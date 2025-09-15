Drinking and the Culture Around It

TINCUP Is Proof That Good Whiskey Exists Under $35

The Colorado brand just released a bourbon and a six-year whiskey

By Kirk Miller
September 15, 2025 12:23 pm EDT
TINCUP 6 Year American Whiskey being poured into a TINCUP mug
Tincup: More than a cool bottle
Tincup

What we’re drinking: Tincup Bourbon and Tincup 6 Year Anniversary Whiskey

Where it’s from: Created by Jess Graber, founder of Stranahan’s, Denver-based Tincup Mountain Whiskey is named for the Colorado mining pioneers and the tin cups from which they drank their whiskey. The brand is probably best recognized for its hexagonal bottle and the drinking cap on top of each release. 

Why we’re drinking these: I really enjoyed Tincup when it launched in 2014, but I admittedly haven’t given it much thought in the meantime. Sure, the bottles are cool, but I sort of outgrew modestly-proofed whiskeys. However, the brand introduced a few new expressions this year, and with Master Blender Justin Aden of Stranahan’s helping out behind the scenes, I figured it was time for a reassessment. Did I also mention the bourbon costs just $25?

Tincup is sourced, high-rye whiskey cut with Rocky Mountain water. “Jess Graber was making a lot of American Single Malt, but he’d always been a bourbon fan,” Aden says. “And he knew the water in this area was really special and different.” It also serves as an explanation of why Tincup proofs tend to hover around 80 to 84. “It’s a way to showcase our ingredients — in this case, the water,” he adds. “And it obviously helps with the price.”

But it’s not all bourbon. The brand sources liquid from Indiana drinks giant MGP but also utilizes, in some cases, a small percentage of Stranahan’s single malt. They also emphasize rye in the mash bill, which does deliver a little extra mouthfeel and kick. Other than that, Tincup’s goals are modest. “I think it’s a fine whiskey at a very approachable price,” Aden says. Let’s check it out. 

How they taste: 

  • Tincup Bourbon: Aged only four years, there’s a decent amount of character here — a lot of corn and sweetness on the nose, which also comes through on the palate, along with a slightly oily mouthfeel. Caramel, vanilla, kettle corn, a hint of citrus and a little toasted rye make this an overall versatile and solid bourbon that could work really well on its own, paired with a beer or even in a highball.
  • Tincup 6 Year American Whiskey: Essentially a bourbon with a bit of Stranahan’s American Single Malt (it’s officially labeled as an American whiskey) and a slightly lower rye content, this is actually a slightly reconfigured take on a previous release but with an age statement. The malt adds a ton of flavor, particularly chocolate and biscuit notes, along with hints of rye spice, cinnamon and caramel. Even at just 42% ABV, this would work as a base in a lot of cocktails. 

Fun fact: Tincup has played around a bit with age and proof. The Fourteener is an annual release that’s a 14-year-old liquid (it’s also a nod to the dozens of mountains in Colorado that are higher than 14,000 feet). It’s a solid sipper with a little more body and barrel spice than the core bourbon release. The brand also offers a 100-proof rye that’s available in-state only and costs more ($65), at least by their standards.  

Where to buy: Tincup is available nationwide and online, starting at $25. 

TINCUP Bourbon and 6 Year American Whiskey
TINCUP Bourbon and 6 Year American Whiskey
BUY HERE: $25-$35

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

