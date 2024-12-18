The 7 Best Champagnes for Every Holiday Occasion

I’m an everyday Champagne drinker. Not that I actually drink it every day, but I don’t think you need a special occasion to enjoy it. That said, festive times always call for a bottle of bubbly, and the holiday season is just about the most festive time of year to pop the cork and celebrate with a flute in hand. Earlier this month, I gathered a bunch of InsideHook editors to taste through some bottles, and these were the favorites. They’re all available at Total Wine, meaning no matter where you live in the United States, you’ll likely be able to snag a bottle. Here are the seven best holiday Champagnes to enjoy this season.

Champagne Bollinger Brut Special Cuvée Champagne Bollinger

This mix of 60% pinot noir, 25% chardonnay and 15% meunier is cellar-aged for 30 months, which is twice as long as required by the Champagne appellation. Many of our tasters said it would be a “crowd-pleaser,” and one editor said, “it’s the Champagne for people who say they don’t like Champagne. Crowd-pleaser for the party where you don’t know the guest list.” If you’re looking for the perfect pairing, one taster said they would “serve it with a charcuterie board or other light, savory bites.”

Champagne Ayala Brut Majeur Champagne Ayala

Champagne Ayala Brut Majeur is composed of 55% chardonnay, 30% pinot noir and 15% meunier. It’s aged for three years and includes more than 70 crus from around the Champagne region. Because of this bottle’s friendly price point, one editor mentioned it would be great for “the large party scene: aka work parties, extended family gatherings and holiday reunions.” Another said they would “love to spray this on people during New Year’s Eve.” A festive Champagne indeed!

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Veuve Clicquot

Back in 1818, Madame Clicquot invented a new method of making rosé Champagne, rosé assemblage, where you actually blend Champagne with pinot noir wine (rosé de saignée, on the other hand, is made by using direct maceration of the pinot grape skin to give it color). La Grande Dame is a rosé assemblage wine, which one taster said was “beautifully pink” and an “impressive gift bottle for colleagues and friends alike.” Another mentioned that it would be a “good, festive Christmas Champagne.”

Champagne Krug Grande Cuvée Champagne Krug

House of Krug has been making this wine since around 1845, two years after Krug was founded. It’s something Joseph Krug wanted to offer every year, regardless of annual climate variations. It’s a blend of more than 120 different wines from more than 10 different years. One taster said it would be a “great base-level serving Champagne,” while another loved it paired with potato chips. Add a little bit of caviar to the latter, and you have yourself a party.

Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D’or Brut Champagne 2008 Nicolas Feuillatte

Not only is this Champagne downright delicious, but the blend of 50% chardonnay and 50% pinot noir is housed in one of the most beautiful bottles we’ve ever seen. One taster said, “I would drink this at a Christmas party,” while another thought it would be “great for serving before dinner or even with dessert.”

Champagne Lanson Le Rosé Champagne Lanson

This blend of 53% pinot noir, 32% chardonnay and 15% pinot meunier is also a rosé assemblage, made with 7% red wines (pinot noir and pinot meunier) and 35% rosé reserve wines, some of which were aged for more than 20 years. Two of our tasters said it was their favorite, with comments like “very smooth” and “the most drinkable of all.”

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Blanc de Blancs Champagne Billecart Salmon

This gorgeous cuvée was made using grapes from the four Grand Cru vineyards of the Côte des Blancs: Avize, Chouilly, Cramant and Mesnil-sur-Oger. Admittedly, this bottle didn’t arrive in time for the tasting, so I had to try it myself for the purpose of this article (woe is me). It’s a beautifully balanced Champagne with notes of almonds and lemon and would pair beautifully with caviar or a smoked salmon platter. It also makes a great holiday gifting wine — the price isn’t too extravagant, but it’s definitely something your host might not buy for themselves.