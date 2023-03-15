InsideHook
Booze | March 15, 2023 5:52 am

Review: McConnell’s Is an Ideal $30 Irish Whiskey

Launched in 1776, the recently revived Belfast distillery offers up two excellent five-year expressions

A bottle and a glass of McConnell's Irish Whisky on a bar top
Yes, McConnell's spells its Irish whiskey without the "e" (whisky)
McConnell's
By Kirk Miller

What we’re drinking: McConnell’s Irish Whisky and Sherry Cask Finish

Where they’re from: First established in 1776 in Belfast, Ireland, McConnell’s is the first recorded Irish whisky brand. After a 90-year layoff, the distillery was recently revived.

Why we’re drinking these: You may have heard, Irish whiskey is hot right now. And as the industry grows, new distilleries are popping up all over the country.

But none, oddly, in Belfast. “Belfast and Irish whiskey have quite a historic relationship,” says Connor Fitzpatrick, McConnell’s global brand ambassador. “At one point the city produced more Irish whiskey than any other city. But today, there are zero distilleries there. We’re hoping to be the first in 90 years.”

The 40 Best Irish Whiskeys for 2023
The 40 Best Irish Whiskeys for 2023

There’s an option for every St. Patrick’s Day drinker (or for any other day)

While the distillery is being built — it’ll be housed in a former prison that closed when the Troubles ended (“We wanted to take a symbol of that time and flip in on its head, do something positive,” says Fitzpatrick) and should be open by year’s end — the revived McConnell’s is sourcing and blending their whiskies. 

And there’s nothing wrong with that (the company is using its own barrels and recipe). Plus, McConnell’s is releasing products with a minimum of five years of maturation and keeping prices ridiculously low. 

So, can an Irish whiskey that you can find for as little as $25 stand out among bottles from 50-plus other distilleries…and revive a legacy that dates back to the founding of America? Let’s find out. 

two bottles of McConnell's Irish Whisky
The first two expressions from McConnell’s
McConnell’s

How they taste: 

McConnell’s Irish Whisky (42% ABV) is a blend of Irish malt and grain whiskies that have been rested in bourbon casks for at least five years. The Sherry Cask expression (46% ABV) is additionally finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks for about six months. 

The flagship bottle picks up a lot of bourbon notes (vanilla, baking spices) while maintaining the rich mouthfeel of a good Irish whiskey and a fair amount of oak. Interestingly, while I’m not personally a fan of Sherry, that finishing really adds to the whiskey’s profile, with additional notes of dark fruit and cocoa.

Both are good neat or on the rocks, but these are ideal for cocktails (the Sherry Cask in particular seems best suited for a Boulevardier.)

Fun fact: Most Irish whiskey brands since the early 1800s have spelled their whiskey with an “e” to differentiate their product from Scotch. Since that tradition came long after McConnell’s was founded, the brand decided to keep its spelling as “whisky.” 

Where to buy: You can find the bottles nationwide and on ReserveBar or Frootbat for about $25-$35 (the Sherry Cask is harder to find and will probably cost a bit more).

More Like This

Teeling Distillery
Irish Whiskey Tourism Is Making a Comeback
Jameson bottles
Jameson’s Sales Figures Point to an Irish Whiskey Boom
Tasting glasses on a table filled with different Irish whiskey samples. The styles of Irish whiskey are explained in "Paddy Drinks," a new book by the team behind the NYC bar The Dead Rabbit
Need the Ultimate Primer on Irish Whiskey? Start Here.

Most Popular

journey on tour What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
A pictograph of exercises. There is a quick fitness test you can take at home to see if you're fit. A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Bill Maher David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
An older couple on a boat in a picturesque body of water. As a new survey shows, being wealthier does make you happier. If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
The Toyota Mirai, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, next to its hydrogen port. We tested and reviewed the 2023 model. Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future

Recommended

Suggested for you

What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future

Keep Reading

The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast

The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
mudflap girl on a gold coin with gold coins surrounding it

The Biggest Takeaway from Netflix’s Pornhub Documentary? Pay for Your Porn.
A bottle and a glass of McConnell's Irish Whisky on a bar top

Review: McConnell’s Is an Ideal $30 Irish Whiskey
Let’s Start Using Strava for Long Walks, Too

Let’s Start Using Strava for Long Walks, Too
A cyclist going up a hill with mountains in the background.

Is “Everesting” the Most Diabolical Endurance Challenge Yet?
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background

The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
a collage of the best rain boots for men on a grey rainy background

The Best Rain Boots for Men Are Splash-Proof Perfection
weighted blankets on a purple background

Everything You Need to Know About Weighted Blankets
Almond Blossoms in Merced, California

Superblooms Vary, But You Can Rely on Merced Almond Blossoms

Trending

Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
5 Recipes Featuring Guinness, Just in Time for St. Patrick’s Day