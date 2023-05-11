InsideHook
10 Last-Minute Bottles of Wine to Gift Mom for Mother’s Day

A bottle of vino is always appropriate

There’s something here to please every palate.
It’s the very last minute, and you still haven’t bought your mom something for Mother’s Day. But don’t worry because I’m in the same boat, which is why I put together a list of some excellent wines that will be in your mom’s hands by Sunday. Whether she loves to toast with bubbly or prefers a velvety red, there’s something here to please every palate.

Not only is Telmont pioneering sustainability efforts in France’s Champagne region, but their bubbly is undeniably one of our favorites. The Réserve Brut is a crowd-pleaser that’s perfect for celebrating mom on her special day.

Buy Here : $68
Languedoc is the South-of-France region you should know about, and this organic, easy-drinking chardonnay delivers all the sunny vibes with pleasantly tart and citrusy flavors.  

Buy Here : $16
Sicilian wines, especially those from Mount Etna, are really special because the volcanic soil makes for high-acid wines with a stunning minerality. This crisp bottle has a medium body and is perfect for drinking with shellfish and veggie dishes.

Buy Here : $37
This is my Mom’s personal favorite, and now I’m a devoted fan. It’s crisp, citrusy and perfect to pour anytime, anywhere. I think your mom will like it, too.

Buy Here : $14
For the mom who can’t get enough of kombucha, this funky, sour orange will be her new favorite sipper. And it comes in a liter bottle, to boot.

Buy Here : $20
If your mom is always taking her rosé on the go, grab her a four-pack of Ramona for her next outing. This lightly sparkling blend of montepulciano and sangiovese grapes is one of my favorite warm-weather thirst quenchers.

Buy Here : $5
I’ll never turn down a Provence rosé, as they call to mind lazy lunches spent seaside and summer rooftop soirees. Château Minuty is one of the region’s most well-known wineries, and when its Prestige Rosé is paired with oysters, it will transport you straight to le Midi.

Buy Here : $30
We’ve already praised Las Jaras for being celebrity wine done right, and it remains one of our favorites to both sip and gift. Tell mom to chill this red before enjoying it with charred meats at her next backyard barbecue. 

Buy Here : $30
Zuccardi wines are some of our absolute favorites right now, and this particular Malbec drinks well above its price point. Tell your mom to throw this in her favorite decanter to best enjoy its juicy, herbal flavors.

Buy Here : $20
There are many words to describe this Paso Robles red, but luscious is the one that comes to mind first. It’s bursting with juicy fruit flavors like plum and blackberry, and it plays very nicely with food — but can be sipped solo, too.

Buy Here : $19

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
a stage photo of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress in a bedroom

Biohackers Rejoice: The Smartest Mattress We’ve Ever Tested Is $100 Off
a collage of easy mens suits on a gradient background

16 Lightweight Suits for Summer, All Under $1,000
Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Mother's Day 2023

Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale for Up to $100 Off

