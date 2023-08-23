InsideHook
Cooking | August 23, 2023 6:55 am

How to Make Indiana’s Beloved Pork Tenderloin Sandwich at Home

A food writer recalls the nostalgic childhood meal and provides a recipe for the fried delight

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Meat that's bigger than the bread is a must
Getty Images
By Jim Mumford @jim_cooks

One of my earliest memories as a kid growing up in Indiana was going to a local diner with my dad every weekend. We would always order the same thing — onion rings for the table and two “pork sandwiches.” These sandwiches would always make me laugh because they were, quite literally, bigger than my head. Yet, heroically, I always found a way to clean my plate. I carried my affinity for these sandwiches through my college years at Purdue University, where many a late night would be finished off at the famous Triple XXX diner eating a pork tenderloin sandwich. 

This sandwich is simplicity at its finest. Pork tenderloin is pounded extremely thin, coated in crackers or breadcrumbs and fried. The result is an ultra-savory cut that is often much wider than the bun it resides on, best paired with onion rings and a root beer float. The dish is unarguably inspired by the German wiener schnitzel, a thin, breaded and fried veal cutlet. In fact, the creation of the sandwich is attributed to Nick’s Kitchen in Huntington Indiana — founder Nick Freienstein is of German descent and started crafting his fare in the 1910s. Pork was swapped for veal, and the rest is delicious history.

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
The Best Sandwich in Every US State

The biased, subjective, official, unofficial guide to the best sandwiches in the country

Fast forward to modern times, and variants of this sandwich can be found all over the Midwest, especially in Indiana and Iowa. Most come just like the sandwich I enjoyed years ago, dressed with traditional burger toppings like onion, ketchup and pickles. Iowans tend to choose a mustard-pickle combo, while Hoosiers lean towards a lettuce, tomato and mayo lineup. Every diner, restaurant and bar seem to have their take on the classic, with one of the most popular being from Nine Irish Brothers, an Irish pub of all places.  

While I have long left the Hoosier state, my affinity for Indiana’s official state sandwich remains strong. Luckily for me, it’s incredibly easy to prepare at home. The secret, if there is one, is careful trimming of the meat and even pounding. If that isn’t your forte, don’t forget that most butchers and meat counters will happily do so for you.

Indiana Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Servings: 2

Ingredients
  • 2 pork tenderloins (about 1 to 1.5 pounds total)
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 2 cups crushed saltine crackers
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Hamburger buns or sandwich rolls
  • Optional toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, mayo, ketchup
Directions

    1. Trim any excess fat from the pork tenderloins and place them in-between two sheets of plastic wrap. Pound them gently with a meat mallet or rolling pin until they are about 1/2 inch thick. This will help tenderize the meat and ensure even cooking.

    2. In three separate shallow dishes, place the flour and salt in one, beat the eggs with milk in the second and mix the crackers with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper in the third.

    3. Dip each pork tenderloin into the flour, shaking off any excess. Then dip it into the egg mixture, making sure it’s coated on all sides. Finally, press the pork tenderloin into the crackers, ensuring it’s fully coated with the breading. Repeat with the second tenderloin.

    4. In a large skillet, add enough vegetable oil to cover the bottom of the pan by about 1/2 inch. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it reaches around 350°F (175°C). Carefully add the breaded pork tenderloins to the hot oil and fry for about 4-5 minutes per side or until they are golden brown and cooked through. You may need to fry them one at a time depending on the size of your skillet.

    5. Once cooked, remove the pork tenderloins from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil. Let cool slightly and place between a bun with your favorite toppings.

More Like This

It doesn't get saucier than Brasserie Laurel's Burger au Poivre.
The Messiest, Juiciest, Sauciest Burger You Can Make at Home
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich from Marlena
A Chicken Sandwich Recipe Worthy of Its Michelin-Starred Creator
Runza sandwich
Nebraska’s Cherished Runza: Is It a Sandwich?

Most Popular

Professor David Nutt holding a beaker in a science lab. Nutt says he's created a non-alc drink that replicates the buzz of booze Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
best waterproof watches for the beach hero The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger. A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
A man lying wake in bed. Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
The 50 States of Sandwiches The Best Sandwich in Every US State

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach
A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
The Best Sandwich in Every US State

Keep Reading

Nivada Grenchen X Analog:Shift Chronomaster 'Big Eye' Yachting Limited Edition/CITIZEN Promaster Sailhawk/TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper

The Best Yachting, Sailing and Regatta Watches
A man practicing mat Pilates in order to elongate his spine.

The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”
The city of Hong Kong as seen from up high, overlooking the water, skyscrapers and hotels below

The 6 Best Hotels in Hong Kong, From Historic Stays to Zen Hideaways
tequila manhattan on a wooden table

6 Strong and Stirred Tequila Cocktails To Make at Home
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

How to Make Indiana’s Beloved Pork Tenderloin Sandwich at Home
Recovery Slides Hero with colorful background and three slides

The Best Recovery Slides for Men
Beginner Running hero

The Best Men’s Running Gear for Beginners
Best Energy Gels Hero

The Best Running Gels to Fuel Your Workouts
An artistically blurry photo of runners' legs zooming by in a race.

How to Prevent the Most Common Running Injuries

Trending

We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
Ford Calls Out Porsche and Lamborghini Goes Electric at Monterey Car Week
The Best Practices for Improving Your “Cardio Recovery”
Could Handwritten Letters Fix the “Male Friendship Recession”?
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control