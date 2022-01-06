InsideHook
Books | January 6, 2022 9:41 am

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January

Including John Darnielle’s new novel, a Carl Bernstein memoir and a history of exercise

Books of January 2022
This January has some thrilling reading in store for you.
Macmillan/Simon and Schuster
By Tobias Carroll

January: What do we think of it? This January in particular is a frustrating one, with a two-year-old pandemic, now on its third variant, relegating people to the confines of their own abodes once again. Even so, it’s also the start of a new year, which can make for the perfect time to try learning about something new or losing yourself in a compelling story. January’s best new books have plenty of both to offer — from insightful looks into games and fitness to uncanny novels from some old favorites. Here are 10 suggestions for your next great wintry read.

"Seven Games- A Human History"
“Seven Games”
W. W. Norton & Company

Oliver Roeder, Seven Games: A Human History (Jan. 25)

What can we learn about humanity from studying the games we play? Roeder’s book encompasses backgammon, checkers, chess, bridge, poker, Go and Scrabble. He explores the histories of each, some notable players and what the future of gaming might hold. 

"The High House"
“The High House”
Simon and Schuster

Jessie Greengrass, The High House (Jan. 4)

Environmental apocalypses have long had a home in fiction, but in recent years they’ve become even more widespread. (Can’t think why.) Jessie Greengrass’s The High House focuses on a quartet of characters trying to survive in a slowly flooding city. This book drew plenty of acclaim on its release in the U.K.; now, Stateside readers can see what the buzz is about.

"Sweat: A History of Exercise"
“Sweat: A History of Exercise”
Bloomsbury Publishing

Bill Hayer, Sweat: A History of Exercise (Jan. 18)

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to exercise more? Perhaps reading about the subject can help. Bill Hayer’s new book encompasses the millennia-long history of exercise, from ancient Greece to the present day. This includes a detailed discussion of a 16th-century tome. Is Renaissance exercise the new paleo? Read on and see for yourself.

"Admissions"
“Admissions”
Grand Central Publishing

Kendra James, Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School (Jan. 18)

In the last few years, more and more people have been examining the process of admissions to elite colleges and universities, with the Varsity Blues scandal being but one example. Kendra James’s memoir Admissions focuses on her time working at the Taft School, a private school whose alumni have gone on to distinguish themselves in politics and business. James’s book offers a candid look at race and class in light of institutions like the one where she worked.

"Chasing History"
“Chasing History”
Henry Holt & Company

Carl Bernstein, Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom (Jan. 11)

Few investigative journalists can say that their work brought down a president. Carl Bernstein has that distinction, however — and he’s had a storied career since then as well. In his new memoir, he recounts the story of his formative years as a journalist, which involved working a reporter before he was out of his teens.

"Devil House"
“Devil House”
Macmillan

John Darnielle, Devil House (Jan. 25)

John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats is a fantastic songwriter. John Darnielle is also a National Book Award-nominated author. It’s a little daunting, when you think about it. His newest, the novel Devil House, follows a writer researching a true crime book set against the backdrop of the Satanic Panic. Darnielle is equally skilled at getting weird and getting inventive, and the result has made for a host of memorable books.

"Open"
“Open”
Harmony

Rachel Krantz, Open: An Uncensored Memoir of Love, Liberation, and Non-Monogamy (Jan. 25)

Award-winning journalist Rachel Krantz ventured into her own personal history for Open, chronicling her experience being in an open relationship. Krantz compares accounts of her lived experience with those of other people, as well as scientists and other experts in their field. The result is a candid and enlightening work of nonfiction.

"Light Up the Night"
“Light Up the Night”
New Press

Travis Lupick, Light Up the Night: America’s Overdose Crisis and the Drug Users Fighting for Survival (Jan. 4)

What is the best way to deal with an epidemic of overdoses across the country? It’s something that public health officials and activists have been exploring for years. Travis Lupick’s latest book, Light Up the Night, offers a unique perspective on drug use and how best to save lives and reduce harm.

"Cronies, a Burlesque"
“Cronies, a Burlesque”
Tsunami Press

Ken Babbs, Cronies, a Burlesque: Adventures with Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady, the Merry Pranksters and the Grateful Dead (Jan. 11)

If you were a close friend of psychedelic novelist Ken Kesey, odds are good that you probably have some stories to tell as well. With his new memoir, Ken Babbs recounts scenes from his decades-long friendship with Kesey — which also includes appearances by the Grateful Dead, Jack Kerouac and Hunter S. Thompson. 

"Red Milk"
“Red Milk”
Macmillan

Sjón, Red Milk (Jan. 18)

You’re going to be hearing Sjón’s name a lot this year — he’s also the co-writer of Robert Eggers’s forthcoming film The Northman. (He also co-wrote last year’s Lamb and is a frequent collaborator of Björk.) His books cover a wide range of tones, styles and genres, and his latest is an unsettling mystery novel involving post-World War II Iceland and the legacy of fascism.

More Like This

Most Popular

Joe Rogan Joe Rogan's Ode to "Cooking Meat Over Fire" Draws Social Media Ire
Antonio Brown walks the field prior to an NFL game against the New York Jets Antonio Brown Might Have CTE, But Please Stop Diagnosing Him
A man wears a fitness tracker in the gym. Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Panoramic high angle view of Panama City, high buildings against blue sky, in front blue sea. Panama just topped International Living's Best Places to Retire 2022 list. Why One Tiny Country Always Wins "Best Place to Retire" Rankings
Audi's Skysphere Concept poses for a photo outside of the brand's Malibu Design Loft The Era of the Luxury Car Clubhouse Has Arrived

Recommended

Suggested for you

Joe Rogan's Ode to "Cooking Meat Over Fire" Draws Social Media Ire
Antonio Brown Might Have CTE, But Please Stop Diagnosing Him
Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Why One Tiny Country Always Wins "Best Place to Retire" Rankings
The Era of the Luxury Car Clubhouse Has Arrived
Tracking Down the Icelandic Sea Salt the World’s Best Chefs Love

Keep Reading

From left: The Weeknd giving an acceptance speech, a stack of records, a vintage photo of a Playboy bunny, a pickup truck and a can of CBD soda

22 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2022
Flyers Cocktail Co.

Review: Flyers Is the First Great CBD Canned Cocktail
Books of January 2022

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
The One Piece of Fitness Equipment 10 Top Trainers Couldn’t Live Without

10 Top Trainers on the One Piece of Fitness Equipment They Can't Live Without
Azure & Flamingo Collection

Rimowa’s Latest Collection Is Tanzania-Inspired
Review: Future Forgoes Face-to-Face for Virtual Personal Training

Review: Future Forgoes Face-to-Face for Virtual Personal Training
Everything in the Levi’s Sale Section Is an Extra 50% Off Right Now

Everything in the Levi’s Sale Section Is an Extra 50% Off Right Now
Carrie Bradshaw is in bed with her husband in this screenshot from HBOMax's "And Just Like That..."

We Really Need to Talk About Masturbation
From gummies to vinaigrettes, the ingredient is everywhere.

Is Apple Cider Vinegar Really the Miracle Elixir Wellness Gurus Say It Is?

Trending

Tracking Down the Icelandic Sea Salt the World’s Best Chefs Love
The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2022
The Best Sex We Had This Year
UPDATE: Just Kidding, Andy Cohen Will Be Back for CNN's NYE Celebration in 2022
AOC’s Boyfriend’s Feet Aren’t That Gross