beautiful Rind

Chicago’s 7 Best Cheese-Centric Dining Experiences
Catch these upcoming performances in venues large and small

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
An illustration to depict the recent Nike collab with Netflix, featuring the Netflix logo on an orange Nike shoe box.

Netflix’s Nike Training Club Workouts Are Beautiful Chaos
someone standing in front of purple and green northern lights

How to Photograph the Northern Lights During the Solar Maximum

Trending

This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”
Review: Does M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Thrill?
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay
Aaron Rodgers to Kick Off Super Bowl Week Speaking at Astrology Workshop