Drinking and the Culture Around It

Here’s How to Buy This Year’s Pappy Van Winkle

There’s a new way to grab a bottle from this coveted whiskey collection

By Kirk Miller
September 11, 2025 11:39 am EDT
2025 Van Winkle Collection
The six bottles (not including the new 25 Year Old release) of the 2025 Van Winkle Collection
Sazerac

The most exciting time of the year for wheated bourbon and rye fans has arrived — new Pappy. Details were released this week regarding the 2025 Van Winkle Collection, including a new way to obtain an extremely rare bottle, Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old.

The main collection this year includes Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Old, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20 Year Old and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23 Year Old. 

Additionally, in honor of this year’s release and National Bourbon Heritage Month, Legacy de Forge — a new global platform created to “improve access to [Pappy’s parent brand] Sazerac’s most coveted spirits” — is offering an exclusive series of rare whiskey auctions this September. Leading the offerings is a single bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old, the oldest and rarest expression ever released under the Van Winkle name, paired with a private tasting with Julian P. Van Winkle III, the president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery.

 Behold, the release dates for all your favorite rare and limited-edition bottles, including Buffalo Trace, Booker’s and Pappy

Per a company press release: “Originally filled into its hand-engraved Glencairn crystal decanter in 2017, Bottle #706 was safely tucked away at Buffalo Trace Distillery, untouched for nearly a decade. As one of the final bottles from the original 710 produced, it emerges as more than a rare collectible: a once-hidden treasure made available for enjoyment by today’s enthusiasts. Beyond its rarity, this archival bottle carries a provenance and a story that elevate it into the realm of legend, offering the opportunity to experience a true piece of bourbon history.”

Legacy de Forge’s September Bourbon Heritage Month Auction will feature eight curated lots in total (including the Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old), offering direct access to bottlings including O.F.C. 2006, the newly released Colonel E.H. Taylor Distiller’s Council and a Stagg Single Barrel pick. Bidding opens at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 10 and closes at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 24. 

Old Rip Van Winkle 25
You’ll have to bid for this Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old bottle
Sazerac

As for the regular Pappy collection itself, retail prices start at $150, but (coughs) good luck with that — these are highly allocated bottles that should fetch about 10 times that amount. As the company notes, “The Van Winkle family reminds fans that neither they nor Buffalo Trace Distillery control the prices individual retailers charge for the expressions. The family also strongly recommends those interested in the Van Winkle Collection to purchase through a licensed retailer. Whiskey enthusiasts increase their risks of alcohol scams by purchasing from secondary markets and online sellers including Craigslist, eBay and social media groups. Additionally, many alcohol scams take place overseas. In some cases, consuming alcohol that is not purchased from a licensed retailer can lead to bodily harm and even casualties.”

Fun! Anyway, if you see a bottle of the 15 Year for under four figures, let us know.

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

