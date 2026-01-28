Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

This Is the Most Underrated Whisky on Islay

Celebrating two decades of Kilchoman, the Scottish isle's first farm-to-bottle distillery

By Kirk Miller
January 28, 2026 7:39 am EST
Kilchoman Sanaig bottle in front of a fire
Kilchoman offers a floral, fruity and modestly peaty line of single malts.
ImpEx Beverages

The Gist

Kilchoman Distillery, a family-run, farm-to-bottle outlier on Islay, has quietly become a significant success story in the whisky world, balancing its unique production with a smoky yet fruity flavor profile.

Key Takeaways

  • Kilchoman was the first new distillery established on Islay in more than 124 years. Founded in 2005, it remains independently owned and family-run.
  • Some Kilchoman releases use 100% Islay-grown barley, a rarity in the whisky world.
  • Kilchoman whiskies feature a balanced taste profile, typically around 50 PPM of smoke, complemented by soft, fruity characteristics.

What we’re drinking: Four core single malt expressions from Kilchoman Distillery

Where it’s from: Founded by Anthony Wills in 2005, Kilchoman was the first new distillery to be established on the island of Islay in more than 124 years. They grow their own barley and do all the malting, distilling, maturing and bottling on one farm.

Why we’re drinking these: As noted above, Kilchoman is an outlier on Islay. The Scotch brand is independently-owned, family-run and the only farm-to-bottle (or “barley-to-bottle”) whisky maker on the island. The distillery (pronounced kill-cHO-man or kill-HO-man) is also a nice success story in our troubled whisky market times of 2026. It’s run by two generations of the Wills family who manage everything from production to global sales. The larger distillery team has steadily grown from five to 50 employees since launch, and they’ve increased production capacity from 100,000 liters of alcohol per year to 600,000 liters while quadrupling barley production and exporting to 70 countries. 

Members of the Wills family at Kilchomen
The Wills family owns and operates Kilchomen.
Kilchomen

With that growth, a few things had to change, including not being able to use 100% Islay-grown barley in all of their products (though there is a 100% Islay line of whiskies, as you’ll see below). “We had a plan [to only use Islay barley], but as we grew, we moved beyond being able to do that,” says Peter Wills, one of several family members who work at Kilchoman. “We do bring in barley from mainland Scotland, but we keep it separate in production. So we have a style of whisky where it’s all from the farm and then a separate style from the barley we buy.” (The peat is all from Islay.)

As far as taste, Kilchoman isn’t going to be the peat bombs of Octomore or Ardbeg, but it does have more smoke (around 50 PPM) than the likes of Bowmore or Bunnahabhain. “We use really heavily-peated malt,” Wills says. “But through our production, things change. We have really small stills. We’ve got a really long fermentation. So we try and have a real nice balance of Islay smoke and this kind of soft, more fruity character.”

Discovering Islay: A Whisky-Lover’s Guide to the UK’s Most Charming Escape
Discovering Islay: A Whisky-Lover’s Guide to the UK’s Most Charming Escape
 Scotland has five whisky regions. Only one has a distillery for every 300 people who live there.

Let’s try them out.

How they taste: I tasted four core expressions from Kilchoman: 

  • 100% Islay 15th Edition (20 PPM, 50% ABV, Aged 9 Years): The distillery’s 100% farm-to-bottle expression using locally-grown barley might be its best. It’s bright and offers a creamy mouthfeel with hints of caramel, malt, vanilla and citrus (lemon/orange).
  • Machir Bay (50 PPM, 46% ABV, no age statement): Aged primarily in ex-bourbon barrels and a few ex-sherry casks, there’s tropical fruit here and a little salinity to go along with the malt and butterscotch notes.
  • Sanaig (50 PPM, 46% ABV, no age statement): Pretty much the same as Machir By except for the barrel maturation ratio (it’s 70% ex-sherry, 30% ex-bourbon), the fruit notes are more prevalent but the smoke remains modest. Expect hints of chocolate, cherries and caramel.
  • Batch Strength (50 PPM, 57% ABV, no age statement): Aged in a combination of re-charred red wine hogsheads, Oloroso sherry butts and ex-bourbon barrels, this is a favorite. It’s a bold but balanced mix of fruit, smoke, salinity, malt and caramel.

Fun fact: To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the distillery held a lottery for a bottle of its first 20-year-old release, drawn from Kilchoman’s Cask No. 1, the very first cask filled on Dec. 14, 2005 and bottled exactly 20 years later.

Where to buy: You can find Kilchoman’s whiskies for $65+ at ReserveBar.

Kilchoman Whisky
Kilchoman Whisky
BUY HERE : $65+

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

Octomore 16.1
The World’s Most Heavily-Peated Whisky Returns With a Winner
Ardbeg Smokiverse
Review: This Year’s Ardbeg Day Release Defies Gravity
Ardbeg and other scotch whisky barrels stacked at the Bunnahabhain distillery on the isle of Islay, with Jura misty in the background.
Why Islay Is Suddenly the Hottest Thing in Scotch
Bruichladdich rye whisky
Bruichladdich Just Launched Islay’s First Rye Whisky

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.
The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard
people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
Cows standing in a line in a field. Today, we take a look at RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid, which pushes protein too far.
The Problem With RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid
a bunch of kitchen gadgets in a collage
The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A man tossing snow over his head with a shovel. Here are the best stretches after shoveling snow.
The Best Stretches for Back Relief After Shoveling Snow

Recommended

Suggested for you

A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.
The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard
people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
Cows standing in a line in a field. Today, we take a look at RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid, which pushes protein too far.
The Problem With RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid
a bunch of kitchen gadgets in a collage
The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A man tossing snow over his head with a shovel. Here are the best stretches after shoveling snow.
The Best Stretches for Back Relief After Shoveling Snow

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Kilchoman Sanaig bottle in front of a fire

This Is the Most Underrated Whisky on Islay

Home Remedy cocktail at Rex at the Royal

Sweet Potatoes Are a Secretly Great Cocktail Ingredient

Bottles from the Great American Whiskey Collection.

This American Whiskey Collection Just Set a Record at Auction

A line-up of Atheras Spirits

If You Want to Easily Improve a Classic Cocktail, Try These Unique Liqueurs 

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch