10 Last-Minute Bottles of Wine to Gift Mom for Mother’s Day

It’s the very last minute, and you still haven’t bought your mom something for Mother’s Day. But don’t worry because I’m in the same boat, which is why I put together a list of some excellent wines that will be in your mom’s hands by Sunday. Whether she loves to toast with bubbly or prefers a velvety red, there’s something here to please every palate.

Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut Not only is Telmont pioneering sustainability efforts in France’s Champagne region, but their bubbly is undeniably one of our favorites. The Réserve Brut is a crowd-pleaser that’s perfect for celebrating mom on her special day. Buy Here : $68

Domaine Rimbert Blànc Bino Languedoc is the South-of-France region you should know about, and this organic, easy-drinking chardonnay delivers all the sunny vibes with pleasantly tart and citrusy flavors. Buy Here : $16

Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna Bianco Sicilian wines, especially those from Mount Etna, are really special because the volcanic soil makes for high-acid wines with a stunning minerality. This crisp bottle has a medium body and is perfect for drinking with shellfish and veggie dishes. Buy Here : $37

Gulp Hablo Orange Wine For the mom who can’t get enough of kombucha, this funky, sour orange will be her new favorite sipper. And it comes in a liter bottle, to boot. Buy Here : $20

Ramona Dry Sparkling Rosé If your mom is always taking her rosé on the go, grab her a four-pack of Ramona for her next outing. This lightly sparkling blend of montepulciano and sangiovese grapes is one of my favorite warm-weather thirst quenchers. Buy Here : $5

Château Minuty Prestige Rosé I’ll never turn down a Provence rosé, as they call to mind lazy lunches spent seaside and summer rooftop soirees. Château Minuty is one of the region’s most well-known wineries, and when its Prestige Rosé is paired with oysters, it will transport you straight to le Midi. Buy Here : $30

Santa Julia El Burro Natural Malbec 2022 Zuccardi wines are some of our absolute favorites right now, and this particular Malbec drinks well above its price point. Tell your mom to throw this in her favorite decanter to best enjoy its juicy, herbal flavors. Buy Here : $20

Maddalena 2020 Merlot There are many words to describe this Paso Robles red, but luscious is the one that comes to mind first. It’s bursting with juicy fruit flavors like plum and blackberry, and it plays very nicely with food — but can be sipped solo, too. Buy Here : $19