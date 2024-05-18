Culture > Music

The Next Neil Young Archival Release Revisits the Early Days of Crazy Horse

"Early Daze" is due out in June

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 18, 2024 7:19 pm
Neil Young
Young Neil Young.
RB/Redferns

You may recall that last year, Neil Young and Crazy Horse played most of their album Ragged Glory in a small Toronto venue as part of a billionaire’s birthday celebration. For those who weren’t there to witness the event, Young subsequently released a live recording under the title Fu##in’ Up, and it’s gotten positive reviews thus far. It’s an interesting variation on a recurring theme for Young as of late, who’s opened up his archives to all sorts of lost and previously-unrealized projects. And, wouldn’t you know it, there’s another one of those on the way as well.

As Michael Galluci reports at Ultimate Classic Rock, June will see the release of Early Daze, a collection of Neil Young and Crazy Horse recordings from 1969. It’ll go on sale on June 28, 2024, and will be available as an LP, CD and digitally.

According to the album’s description, the version of Crazy Horse heard here consists of guitarist Danny Whitten, drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and keyboard player/percussionist Jack Nitzsche. Young’s archival series began in 2006 with the release of the album Live at the Fillmore East; this lineup can also be heard there.

This album’s version of “Dance Dance Dance” was previously released, but the other recordings heard here have not been. That includes versions of “Down By The River,” “Winterlong” and “Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown,” among others.

Young has made some of his most compelling music in tandem with Crazy Horse, and this album offers listeners a glimpse into some of their earliest work together. It’s yet another piece in one of the most enduring collaborations in rock history.

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

The InsideHook Newsletter.

