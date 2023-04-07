InsideHook
Culture | April 7, 2023 6:45 am

How to Celebrate Dyngus Day, a Lively, Post-Lenten Polish Celebration

Sausage and beer at 9:30 in the morning? Sign us up.

Fried potatoes with sausages, tomato on metal plate at table, unrecognizable people toasting with beer
The Monday after Easter is a big deal for some
Getty Images
By Jim Mumford @jim_cooks

It’s 9:30 a.m. In one hand, I’m holding a Polish sausage, and in the other, a light beer. And it’s not my first of either. I’m standing in a civic club in South Bend, Indiana, and there’s an 80s cover band playing in the background. I am chatting with a group of six people, one of which is a local mayoral candidate who is passionately explaining his multi-step approach to fix the traffic downtown, hoping to secure my vote. In the street, a red and white float idles by with a full polka band in tow. No, this isn’t some sort of whiskey fueled fever dream — this is Dyngus Day at its finest.

Dyngus Day is a centuries-old Polish holiday and post-Easter celebration. Dyngus, coming from the German word dingeier, meaning owed eggs, refers to the custom of hiding Easter eggs the day prior. This tradition was carried with the Polish immigrants that settled in cities like South Bend. What St. Patrick’s Day is to the Irish, Dyngus Day is to the Polish. Since 1920, this holiday has become a city-wide celebration in various places in upstate New York, Cleveland and South Bend where people celebrate Polish culture and politics.

It is tough to say how politics exactly weaved their way into the post-Lenten celebration, though one can assume local candidates took to the literal streets when campaigning, taking advantage of the celebrations and crowds. Today, Dyngus Day marks the beginning of the year’s political primary campaign season, drawing massive crowds and politicians. Names like Robert F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have all canvassed on Dyngus Day.

Where to Celebrate Polish Culture in Chicago
Where to Celebrate Polish Culture in Chicago

The city is better because of this hugely influential community — here’s how to celebrate it

For local businesses, Dyngus Day is massive. Rosanne K, a South Bend business owner, says the town all but shuts down. “Any business that isn’t a bar, restaurant or political hall will likely close early that day because everyone is downtown meeting politicians, drinking beer and eating sausage,” she says. 

Marybeth M, a local restaurateur who has been navigating the holiday for decades, also highlights that Dyngus Day is truly an inclusive and uplifting affair. “People are in good moods from partying all day,” she says. “You’ll see everyone celebrating, from business people in suits to students, all one in the same.”

A typical Dyngus Day celebration will go something like this: first, you’ll start the day around 8:00 a.m. in a Polish church like St. Hedwig for sausage, noodles, sweet and sour cabbage, pierogi and boiled eggs. Then, you’ll move on to a VFW, Conversation Hall or other dimly lit, wood-paneled room for kielbasa, beer and polka music. Finally, in-between listening to a local congressman speak and dodging the parade, you’ll likely find yourself at a tent party around downtown. Here you’ll enjoy, you guessed it, sausage, beer and more live music. The uniqueness of this celebration is not only the duration (you can and should make it an all-day affair), but the wonderful cocktail of heritage, food and politics. So, on April 10, if you’re in Northern Indiana, stop through South Bend for some sausage, civic discussions and the most eccentric party this side of the Atlantic.

More Like This

Everything You Need to Know About Buying, Cooking and Eating Better Sausage
Everything You Need to Know About Buying, Cooking and Eating Better Sausage
Platters from Beautiful Rind
Chicago’s 7 Best Cheese-Centric Dining Experiences
Beach against the sky in Michigan City
3 Weekend Getaways From Chicago That Require Less Than a Tank of Gas

Most Popular

Elders practicing radio taisō in Japan. Here's how to add the three-minute workout to your daily routine. The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4." How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
Maui How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
A man standing on a ladder, pruning a tree. How to Burn Calories All Day Without Working Out
Charlie Sheen as Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in "Major League" The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
How to Burn Calories All Day Without Working Out
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

The Masters logo on a yellow flag. August National Golf Club is receiving blowback from 9/11 families after allowing LIV Golf players to compete.

The New AI-Enhanced Features at The Masters, Explained
Crew teams training on a glittering lake.

How to Get a Rowing Workout Without a Rower
two Cadbury creme eggs on top of candy eggs

A Brief History of Cadbury Creme Eggs
The exterior of a jukebox

Is the Old-School Jukebox Poised for a Comeback?
"The Devil's Element"

Are We Overlooking the Dangers of Phosphorus Pollution?
KAIYO Cow Hollow Chicken Karaage and Waffle Brunch Menu Item

Kaiyo’s Alex Reccio Shares His Recipe for Fried Chicken and Waffles
"Thirty" Exuma Gallery courtesy of the exhibition's Co-Curator, Amaani Hepbur

This Bahamian Art Exhibition Shows the Nation’s True Face
Fried potatoes with sausages, tomato on metal plate at table, unrecognizable people toasting with beer

How to Celebrate Dyngus Day, a Lively, Post-Lenten Polish Celebration
Lead SurfX coach, J.D.

Follow Your Own “Endless Summer” with This Surfing Program in Costa Rica

Trending

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Ted Lasso’s Toxic Positivity, Explained
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well