Food52’s Smartly Designed Kitchenware Gets a Rare Discount

We believe the perfect piece of kitchenware should be dependable, durable and look really good on a countertop. Too often, though, we have to sacrifice beauty for brawn or take the gamble on a sexy-looking piece of cookware we saw on Instagram and risk finding out it doesn’t perform. If you find yourself stuck in a similar conundrum, we’ve found a solution: Food52.

If you’re unfamiliar with the platform, Food52 is a destination for kitchen and home enthusiasts. Beyond its curated shop, the site offers food and drink recipes, a newsletter, video content and more. In 2013, Food52 launched its e-commerce shop which now spans home goods, kitchen appliances and pantry items from little-known artisans and household name brands. Five years later the site launched its own product line — Five Two — created in part by members of the Food52 community. From collapsible over-the-sink drying racks to a cutting board with a phone slot, each item from Food52’s in-house line is creatively and thoughtfully designed for easy cooking, cleaning and hosting.

Food52’s ongoing sale section is a great source for discounted home and kitchenware, but that’s about where the deals typically end. The platform is a little skimpy on sitewide sales, which is why their current promotion is one you don’t wanna miss.

Now until 3/27, Food52 is running a rare Spring Refresh Sale where customers will receive an additional 20% off all sale items with promo code SPRING, saving you up to 60% off in total. The sale includes discounts on staple kitchenware like the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron, plus Food52 exclusives, products for the Five Two line and some items that haven’t been on sale in the past.

