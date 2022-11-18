InsideHook
Booze | November 18, 2022 6:55 am

How Quintessa Is Using Architecture to Make Better Wine

When "fighting nature" doesn't work, concrete fermentation tanks come next

One of the tasting pavilions at Quintessa winery in Napa Valley, California
One of Quintessa's tasting pavilions overlooking the vineyard.
Quintessa
By Emily Monaco

Champagne makers are harvesting earlier and earlier. Bordeaux recently added six new varieties to a list of permissible grapes now numbering 20. In Chile, winemakers are planting up currently inhospitable areas of Patagonia, while Brits are planning for a future of making world-class not-Champagne.

Wine regions the world over are scrambling to improve on time-tested techniques, and Napa is no different. For Rodrigo Soto, general manager of Quintessa, “the easy harvest days are gone.”

“Nature,” he says, “is giving us a lot of things to think about.”

Of course, this awareness is nothing particularly new for Quintessa, which has long been a pioneer in sustainable and mindful winemaking for the region. Organic from the jump, the winery transitioned to biodynamic farming seven years after its founding, in 1996. With each ensuing year, it has sought to move ever-closer to its overarching goal: promoting the purest expression of its unique terroir, spread over five hillsides with different soil types and exposures. Whether conducting in-depth soil studies or experimenting with magnum aging, the winemakers at Quintessa are forever seeking to better understand the land they work.

Recently, however, Quintessa has moved past these methods to embrace a new avenue to reach its objective: architecture.

Most visibly, the winemaker installed state-of-the-art tasting pavilions in 2017. The three structures were designed by Walker Warner Architects and constructed using sustainable and local materials whenever possible: stones for retaining walls, ceilings sheathed in cypress logs reclaimed from river bottoms. Built with an eye towards preserving the existing mature oak trees, the pavilions seek, above all, to exist in harmony with the scenery, reducing the barriers between the vineyard itself and a visitor’s tasting experience.

Rodrigo Soto, general manager of Napa winemaker Quintessa
According to Soto, “the easy harvest days are gone,” and so Quintessa continues to innovate.
Quintessa

“The ultimate experience is to be able to taste as close to the vineyards as possible,” says Soto. By placing the pavilions in nature, where guests can take in the surroundings that are so essentially Napa, “it creates this sense of being in the property rather than being inside a building.”

But for him, the most important structural change the winery has made of late is hidden from view: customized concrete fermentation tanks, each of which is tailored to match the harvest lot sizes.The transition, he says, “was triggered by the need of making the right interpretation of the vineyard.”

“There’s a lot of intuition applied to this property based on experience,” he says, noting that intuition led winemakers to divide certain plots into smaller areas. “Those smaller sections were much more interesting to ferment separately than all together,” he adds. “Because they have different growing habits; they have different ripenesses.”

10 Sustainable Wineries to Add to Your Sonoma Itinerary
10 Sustainable Wineries to Add to Your Sonoma Itinerary

Where to sip and swirl responsibly in Northern California’s most eco-conscious wine region

The new tanks, buried underground, are made of concrete, a natural thermal regulator, which Soto notes supports the rhythm of the native yeast fermentations so essential to the vineyard’s biodynamic approach.

“When you bring elements that are completely foreign, like stainless, for example — which we use! I’m not fully against stainless, or anything like that — but with time, you start realizing this is convenient, but it’s not necessarily the best material to follow up that process that I’m applying.”

It’s a proactive approach, one that lies, he says, in a biodynamic farmer’s hard-fought ability to “read the signals before they happen,” not to mention in a desire to work with, rather than counter to, nature. “For many years, farming was about fighting nature,” he says. “And we’re not going to win that one, clearly.”

“For many years, we have been in control, and today, it’s very clear to me that we’re not. So at the best, we can make a good interpretation and try to mitigate the effects of these changes.”

Every year of the past three has brought unique challenges. Going back to the source — to the roots of winemaking, to the land — is the only clear way forward he can see.

“Longevity for us is essential,” he adds. “And if we’re trying to promote aging with grace in a vineyard, we need to be sensitive to what it needs and what it wants. It’s not about us. It’s about the plants.”

More Like This

The Madrona hotel sits on a hill in Healdsburg, California. We visited the boutique hotel after its recent $6 million renovation.
An Exquisite Renovation Makes the Madrona More Alluring Than Ever
Chef Heena Patel of San Francisco restaurant Besharam
Everywhere Besharam Chef Heena Patel Eats on Her Days Off
POSIES
“Natural Light” Is the Captivating New Monograph by Contemporary Visual Artist J. John Priola

Most Popular

a collage of soccer players in world cup kits Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
soft washed rind cheese wheel with one piece cut out This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig dances in a Belvedere Vodka ad directed by Taika Waititi. Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background. Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Recommended

Suggested for you

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Keep Reading

An aerial view of Khalifa International Stadium at sunrise on June 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar, one of eight stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Your World Cup Primer: Star Players, Key Games and Every Team's Chances
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Menu"

Anya Taylor-Joy Is the Heart of Horror-Comedy “The Menu”
Bardea Steak's turducken croquettes.

Turducken Croquettes Weren't at the First Thanksgiving, But They Should've Been
Cocktails from El Che Steakhouse & Bar

El Che’s Cocktail Experts Have Some Tips for Your Holiday Drinks
Sticky Fingers Fall Cookie Decoration Kit

We Asked DC’s Best Bakeries for Their Most Spectacular Holiday Cakes, Pies and Other Treats
One of the tasting pavilions at Quintessa winery in Napa Valley, California

How Quintessa Is Using Architecture to Make Better Wine
The husand-and-wife duo DABSMYLA, Darren and Emmelene Mate, sit with their artwork for the show "In Technicolor"

Take a Trip Into the Technicolor World of Visual Artists DABSMYLA
Spread of Thanksgiving food on table

Here’s How to Pick Up Thanksgiving Takeout From Miami’s Best Restaurants 
Jason Gay essay collection

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf in His New Book “I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me”

Trending

The Real Reason So Many Old People Are Lonely
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
The Top Week 10 NFL Storylines
This New Company Is Selling Ready-Made, Tiny Houses for Your Backyard