10 Last-Minute Bottles of Wine to Gift Mom for Mother’s Day
A bottle of vino is always appropriate
It’s the very last minute, and you still haven’t bought your mom something for Mother’s Day. But don’t worry because I’m in the same boat, which is why I put together a list of some excellent wines that will be in your mom’s hands by Sunday. Whether she loves to toast with bubbly or prefers a velvety red, there’s something here to please every palate.
Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut
Not only is Telmont pioneering sustainability efforts in France’s Champagne region, but their bubbly is undeniably one of our favorites. The Réserve Brut is a crowd-pleaser that’s perfect for celebrating mom on her special day.
Domaine Rimbert Blànc Bino
Languedoc is the South-of-France region you should know about, and this organic, easy-drinking chardonnay delivers all the sunny vibes with pleasantly tart and citrusy flavors.
Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna Bianco
Sicilian wines, especially those from Mount Etna, are really special because the volcanic soil makes for high-acid wines with a stunning minerality. This crisp bottle has a medium body and is perfect for drinking with shellfish and veggie dishes.
Oyster Bay New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
This is my Mom’s personal favorite, and now I’m a devoted fan. It’s crisp, citrusy and perfect to pour anytime, anywhere. I think your mom will like it, too.
Gulp Hablo Orange Wine
For the mom who can’t get enough of kombucha, this funky, sour orange will be her new favorite sipper. And it comes in a liter bottle, to boot.
Ramona Dry Sparkling Rosé
If your mom is always taking her rosé on the go, grab her a four-pack of Ramona for her next outing. This lightly sparkling blend of montepulciano and sangiovese grapes is one of my favorite warm-weather thirst quenchers.
Château Minuty Prestige Rosé
I’ll never turn down a Provence rosé, as they call to mind lazy lunches spent seaside and summer rooftop soirees. Château Minuty is one of the region’s most well-known wineries, and when its Prestige Rosé is paired with oysters, it will transport you straight to le Midi.
Las Jaras Wines Glou Glou
We’ve already praised Las Jaras for being celebrity wine done right, and it remains one of our favorites to both sip and gift. Tell mom to chill this red before enjoying it with charred meats at her next backyard barbecue.
Santa Julia El Burro Natural Malbec 2022
Zuccardi wines are some of our absolute favorites right now, and this particular Malbec drinks well above its price point. Tell your mom to throw this in her favorite decanter to best enjoy its juicy, herbal flavors.
Maddalena 2020 Merlot
There are many words to describe this Paso Robles red, but luscious is the one that comes to mind first. It’s bursting with juicy fruit flavors like plum and blackberry, and it plays very nicely with food — but can be sipped solo, too.
