Drinking and the Culture Around It

The YouTube Guide to Whiskey

It’s thankfully so much more than old dudes discussing their favorite bottles

By Kirk Miller
October 11, 2024 3:08 pm
Photo Illustration: InsideHook

Happy (early) birthday, YouTube. To celebrate the site’s 20th anniversary, we present: The InsideHook Guide to YouTube, a series of creator profiles, channel recommendations and deep dives about the viral, controversial, unstoppable video-sharing giant. 

I write a lot about whiskey. Until recently, that meant the last thing I wanted to do was consume more media about brown spirits. My iPad/YouTube time was for movie trailers and endless examinations of the Alien sequels.

It was actually my editor Mike who got me into the whiskey subculture on YouTube. I was afraid it was going to be a lot of old white dudes sitting around and nerding out on bourbon for 20 minutes in a basement, and, well, there’s a lot of that. But I also found a treasure trove of whiskey explainers, buying guides and interviews with distillers that offered a different perspective from the print world. Some, dare I say, were actually fun to watch.

There’s plenty of whiskey talk on social media, but I feel like a spirit that requires patience to create deserves a slower, more nuanced discussion — ideal for YouTube (minus the endless ads, but I will not go premium, Google). So sit down, take a sip and pull up a clip from these whiskey hosts. 

Whisky Explainers

Best Channel: The Whiskey Dictionary

Bill Eburn’s YouTube channel has been going strong since 2015, with new videos every week and occasional livestreams (and a store that sells T-shirts that say “Whiskey Dic,” because why not). While he’s best known for his extensive collection of whiskey reviews — which are scored on a simple scale of “Stock It,” “Buy It,” “Taste It” or “Ignore It” — it’s actually the explainer videos that I gravitate toward. Especially because they’re short! (See: “American Single Malt Whiskey in 3 Minutes”).  

Start Here: “10 Must-Know Terms for Every Scotch Lover”

The Whisky Dictionary’s Favorite Channel: The Mash and Drum. He’s got a great livestream, in my opinion, one of the best, and he is killing it with Barrel Picks. They sell out in minutes and he’s an inspiration.” — Bill Eburn

Whisky Reviews

Best Channel: ADHD Whisky

Matt Porter is a modest guy. The host of ADHD Whisky claims he operates his YouTube videos with a bare-bones setup: “I record with my phone with very basic lighting. My computer is five years old, super slow, and is running basic editing software.” But that no-frills setup means you can concentrate on Porter’s reviews, which includes the entertaining 1 Oz Wednesdays, where the host blindly reviews a one-ounce sample. One of his entertaining tasting notes: “What is coming out of this glass is an oaky ass bourbon [with] a soft blanket of Madagascar vanilla, a heated blanket at that, warming up a bed filled with almonds and maraschino cherries. Oh yeah, they’re setting in nicely.” 

Start Here: “Most Disappointing and Overpriced Bourbon of 2024? (Or Am I an Idiot?)”

Shopping for Whisky

Best Channel: Brewzle

“I’m the world’s worst bartender, most unhelpful whiskey reviewer, and least serious bourbon enthusiast as selected by my comments section,” says Brewzle host T.J. Gamble. “If you think spirits should be fun and you don’t take yourself too seriously, then consider subscribing and hanging out.” Gamble takes the stuffiness out of whiskey, but he also gets out of the house and details his bourbon hunting adventures around the country, often places recommended by his fans.   

Start Here: “I Went Bourbon Hunting and Found Aliens”

Whisky Interviews 

Best Channel: Fred Minnick

Fred Minnick is everywhere. The renowned bourbon critic and author has popped up on Top Chef, Moonshiners, The Today Show and more. While offering plenty of explainers and reviews, Minnick’s reputation in the industry helps him land some unique guests, from NFL stars to a bevy of rock, metal and punk giants. 

Start Here: “Bad Religion Talks Music Legacy and Correct Fred on Bourbon Mix Up”

Fred Minnick’s Favorite Channel: The Mash and Drum. I love his personality and how thorough he is on the reviews. Plus, we had a funny moment on a livestream when he showed me his train.”

Whiskey Shenanigans

Best Channel: Whiskey Tribe

Whiskey Tribe is not only an extremely popular YouTube channel (actually, channels plural, see below), it’s also the group behind a crowdsourced whiskey distillery (Crowded Barrel). Led by co-hosts Rex and Briana, this is a site that offers plenty of reviews and explainers, but really shines when they go offbeat (like distilling rum ham). 

Start Here: “The 6 ‘Worst’ Whiskeys (Out of 2000+ Samples)” 

Whiskey History

Best Channel: Whiskey Vault

From the people who brought you Whiskey Tribe comes Whiskey Vault, a more serious and in-depth discussion of classic whiskies from around the world, with a focus on history. Each episode finds host Daniel Whittington focusing on a single bottle (note that older episodes featured more of the Whiskey Tribe members). No-frills but extremely educational. 

Start Here: “Cutty Sark and the Kennedys – Cutty Sark Blended Scotch”

Whiskey Vault’s Favorite Channel: “Among so many others, I really love How to Drink, It’s Bourbon Night, Scotch Test Dummies and First Phil Whiskey.” — Daniel Whittington

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

